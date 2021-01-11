B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced the declaration of cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.

The 6.875% Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.42968750 per depositary share. The 7.375% Series B Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.4609375 per depositary share.

The Preferred Stock dividends will be payable on or about January 31, 2021 to respective Series A and Series B holders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2021.

