B. Riley Farber Expands Western Canada Restructuring Practice with Senior Hire

Ryan Adlington, veteran restructuring and turnaround expert, joins B. Riley as Senior Managing Director

CALGARY, AB and LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Farber, a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Adlington as Senior Managing Director, based in Calgary, Alberta.

Ryan is an experienced restructuring and turnaround expert with more than 20 years of experience in restructuring, financial advisory, and interim management roles, for both performing and underperforming companies. He will lead B. Riley Farber's restructuring practice in Alberta, with a focus on growing the firm's footprint and team in Canada's Western region.

Prior to joining B. Riley Farber, Ryan was a Partner for a combined 10 years at two leading Big 4 accounting firms and a boutique consulting firm in both Calgary and Toronto. He has significant cross-border experience (United States/Canada) having practiced in the United States from 2008 to 2012. His experience spans a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, mining, general manufacturing and distribution, technology, automotive, agriculture, aviation, and retail.

"Ryan's leadership and deep-industry expertise will be a key addition to our restructuring and financial advisory team," said Hylton Levy, co-head of Restructuring at B. Riley Farber. "Ryan's decades of work in the restructuring and interim management space will be invaluable for scaling our practice in Alberta, and we anticipate Ryan to excel in his new role."

Originally from London, Ontario, Ryan holds an Honours in Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He can be reached at [email protected]. For more info on B. Riley Farber, visit: https://brileyfarber.com/.

About B. Riley Farber

B. Riley Farber—part of the B. Riley platform—is a Canadian advisory firm that provides practical solutions to complex financial and operating problems. We have a reputation for responsiveness and a track record of helping our clients achieve their objectives and overcome challenges.

Founded in 1979, B. Riley Farber was established as an insolvency and restructuring business. Today, we continue to grow by fostering an unparalleled collaborative approach and seamlessly providing services across the areas of restructuring, financial and human capital consulting, executive search & interim management, M&A corporate finance, and wealth management. With offices in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver, B. Riley Farber is positioned to advise businesses across Canada and beyond.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

