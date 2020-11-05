B. Riley Financial Adds New Capabilities to Advisory Group; Launches B. Riley Operations Management Services

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a leading business advisory and financial services company, today announced the launch of B. Riley Operations Management Services, LLC. The new entity was formed following the acquisition of certain assets from Anchor Resource Management (ARM) Consulting, LLC, a firm with a reputation of developing repeatable operational improvements for companies with troubled manufacturing processes. Dan Ruskin and Don Weathers, founders of ARM Consulting, will lead B. Riley Operations Management Services, which will operate under B. Riley Advisory Services.

B. Riley Operations Management Services' focus is to assist middle market manufacturing companies that are seeking ways to produce more efficiently and operate leaner at any point during their business life cycle. With their expert assistance, B. Riley Operations Management Services helps clients to achieve these operational goals and generate substantial financial savings for their clients' businesses.

"Dan Ruskin and Don Weathers are highly respected individuals and industry visionaries who have built ARM Consulting into an extraordinary company with over 450 successful engagements with businesses in transition, helping their clients achieve billions in annual savings and enhancing stockholder value," said Tom Kelleher, co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial. "We're thrilled to have Dan and Don lead our new B. Riley Operations Management Services business."

"The launch of B. Riley Operations Management Services will deepen and expand B. Riley's expert restructuring capabilities and help us service our clients with additional offerings around acquisition diligence, executive management, launch coordination, purchasing and inventory management, and quality systems," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial. "Working seamlessly with our other B. Riley Advisory Services offerings, we believe that B. Riley Operations Management Services will also help us in identifying and assessing many middle market manufacturing companies seeking investments in the form of equity or debt capital."

Dan Ruskin, co- founder of Anchor Resource Management and now president of B. Riley Operations Management Services, stated, "Our team is thrilled to be a part of the B. Riley Financial platform of services. The combination of B. Riley and Anchor will enhance our firm's hands-on operational capabilities and create great value for our clients."

Dan Ruskin has thirty years of private equity experience and has been instrumental for increasing value and monetizing portfolio investments. He has been recognized as one of the top operational restructuring executives in the country. Dan has led projects at many well-known companies such as Dell, Caterpillar, The Carlyle Group, Sun Capital, Wells Fargo, VF Corporation, GM, Ford, KKR, Chrysler, Boeing, Mercedes Benz, Cerberus, Bank of America, Delphi, and Nissan.

Don Weathers has over thirty years of experience in operational and leadership positions. His background includes extensive experience in turnaround and restructuring, logistics, business and strategy development, materials management, lean manufacturing, systems development and implementation, personnel development, supplier development, plant consolidations and relocations, and others. Some of Don's past clients include Textron, Tridon, Federal Mogul, Peregrine, Dow Chemical, and Frigidaire.

