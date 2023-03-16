B. Riley Financial Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

B. Riley Financial

Mar 16, 2023, 06:25 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Certain previously issued financial statements have been restated to correct the classification of dividends received and realized and unrealized gains (losses) on certain investments held by non-regulated entities from within "Revenue" to "Other Income" in the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

This reclassification had no impact on previously issued consolidated balance sheets, net income, earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, or operating adjusted EBITDA.

Additional information related to operating and investment metrics can be found in the revised Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement which is available on the Company's investor relations website. Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

These results have been recast in the corresponding tables for the periods presented.





























































Year Ended 

Year Ended 

Year Ended 



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Restated































Total Revenues

$

915,465

$

165,205

$

1,080,670

$

1,740,561

$

(185,863)

$

1,554,698

$

902,721

$

(68,504)

$

834,217

Total Operating Expenses

(1,011,222)



(1,011,222)

(1,040,170)



(1,040,170)

(557,956)



(557,956)

Other (Expenses) Income

(124,693)

(165,205)

(289,898)

(85,629)

185,863

100,234

(65,308)

68,504

3,196

(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

(220,450)



(220,450)

614,762



614,762

279,457



279,457































Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

(167,837)

$


$

(167,837)

$

437,597

$


$

437,597

$

200,438

$


$

200,438

Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share

$

(5.95)

$


$

(5.95)

$

15.09

$


$

15.09

$

7.56

$


$

7.56



























































































































Year Ended 

Year Ended 

Year Ended 



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Restated































    Operating Revenues (2)

$

1,319,172

$

(35,874)

$

1,283,298

$

1,353,885

$

(19,732)

$

1,334,153

$

798,703

$

(21,163)

$

777,540

    Investment (Loss) Gains (4)

(403,707)

201,079

(202,628)

386,676

(166,131)

220,545

104,018

(47,341)

56,677

        Total Revenues

$

915,465

$

165,205

$

1,080,670

$

1,740,561

$

(185,863)

$

1,554,698

$

902,721

$

(68,504)

$

834,217































   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

366,458

$


$

366,458

$

422,029

$


$

422,029

$

311,673

$


$

311,673

   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

(334,176)



(334,176)

340,465



340,465

95,145



95,145

       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

32,282

$


$

32,282

$

762,494

$


$

762,494

$

406,818

$


$

406,818



























































































































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended












December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021










(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

Restated








































Total Revenues

$

326,813

$

55,279

$

382,092

$

422,110

$

(21,796)

$

400,314










Total Operating Expenses

(372,094)



(372,094)

(301,588)



(301,588)










Other (Expenses) Income

(42,172)

(55,279)

(97,451)

(29,229)

21,796

(7,433)










(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

(87,453)



(87,453)

91,293



91,293








































Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

(59,447)

$


$

(59,447)

$

62,182

$


$

62,182










Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share

$

(2.08)

$


$

(2.08)

$

2.08

$


$

2.08






































































































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended












December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021










(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

Restated








































    Operating Revenues (2)

$

450,357

$

(9,595)

$

440,762

$

353,252

$

(7,786)

$

345,466










    Investment (Loss) Gains (4)

(123,544)

64,874

(58,670)

68,858

(14,010)

54,848










        Total Revenues

$

326,813

$

55,279

$

382,092

$

422,110

$

(21,796)

$

400,314








































   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

101,807

$


$

101,807

$

106,097

$


$

106,097










   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

(115,847)



(115,847)

31,928



31,928










       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

(14,040)

$


$

(14,040)

$

138,025

$


$

138,025







































This reclassification had no impact on previously issued consolidated balance sheets, net income, earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, or operating adjusted EBITDA.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.brileyfin.com under "SEC Filings," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes

(See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Revenue, Operating Adjusted EBITDA, and Investment Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs.

(2)

Operating Revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from (i) Service and Fees, (ii) Interest Income - Loans and Securities Lending and (iii) Sales of Goods.

(3)

Operating Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans, (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, and (iii) other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment Gains (Loss) is defined as Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans.

(5)

Investment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans and (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, less other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, as well as trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, and other investment related expenses, and (iv) in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA this includes trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans and realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of other investment related expenses, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)



















December 31,







2022

2021












Assets




Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$

268,618

$

278,933

Restricted cash

2,308

927

Due from clearing brokers

48,737

29,657

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,129,268

1,532,095

Securities borrowed

2,343,327

2,090,966

Accounts receivable, net

149,110

49,673

Due from related parties

1,081

2,074

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $98,729 and $167,744 from related parties as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

701,652

873,186

Prepaid expenses and other assets

460,696

463,502

Operating lease right-of-use assets

88,593

56,969

Property and equipment, net

27,141

12,870

Goodwill


512,595

250,568

Other intangible assets, net

374,098

207,651

Deferred income taxes

3,978

2,848


Total assets

$

6,111,202

$

5,851,919

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities








Accounts payable

$

81,384

$

6,326

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

322,974

343,750

Deferred revenue

85,441

69,507

Deferred income taxes

29,548

93,055

Due to related parties and partners

2,210


Due to clearing brokers

19,307

69,398

Securities sold not yet purchased

5,897

28,623

Securities loaned

2,334,031

2,088,685

Operating lease liabilities

99,124

69,072

Notes payable

25,263

357

Loan participations sold




Revolving credit facility

127,678

80,000

Term loans, net

572,079

346,385

Senior notes payable, net 

1,721,751

1,606,560


Total liabilities

5,426,687

4,801,718












Commitments and contingencies




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

178,622

345,000

B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,545 and 4,512 issued and





outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference




of $113,615 and $112,790 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.




Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,523,764 and 27,591,028 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

494,201

413,486

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(45,220)

248,862

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,470)

(1,080)


Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

446,514

661,271

Noncontrolling interests

59,379

43,930


Total equity

505,893

705,201



Total liabilities and equity

$

6,111,202

$

5,851,919

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(Dollars in thousands, except share data)










































Year Ended December 31,








2022

2021

2020









As Revised

As Restated

As Restated
















Revenues:










Services and fees

$

895,623

$

1,153,225

$

645,906

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(202,628)

220,545

56,677

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

245,400

122,723

102,499

Sale of goods

142,275

58,205

29,135


Total revenues

1,080,670

1,554,698

834,217

Operating expenses:









Direct cost of services

142,455

54,390

60,451

Cost of goods sold

78,647

26,953

12,460

Selling, general and administrative expenses

714,614

906,196

428,537

Restructuring charge

9,011



1,557

Impairment of tradenames





12,500

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

66,495

52,631

42,451


Total operating expenses

1,011,222

1,040,170

557,956


Operating income

69,448

514,528

276,261

Other income (expense):









Interest income

2,735

229

564

Dividend income

35,874

19,732

21,163

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

(201,079)

166,131

47,341

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

10,188

3,796


Income from equity method investments

3,570

2,801

(623)

Interest expense

(141,186)

(92,455)

(65,249)


(Loss) income before income taxes

(220,450)

614,762

279,457

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

63,856

(163,960)

(75,440)


Net (loss) income

(156,594)

450,802

204,017

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests








and redeemable noncontrolling interests

3,235

5,748

(1,131)


Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(159,829)

445,054

205,148

Preferred stock dividends

8,008

7,457

4,710


Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(167,837)

$

437,597

$

200,438
















Basic (loss) income per common share

$

(5.95)

$

15.99

$

7.83

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$

(5.95)

$

15.09

$

7.56
















Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,188,530

27,366,292

25,607,278

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,188,530

29,005,602

26,508,397

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)









































































Year Ended December 31,







2022

2021

2020







As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Restated

Revenues:



























Services and fees

$

931,497

$

(35,874)

$

895,623

$

1,172,957

$

(19,732)

$

1,153,225

$

667,069

$

(21,163)

$

645,906

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(403,707)

201,079

(202,628)

386,676

(166,131)

220,545

104,018

(47,341)

56,677

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

245,400



245,400

122,723



122,723

102,499



102,499

Sale of goods

142,275



142,275

58,205



58,205

29,135



29,135


Total revenues

915,465

165,205

1,080,670

1,740,561

(185,863)

1,554,698

902,721

(68,504)

834,217

Operating expenses:


























Direct cost of services

142,455



142,455

54,390



54,390

60,451



60,451

Cost of goods sold

78,647



78,647

26,953



26,953

12,460



12,460

Selling, general and administrative expenses

714,614



714,614

906,196



906,196

428,537



428,537

Restructuring charge

9,011



9,011







1,557



1,557

Impairment of tradenames













12,500



12,500

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

66,495



66,495

52,631



52,631

42,451



42,451


Total operating expenses

1,011,222



1,011,222

1,040,170



1,040,170

557,956



557,956


Operating (loss) income

(95,757)

165,205

69,448

700,391

(185,863)

514,528

344,765

(68,504)

276,261

Other income (expense):


























Interest income

2,735



2,735

229



229

564



564

Dividend income



35,874

35,874



19,732

19,732



21,163

21,163

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments



(201,079)

(201,079)



166,131

166,131



47,341

47,341

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

10,188



10,188

3,796



3,796






Income from equity method investments

3,570



3,570

2,801



2,801

(623)



(623)

Interest expense

(141,186)



(141,186)

(92,455)



(92,455)

(65,249)



(65,249)


(Loss) income before income taxes

(220,450)



(220,450)

614,762



614,762

279,457



279,457

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

63,856



63,856

(163,960)



(163,960)

(75,440)



(75,440)


Net (loss) income

(156,594)



(156,594)

450,802



450,802

204,017



204,017

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
and redeemable noncontrolling interests

3,235



3,235

5,748



5,748

(1,131)



(1,131)


Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(159,829)



(159,829)

445,054



445,054

205,148



205,148

Preferred stock dividends

8,008



8,008

7,457



7,457

4,710



4,710


Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(167,837)

$


$

(167,837)

$

437,597

$


$

437,597

$

200,438

$


$

200,438

































Basic (loss) income per common share

$

(5.95)



$

(5.95)

$

15.99



$

15.99

$

7.83



$

7.83

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$

(5.95)



$

(5.95)

$

15.09



$

15.09

$

7.56



$

7.56

































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,188,530




28,188,530

27,366,292




27,366,292

25,607,278




25,607,278

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,188,530




28,188,530

29,005,602




29,005,602

26,508,397




26,508,397

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



















Three Months Ended







December 31,







2022

2021







As Revised

As Restated

Revenues:






Services and fees

$

243,837

$

308,062

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(58,670)

54,848

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

62,545

33,443

Sale of goods

134,380

3,961


Total revenues

382,092

400,314

Operating expenses:





Direct cost of services

68,496

12,955

Cost of goods sold

71,313

5,559

Selling, general and administrative expenses

208,552

270,712

Restructuring charge

995


Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

22,738

12,362


Total operating expenses

372,094

301,588


Operating income

9,998

98,726

Other income (expense):





Interest income

1,482

54

Dividend income

9,595

7,786

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

(64,874)

14,010

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460

(4,471)

Income from equity method investments

285

1,629

Interest expense

(44,399)

(26,441)


(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)

91,293

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998

(23,847)


Net (loss) income

(63,455)

67,446

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests




and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)

3,274


Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)

64,172

Preferred stock dividends

2,002

1,990


Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(59,447)

$

62,182












Basic (loss) income per common share

$

(2.08)

$

2.26

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$

(2.08)

$

2.08












Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,545,714

27,569,188

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,545,714

29,840,704

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)























































Three Months Ended December 31,







2022

2021







As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously
Reported

 Adjustments

As Restated

Revenues:


















Services and fees

$

253,432

$

(9,595)

$

243,837

$

315,848

$

(7,786)

$

308,062

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(123,544)

64,874

(58,670)

68,858

(14,010)

54,848

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

62,545



62,545

33,443



33,443

Sale of goods

134,380



134,380

3,961



3,961


Total revenues

326,813

55,279

382,092

422,110

(21,796)

400,314

Operating expenses:

















Direct cost of services

68,496



68,496

12,955



12,955

Cost of goods sold

71,313



71,313

5,559



5,559

Selling, general and administrative expenses

208,552



208,552

270,712



270,712

Restructuring charge

995



995






Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

22,738



22,738

12,362



12,362


Total operating expenses

372,094



372,094

301,588



301,588


Operating (loss) income

(45,281)

55,279

9,998

120,522

(21,796)

98,726

Other income (expense):

















Interest income

1,482



1,482

54



54

Dividend income



9,595

9,595



7,786

7,786

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments



(64,874)

(64,874)



14,010

14,010

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460



460

(4,471)



(4,471)

Income from equity method investments

285



285

1,629



1,629

Interest expense

(44,399)



(44,399)

(26,441)



(26,441)


(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)



(87,453)

91,293



91,293

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998



23,998

(23,847)



(23,847)


Net (loss) income

(63,455)



(63,455)

67,446



67,446

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)



(6,010)

3,274



3,274


Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)



(57,445)

64,172



64,172

Preferred stock dividends

2,002



2,002

1,990



1,990


Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(59,447)

$


$

(59,447)

$

62,182

$


$

62,182
























Basic (loss) income per common share

$

(2.08)



$

(2.08)

$

2.26



$

2.26

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$

(2.08)



$

(2.08)

$

2.08



$

2.08
























Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,545,714




28,545,714

27,569,188




27,569,188

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,545,714




28,545,714

29,840,704




29,840,704

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.


Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)


























Year Ended December 31,








2022

2021

2020

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(159,829)

$

445,054

$

205,148

Adjustments:











(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(63,856)

163,960

75,440

Interest expense

141,186

92,455

65,249

Interest income

(2,735)

(229)

(564)

Share based payments

61,140

36,011

18,588

Depreciation and amortization

39,969

25,871

19,369

Restructuring charge 

9,011



1,557

Gain on extinguishment of loans

(1,102)

(6,509)


Impairment of tradenames





12,500

Transactions related costs and other

8,498

5,881

9,531


Total EBITDA Adjustments

192,111

317,440

201,670



Adjusted EBITDA

$

32,282

$

762,494

$

406,818
















Operating EBITDA Adjustments:









Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

202,628

(220,545)

(56,677)

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

201,079

(166,131)

(47,341)

Other investment related expenses

(69,531)

46,211

8,873


Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

334,176

(340,465)

(95,145)

Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

366,458

$

422,029

$

311,673

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended







December 31,







2022

2021

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(57,445)

$

64,172

Adjustments:







(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(23,998)

23,847

Interest expense

44,399

26,441

Interest income

(1,482)

(54)

Share based payments

15,312

12,503

Depreciation and amortization

13,443

6,805

Restructuring charge 

995


Gain on extinguishment of loans




Transactions related costs and other

(5,264)

4,311


Total EBITDA Adjustments

43,405

73,853



Adjusted EBITDA

$

(14,040)

$

138,025












Operating EBITDA Adjustments:





Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

58,670

(54,848)

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

64,874

(14,010)

Other investment related expenses

(7,697)

36,930


Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

115,847

(31,928)

Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

101,807

$

106,097

