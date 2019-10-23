B. Riley Financial Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a diversified financial services company which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference line 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. The live broadcast and archive will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

B. Riley Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Call Details Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll-Free: 1-877-451-6152 International: 1-201-389-0879

Replay Dial-In (expires on Wednesday November 6, 2019) Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin: 13695614

For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. B. Riley operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries which offer complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

Contacts

Investors Media B. Riley Financial Jo Anne McCusker ir@brileyfin.com jmccusker@brileyfin.com (310) 966-1444 (646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Related Links

http://ir.brileyfin.com

