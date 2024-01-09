B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

09 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") has declared cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.

The 6.875% Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.42968750 per depositary share.

The 7.375% Series B Preferred Stock cash dividend equals $0.4609375 per depositary share.

The Preferred Stock dividends will be payable on or about January 31, 2024 to respective Series A and Series B holders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contact
Investors
Mike Frank
ir@brileyfin.com
(212) 409-2424

Media
Jo Anne McCusker
press@brileyfin.com
(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

