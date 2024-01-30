B. Riley Financial Announces Partial Redemption of 6.75% Senior Notes due 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced that it has called for the partial redemption of $115,492,400 aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") on February 29, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). This partial redemption is being conducted to satisfy the Company's obligations under its credit facility pursuant to which any amounts outstanding on the Notes in excess of $25.0 million must be redeemed on a date that is 91 days prior to the maturity date of the Notes.

The redemption price is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Payment"). Interest on the redeemed Notes will cease to accrue interest on and after the Redemption Date. The remaining $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes will continue to accrue interest in accordance with the terms of the Company's Indenture and the Notes.

The Notes are listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RILYO" and mature on May 31, 2024 (the "Maturity Date"). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding is approximately $140,492,400. It is anticipated that the remaining Notes will be repaid on the Maturity Date.

Investors in the Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about the Redemption Payment.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes or an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any Notes or other securities.

