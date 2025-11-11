B. Riley Financial Announces Corporate Name Change to BRC Group Holdings, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will change its name to BRC Group Holdings, Inc. ("BRC"), effective on January 1, 2026.

BRC Group Holdings will continue to be a diverse portfolio of companies, including financial services, telecom, and retail, and investments in equity, debt and venture capital.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "The decision to rename as BRC Group Holdings reflects our evolution over the last three decades from a financial services platform to a portfolio of diverse, distinct companies, each operating with its own dedicated management team and strategic focus.

"We have grown through opportunistic investments in diversified financial services, telecom and retail, and today, we take a significant step forward in encouraging our portfolio companies to cultivate their unique brand identities and define their futures."

BRC Group Holdings is a nod to the firm's original name. When founded in 1997, B. Riley & Co was commonly referred to as BRC.

The Company's Nasdaq ticker symbol will remain "RILY" and there will be no change to the ticker symbols for its preferred shares and tradeable senior notes.

The Company also plans to launch its new corporate website, www.brcgh.com, on January 1, 2026.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), which is changing its name to BRC Group Holdings, Inc. on January 1, 2026, is a diversified portfolio of companies, including financial services, telecom, and retail, and investments in equity, debt and venture capital. Our core financial services platform provides small cap and middle market companies customized end-to-end solutions at every stage of the enterprise life cycle. Our banking business offers comprehensive services in capital markets, sales, trading, research, merchant banking, M&A, and restructuring. Our wealth management business offers wealth management and financial planning services including brokerage, investment management, insurance, and tax preparation. Our telecom businesses provide consumer and business services including traditional, mobile and cloud phone, internet and data, security, and email. Our retail companies provide home furnishings and mobile computing accessories. BRC deploys its capital inside and outside its core financial services platform to generate shareholder value through opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

