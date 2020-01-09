B. Riley Financial Declares Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend for the Company's 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock").

The cash dividend equals $0.42968750 per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be payable on or about January 31, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2020.

The depositary shares trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "RILYP."

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. B. Riley operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries which offer complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

Investors

Investor Relations

ir@brileyfin.com

(310) 966-1444

Media

Jo Anne McCusker

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Related Links

http://www.brileyfin.com

