B. Riley FBR to Host NASH Symposium in San Francisco on October 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a full-service investment bank and a B. Riley Financial company (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it will host a biotech investor event to discuss emerging trends in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in San Francisco. This invitation-only NASH Symposium will gather institutional investors and senior management teams across the healthcare industry to discuss the latest developments and treatments for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)—one of the most common liver diseases in the world.

NASH industry experts will have an opportunity to delve into the controversies related to scientific mechanisms, preclinical and clinical development programs, regulatory endpoints, and the market potential of emerging treatment options for "true" NASH non-cirrhotic and cirrhotic patients.

"Biopharma industry investments in NASH have significantly increased over the last three years given the enormous burden to the healthcare system, the volume of affected patients, and the chronic nature of the disease," said Mayank Mamtani, Senior Biotech Research Analyst, B. Riley FBR. "NAFLD is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplantation by 2020, with approximately 60-80 million people, or 20-25 percent of the U.S. adult population impacted. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment option for this costly, broad spectrum disease."

The NASH Symposium will feature facilitated company and investor discussions with key opinion leader, Dr. Stephen Harrison, an internationally known expert in hepatitis C and NAFLD. Company participants currently include:

The event is by invitation only. Interested participants may contact their B. Riley FBR representative for more information. A complete schedule will be provided upon registration.

