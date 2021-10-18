B. Riley Expands Corporate Advisory & Valuation Services Practice

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley") today announced the expansion of its Corporate Advisory and Valuation Services practice with the addition of Dave Bookbinder and Quinn Shearer to B. Riley Advisory Services. Bookbinder and Shearer bring significant business and intangible asset valuation expertise, serving strategic corporate finance functions in areas including tax planning, financial and tax reporting, transaction advisory and due diligence.

"The addition of these talented professionals to our national practice support the growing need for independent valuation services that enable our clients to not only preserve but maximize value in today's complex business environment," said Chad Yutka, Executive Managing Director & National Practice Leader, B. Riley Advisory Services. "Dave and Quinn have served as trusted advisors to individual investors, private equity sponsors and public and private company CFOs across a wide range of sectors. We look forward to introducing them to our diverse client base as we continue to help companies navigate their most critical accounting, corporate finance, and operational challenges."

Dave Bookbinder, ASA, CEIV joins as a Managing Director and brings extensive experience in corporate finance, financial advisory, and intellectual property valuation. He has led valuations of securities and intangible assets of public and private corporations for acquisitions and divestitures, fairness opinions, reorganizations, estate planning and regulatory compliance. A nationally renowned valuation expert, he is the author of The New ROI: Return On Individuals and hosts a weekly podcast entitled, Behind The Numbers. Bookbinder previously held senior roles with firms including CFGI, EisnerAmper, GBQ Consulting, and BDO. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Temple University and a Master's degree in Finance from Drexel University. Bookbinder is an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) in Business Valuation and certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations (CEIV). Based in the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, Bookbinder serves the firm's client relationships across the Northeast U.S. and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Quinn Shearer, ASA joins as a Director and specializes in the valuation of privately held businesses, intangible assets, and complex capital structures involving stock options and warrants. He brings deep expertise in valuation for tax and financial reporting purposes including purchase price allocations, asset and goodwill impairments, derivatives, and equity compensation. Shearer has served client industries spanning consumer products, cryptocurrency, distribution, foods, hotels, hospitals, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas services, professional services, publishing, real estate, telecommunications, textiles, and transportation. He was previously a partner with Adams Capital. Shearer holds a B.S. in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. He currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Bobby Dodd Institute and is a former President and Treasurer of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Society of Appraisers. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Shearer primarily serves clients in the Southeast U.S. region.

For more information about B. Riley Advisory Services, visit: www.brileyadvisoryservices.com.

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services is a financial consulting and valuation firm that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

