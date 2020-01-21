B. Riley FBR to Host 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 19-21, 2020 in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a full service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), today announced that its 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference will take place May 19th - 21st, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

B. Riley FBR's marquee annual conference is a premier investment and networking event which gathers key executives from approximately 300 public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of more than 1,200 attendees spanning institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients and select members of the press. The conference will feature a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors.

"For over twenty years, our conference has served as the preeminent forum for connecting institutional investors with proprietary middle-market management teams. We expect to draw record attendance once again this May, providing the biggest networking opportunity yet for our clients, partners, colleagues and friends, while continuing to support the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation in its quest to stamp out juvenile diabetes," said Andy Moore, Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley FBR.

In conjunction with the conference, B. Riley FBR will co-host the 11th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause in partnership with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation on May 20th, 2020. For over a decade, this iconic charitable boxing event has provided conference attendees with a one-of-a-kind experience and unique philanthropic networking opportunity for C-suite executives, investors, A-list celebrities and legendary sports personalities. The evening will feature professional bouts with up-and-coming boxers and a silent auction in support of the Foundation's mission of funding research and creating awareness for childhood type 1 & 2 diabetes. In 2019, Big Fighters, Big Cause raised nearly $600,000 with $200,000 in proceeds raised by B. Riley FBR's annual Commissions Day.

The conference is by invitation-only with attendance reserved for B. Riley FBR's institutional clients. Company presenters are selected by the firm's award-winning equity research analysts. Interested attendees should contact their B. Riley FBR representative to inquire about an invitation.

Sponsors of last year's conference included Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, DLA Piper, Winston & Strawn LLP, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, NetworkNewsWire, NetRoadshow, SingerLewak, Loeb & Loeb LLP, Gateway Investor Relations, Finsight, Duane Morris LLP, Clifford Chance, Brown Rudnick LLP, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Spicer Jeffries, Ooma Inc, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Clearpool Group, P2 Consulting, Issuer Direct, Briggs & Veselka Co., Barnes & Thornburg, Weinberg & Co., Vcheck Global, S&P Global, Mintz, NAV Fund Administration Group, CNM LLP, Alvarez & Marsal, Banc of California, Celsius Holdings, Inc., Stikeman Elliott LLP, Protiviti, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and TBR Global.

To learn about available sponsorship opportunities, visit www.brileyfbr.com/investorconference or email conference@brileyfbr.com. Follow B. Riley on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join the conversation online by using the #BRileyConference and #BRInvestorCon hashtags.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research. For more information, visit www.brileyfbr.com.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) provides collaborative financial services tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. B. Riley operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries which offer complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

