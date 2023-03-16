B. Riley Financial Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Certain previously issued financial statements have been restated to correct the classification of dividends received and realized and unrealized gains (losses) on certain investments held by non-regulated entities from within "Revenue" to "Other Income" in the Company's consolidated statement of operations.

This reclassification had no impact on previously issued consolidated balance sheets, net income, earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, or operating adjusted EBITDA.

Additional information related to operating and investment metrics can be found in the revised Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement which is available on the Company's investor relations website. Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

These results have been recast in the corresponding tables for the periods presented.































































































































Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended







December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated































































Total Revenues

$ 915,465

$ 165,205

$ 1,080,670

$ 1,740,561

$ (185,863)

$ 1,554,698

$ 902,721

$ (68,504)

$ 834,217



Total Operating Expenses



(1,011,222)



—



(1,011,222)



(1,040,170)



—



(1,040,170)



(557,956)



—



(557,956)



Other (Expenses) Income



(124,693)



(165,205)



(289,898)



(85,629)



185,863



100,234



(65,308)



68,504



3,196



(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes



(220,450)



—



(220,450)



614,762



—



614,762



279,457



—



279,457































































Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders $ (167,837)

$ —

$ (167,837)

$ 437,597

$ —

$ 437,597

$ 200,438

$ —

$ 200,438



Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share

$ (5.95)

$ —

$ (5.95)

$ 15.09

$ —

$ 15.09

$ 7.56

$ —

$ 7.56























































































































































































































































Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended







December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated































































Operating Revenues (2)

$ 1,319,172

$ (35,874)

$ 1,283,298

$ 1,353,885

$ (19,732)

$ 1,334,153

$ 798,703

$ (21,163)

$ 777,540



Investment (Loss) Gains (4)



(403,707)



201,079



(202,628)



386,676



(166,131)



220,545



104,018



(47,341)



56,677



Total Revenues

$ 915,465

$ 165,205

$ 1,080,670

$ 1,740,561

$ (185,863)

$ 1,554,698

$ 902,721

$ (68,504)

$ 834,217































































Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 366,458

$ —

$ 366,458

$ 422,029

$ —

$ 422,029

$ 311,673

$ —

$ 311,673



Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



(334,176)



—



(334,176)



340,465



—



340,465



95,145



—



95,145



Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 32,282

$ —

$ 32,282

$ 762,494

$ —

$ 762,494

$ 406,818

$ —

$ 406,818























































































































































































































































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

























December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





















(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

Restated

















































































Total Revenues

$ 326,813

$ 55,279

$ 382,092

$ 422,110

$ (21,796)

$ 400,314





















Total Operating Expenses



(372,094)



—



(372,094)



(301,588)



—



(301,588)





















Other (Expenses) Income



(42,172)



(55,279)



(97,451)



(29,229)



21,796



(7,433)





















(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes



(87,453)



—



(87,453)



91,293



—



91,293

















































































Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders $ (59,447)

$ —

$ (59,447)

$ 62,182

$ —

$ 62,182





















Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share

$ (2.08)

$ —

$ (2.08)

$ 2.08

$ —

$ 2.08













































































































































































































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

























December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





















(Dollars in thousands)

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

Restated

















































































Operating Revenues (2)

$ 450,357

$ (9,595)

$ 440,762

$ 353,252

$ (7,786)

$ 345,466





















Investment (Loss) Gains (4)



(123,544)



64,874



(58,670)



68,858



(14,010)



54,848





















Total Revenues

$ 326,813

$ 55,279

$ 382,092

$ 422,110

$ (21,796)

$ 400,314

















































































Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 101,807

$ —

$ 101,807

$ 106,097

$ —

$ 106,097





















Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



(115,847)



—



(115,847)



31,928



—



31,928





















Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ (14,040)

$ —

$ (14,040)

$ 138,025

$ —

$ 138,025

















































































This reclassification had no impact on previously issued consolidated balance sheets, net income, earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, or operating adjusted EBITDA.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.brileyfin.com under "SEC Filings," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Revenue, Operating Adjusted EBITDA, and Investment Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.) (1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. (2) Operating Revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from (i) Service and Fees, (ii) Interest Income - Loans and Securities Lending and (iii) Sales of Goods. (3) Operating Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans, (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, and (iii) other investment related expenses. (4) Investment Gains (Loss) is defined as Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans. (5) Investment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans and (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, less other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, as well as trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, and other investment related expenses, and (iv) in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA this includes trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans and realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of other investment related expenses, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)





































December 31,













2022

2021























Assets









Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,618

$ 278,933

Restricted cash

2,308



927

Due from clearing brokers

48,737



29,657

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,129,268



1,532,095

Securities borrowed

2,343,327



2,090,966

Accounts receivable, net

149,110



49,673

Due from related parties

1,081



2,074

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $98,729 and $167,744 from related parties as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

701,652



873,186

Prepaid expenses and other assets

460,696



463,502

Operating lease right-of-use assets

88,593



56,969

Property and equipment, net

27,141



12,870

Goodwill





512,595



250,568

Other intangible assets, net

374,098



207,651

Deferred income taxes

3,978



2,848



Total assets $ 6,111,202

$ 5,851,919 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities

















Accounts payable $ 81,384

$ 6,326

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

322,974



343,750

Deferred revenue

85,441



69,507

Deferred income taxes

29,548



93,055

Due to related parties and partners

2,210



—

Due to clearing brokers

19,307



69,398

Securities sold not yet purchased

5,897



28,623

Securities loaned

2,334,031



2,088,685

Operating lease liabilities

99,124



69,072

Notes payable

25,263



357

Loan participations sold

—



—

Revolving credit facility

127,678



80,000

Term loans, net

572,079



346,385

Senior notes payable, net

1,721,751



1,606,560



Total liabilities

5,426,687



4,801,718























Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

178,622



345,000 B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,545 and 4,512 issued and











outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference









of $113,615 and $112,790 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

—



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,523,764 and 27,591,028 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

3



3

Additional paid-in capital

494,201



413,486

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(45,220)



248,862

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,470)



(1,080)



Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

446,514



661,271 Noncontrolling interests

59,379



43,930



Total equity

505,893



705,201





Total liabilities and equity $ 6,111,202

$ 5,851,919

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.





Consolidated Statements of Operations





(Dollars in thousands, except share data)





















































































Year Ended December 31,















2022

2021

2020

















As Revised



As Restated



As Restated































Revenues:





















Services and fees

$ 895,623

$ 1,153,225

$ 645,906

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans



(202,628)



220,545



56,677

Interest income - Loans and securities lending



245,400



122,723



102,499

Sale of goods



142,275



58,205



29,135



Total revenues



1,080,670



1,554,698



834,217 Operating expenses:



















Direct cost of services



142,455



54,390



60,451

Cost of goods sold



78,647



26,953



12,460

Selling, general and administrative expenses



714,614



906,196



428,537

Restructuring charge



9,011



—



1,557

Impairment of tradenames



—



—



12,500

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



66,495



52,631



42,451



Total operating expenses



1,011,222



1,040,170



557,956



Operating income



69,448



514,528



276,261 Other income (expense):



















Interest income



2,735



229



564

Dividend income



35,874



19,732



21,163

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments



(201,079)



166,131



47,341

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other



10,188



3,796



—

Income from equity method investments



3,570



2,801



(623)

Interest expense



(141,186)



(92,455)



(65,249)



(Loss) income before income taxes



(220,450)



614,762



279,457 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes



63,856



(163,960)



(75,440)



Net (loss) income



(156,594)



450,802



204,017 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

















and redeemable noncontrolling interests



3,235



5,748



(1,131)



Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.



(159,829)



445,054



205,148 Preferred stock dividends



8,008



7,457



4,710



Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$ (167,837)

$ 437,597

$ 200,438































Basic (loss) income per common share

$ (5.95)

$ 15.99

$ 7.83 Diluted (loss) income per common share

$ (5.95)

$ 15.09

$ 7.56































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



28,188,530



27,366,292



25,607,278 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



28,188,530



29,005,602



26,508,397

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































































































































Year Ended December 31,













2022

2021

2020













As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated Revenues:























































Services and fees $ 931,497

$ (35,874)

$ 895,623

$ 1,172,957

$ (19,732)

$ 1,153,225

$ 667,069

$ (21,163)

$ 645,906

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(403,707)



201,079



(202,628)



386,676



(166,131)



220,545



104,018



(47,341)



56,677

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

245,400



—



245,400



122,723



—



122,723



102,499



—



102,499

Sale of goods

142,275



—



142,275



58,205



—



58,205



29,135



—



29,135



Total revenues

915,465



165,205



1,080,670



1,740,561



(185,863)



1,554,698



902,721



(68,504)



834,217 Operating expenses:





















































Direct cost of services

142,455



—



142,455



54,390



—



54,390



60,451



—



60,451

Cost of goods sold

78,647



—



78,647



26,953



—



26,953



12,460



—



12,460

Selling, general and administrative expenses

714,614



—



714,614



906,196



—



906,196



428,537



—



428,537

Restructuring charge

9,011



—



9,011



—



—



—



1,557



—



1,557

Impairment of tradenames

—



—



—



—



—



—



12,500



—



12,500

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

66,495



—



66,495



52,631



—



52,631



42,451



—



42,451



Total operating expenses

1,011,222



—



1,011,222



1,040,170



—



1,040,170



557,956



—



557,956



Operating (loss) income

(95,757)



165,205



69,448



700,391



(185,863)



514,528



344,765



(68,504)



276,261 Other income (expense):





















































Interest income

2,735



—



2,735



229



—



229



564



—



564

Dividend income

—



35,874



35,874



—



19,732



19,732



—



21,163



21,163

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

—



(201,079)



(201,079)



—



166,131



166,131



—



47,341



47,341

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

10,188



—



10,188



3,796



—



3,796



—



—



—

Income from equity method investments

3,570



—



3,570



2,801



—



2,801



(623)



—



(623)

Interest expense

(141,186)



—



(141,186)



(92,455)



—



(92,455)



(65,249)



—



(65,249)



(Loss) income before income taxes

(220,450)



—



(220,450)



614,762



—



614,762



279,457



—



279,457 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

63,856



—



63,856



(163,960)



—



(163,960)



(75,440)



—



(75,440)



Net (loss) income

(156,594)



—



(156,594)



450,802



—



450,802



204,017



—



204,017 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

and redeemable noncontrolling interests

3,235



—



3,235



5,748



—



5,748



(1,131)



—



(1,131)



Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(159,829)



—



(159,829)



445,054



—



445,054



205,148



—



205,148 Preferred stock dividends

8,008



—



8,008



7,457



—



7,457



4,710



—



4,710



Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (167,837)

$ —

$ (167,837)

$ 437,597

$ —

$ 437,597

$ 200,438

$ —

$ 200,438

































































Basic (loss) income per common share $ (5.95)







$ (5.95)

$ 15.99







$ 15.99

$ 7.83







$ 7.83 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (5.95)







$ (5.95)

$ 15.09







$ 15.09

$ 7.56







$ 7.56

































































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,188,530









28,188,530



27,366,292









27,366,292



25,607,278









25,607,278 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,188,530









28,188,530



29,005,602









29,005,602



26,508,397









26,508,397

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)





































Three Months Ended













December 31,













2022

2021













As Revised

As Restated Revenues:













Services and fees $ 243,837

$ 308,062

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(58,670)



54,848

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

62,545



33,443

Sale of goods

134,380



3,961



Total revenues

382,092



400,314 Operating expenses:











Direct cost of services

68,496



12,955

Cost of goods sold

71,313



5,559

Selling, general and administrative expenses

208,552



270,712

Restructuring charge

995



—

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

22,738



12,362



Total operating expenses

372,094



301,588



Operating income

9,998



98,726 Other income (expense):











Interest income

1,482



54

Dividend income

9,595



7,786

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

(64,874)



14,010

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460



(4,471)

Income from equity method investments

285



1,629

Interest expense

(44,399)



(26,441)



(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)



91,293 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998



(23,847)



Net (loss) income

(63,455)



67,446 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests









and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)



3,274



Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)



64,172 Preferred stock dividends

2,002



1,990



Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (59,447)

$ 62,182























Basic (loss) income per common share $ (2.08)

$ 2.26 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (2.08)

$ 2.08























Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,545,714



27,569,188 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,545,714



29,840,704

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)













































































































Three Months Ended December 31,













2022

2021













As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Revised

As Previously

Reported

Adjustments

As Restated Revenues:





































Services and fees $ 253,432

$ (9,595)

$ 243,837

$ 315,848

$ (7,786)

$ 308,062

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(123,544)



64,874



(58,670)



68,858



(14,010)



54,848

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

62,545



—



62,545



33,443



—



33,443

Sale of goods

134,380



—



134,380



3,961



—



3,961



Total revenues

326,813



55,279



382,092



422,110



(21,796)



400,314 Operating expenses:



































Direct cost of services

68,496



—



68,496



12,955



—



12,955

Cost of goods sold

71,313



—



71,313



5,559



—



5,559

Selling, general and administrative expenses

208,552



—



208,552



270,712



—



270,712

Restructuring charge

995



—



995



—



—



—

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

22,738



—



22,738



12,362



—



12,362



Total operating expenses

372,094



—



372,094



301,588



—



301,588



Operating (loss) income

(45,281)



55,279



9,998



120,522



(21,796)



98,726 Other income (expense):



































Interest income

1,482



—



1,482



54



—



54

Dividend income

—



9,595



9,595



—



7,786



7,786

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

—



(64,874)



(64,874)



—



14,010



14,010

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460



—



460



(4,471)



—



(4,471)

Income from equity method investments

285



—



285



1,629



—



1,629

Interest expense

(44,399)



—



(44,399)



(26,441)



—



(26,441)



(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)



—



(87,453)



91,293



—



91,293 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998



—



23,998



(23,847)



—



(23,847)



Net (loss) income

(63,455)



—



(63,455)



67,446



—



67,446 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)



—



(6,010)



3,274



—



3,274



Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)



—



(57,445)



64,172



—



64,172 Preferred stock dividends

2,002



—



2,002



1,990



—



1,990



Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (59,447)

$ —

$ (59,447)

$ 62,182

$ —

$ 62,182















































Basic (loss) income per common share $ (2.08)







$ (2.08)

$ 2.26







$ 2.26 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (2.08)







$ (2.08)

$ 2.08







$ 2.08















































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,545,714









28,545,714



27,569,188









27,569,188 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,545,714









28,545,714



29,840,704









29,840,704

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.





Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)





















































Year Ended December 31,















2022

2021

2020 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$ (159,829)

$ 445,054

$ 205,148 Adjustments:























(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(63,856)



163,960



75,440

Interest expense



141,186



92,455



65,249

Interest income



(2,735)



(229)



(564)

Share based payments



61,140



36,011



18,588

Depreciation and amortization



39,969



25,871



19,369

Restructuring charge



9,011



—



1,557

Gain on extinguishment of loans



(1,102)



(6,509)



—

Impairment of tradenames



—



—



12,500

Transactions related costs and other



8,498



5,881



9,531



Total EBITDA Adjustments



192,111



317,440



201,670





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,282

$ 762,494

$ 406,818































Operating EBITDA Adjustments:



















Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans



202,628



(220,545)



(56,677)

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments



201,079



(166,131)



(47,341)

Other investment related expenses



(69,531)



46,211



8,873



Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments



334,176



(340,465)



(95,145) Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$ 366,458

$ 422,029

$ 311,673

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended













December 31,













2022

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (57,445)

$ 64,172 Adjustments:















(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(23,998)



23,847

Interest expense

44,399



26,441

Interest income

(1,482)



(54)

Share based payments

15,312



12,503

Depreciation and amortization

13,443



6,805

Restructuring charge

995



—

Gain on extinguishment of loans

—



—

Transactions related costs and other

(5,264)



4,311



Total EBITDA Adjustments

43,405



73,853





Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,040)

$ 138,025























Operating EBITDA Adjustments:











Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

58,670



(54,848)

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

64,874



(14,010)

Other investment related expenses

(7,697)



36,930



Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

115,847



(31,928) Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,807

$ 106,097

