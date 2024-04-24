B. Riley Financial Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K

  • Audit Committee Independent Legal Counsel, Winston & Strawn LLP, Completes Investigation of Relationship Between the Company and Brian Kahn
  • Independent Investigation Reaches Same Conclusion of Prior Internal Review Conducted by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report").

B. Riley Financial's 2023 Annual Report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.brileyfin.com under "SEC Filings," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the Company's operating and investment metrics is available in the Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement on the Company's investor relations website.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented:

"We want to thank our many stakeholders for their continued confidence, support, and patience as we finalized our Annual Report. With this process behind us, we are excited to be able to focus 100% of our time and efforts on what has always been our highest priority— our core business, delivering for our clients, and creating value for our shareholders."

"We are pleased to note that our overall business has continued to perform well since year-end. Relative valuations for small and mid-caps are as attractive as we have seen in years, and we are investing to grow our leadership in providing financial services and capital solutions to this underserved market."

"Since year-end, we have welcomed senior talent, invested in attractive new opportunities, monetized several others, retired $115 million of our outstanding bonds and reduced additional indebtedness by approximately $55 million. Our strategic review process for Great American Group is proceeding on schedule, and we are pleased with the interest we have seen to date. The potential monetization of this unique asset would accelerate our ability to opportunistically retire more debt and invest in our core B. Riley Securities, Advisory and Wealth Management businesses as we double down on our commitment to serving our clients and businesses across the middle market – both as an advisor and principal."

"We acknowledge the complexities of our business are a result of an aggressive acquisition and investment strategy that has meaningfully diversified our platform. We are continuing to strengthen our processes and procedures to ensure we are best positioned to capitalize on the substantial market opportunities in front of us. Above all, we are proud of our team's persistence and resolve throughout what has been a challenging dynamic for our firm. We look forward to providing more updates on our first quarter earnings call."

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

The audited financial statements in the Company's Annual Report reflected certain non-cash adjustments to the preliminary results announced on February 29, 2024. The cumulative impact of these adjustments on the Company's key reported financial metrics is summarized in the below table. For a complete summary of financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2023, including a comparison to 2022 financial results, please see the appendix at the end of this press release.

   

Twelve Months Ended 
 

 December 31, 2023
                   

(Dollars in thousands)

  

Preliminary

  

Adjustments

  

Final
                   

Total revenues

  

$

1,647,185

  

$

(3,585)

  

$

1,643,600

Operating income (loss) 

    

150,630

    

(5,977)

    

144,653

Net loss available to common shareholders

    

(86,371)

    

(21,596)

    

(107,967)

Adjusted EBITDA

    

239,877

    

(29,633)

    

210,244

Operating Adjusted EBITDA

    

367,604

    

(4,595)

    

363,009

Certain of the information set forth herein, including Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures. Information about B. Riley Financial's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Summary of Adjustments from Preliminary Results

  • Total revenues were $1.644 billion, revised from $1.647 billion to reflect $3.6 million of adjustments primarily related to accrued fee income and trading income.
  • Net loss available to common shareholders was $108 million, revised from $86.4 million, a change of $21.6 million. The change primarily relates to the decrease in revenues and adjustments from changes in unrealized gains and losses on investments, net of benefit from income taxes. The unrealized gains and losses on investments primarily related to the Company's Hurley and Justice brand investments. The change in the valuation of the Company's investments equates to less than half a percent of the Company's total assets.
  • Total assets as of December 31, 2023 were $6.07 billion, revised from the preliminary reported amount of $6.10 billion. The decrease primarily relates to the adjustments in the fair value of securities and other investments as noted above.
  • Total Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $210.2 million reflecting adjustments of $29.6 million primarily due to the decrease in revenues and adjustments from changes in unrealized gains and losses on investments.
  • Total Operating Adjusted EBITDA(3) was $363.0 million, reflecting adjustments of $4.6 million primarily due to a $2.3 million adjustment to fee income and a $2.2 million reserve on inventory.

Independent Audit Committee Investigation
As referenced in the Company's 2023 Annual Report, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors engaged Winston & Strawn LLP as independent counsel to assist the Audit Committee in conducting an investigation of the historical relationship between the Company (and its affiliates) and Brian Kahn (and his affiliates) as well as certain related allegations asserted against the Company by certain short sellers.

The results of the independent investigation confirmed that the Company and its executives had no involvement with, or knowledge of, any of the alleged misconduct concerning Mr. Kahn or any of his affiliates. This independent investigation was conducted subsequent to the Company's February 22, 2024 disclosure of the internal review performed with the assistance of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as outside counsel.

Additional Information
The Annual Report provides additional clarification regarding the Company's investment in Freedom VCM, which addresses unsubstantiated claims made about the Company's role and participation in the FRG take-private transaction and its investment in FRG.

As noted, the Company's ownership of Freedom VCM amounted to $281 million, or 31%, in connection with the take-private transaction, which included an investment of $216.5 million and $64.6 million of FRG shares that were rolled over into additional equity interests in Freedom VCM in connection with closing. As of December 31, 2023, the fair value of the investment in Freedom VCM totaled $287 million and is included in securities and other investments owned, at fair value in the consolidated balance sheets.

The Company intends to amend its August 21, 2023 Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the closing of its investment in the FRG take-private transaction to include updated historical FRG financial statements and related pro forma financials. As result of the successful sales by FRG of its Badcock and Sylvan Learning businesses in December 2023 and February 2024, respectively, FRG is in the process of preparing its 2022 annual financial statements and interim June 2023 financial statements in accordance with GAAP to recast these businesses as discontinued operations. The Company anticipates filing the amended Form 8-K to include such financial statements in the near term.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.)

(1) Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, net of noncontrolling interest, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain/loss on extinguishment of loans, gain on bargain purchase, impairment of goodwill and tradenames, and transaction related and other costs.
(3) Operating Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans, (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, and (iii) other investment related expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recast its operating metrics to include revenues from fixed income trading. Operating Adjusted EBITDA has been adjusted to include fixed income trading revenue for the periods presented.
(4) Operating Revenues is defined as the sum of revenues from (i) Service and Fees, (ii) Interest Income – Loans and Securities Lending and (iii) Sales of Goods. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recast its operating financial metrics to include revenues from fixed income trading. Operating Revenues has been adjusted to include fixed income trading revenue for the periods presented.
(5) Segment Operating Income (Loss) is defined as segment income (loss) including fixed income trading revenues and excluding trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related operating expenses.
(6) Investment Gains (Loss) is defined as Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans less fixed income trading revenue.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and operating adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, gain on bargain purchase, impairment of goodwill and tradenames, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans net of fixed income trading revenue, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, and other investment related expenses (iv) including in the case of trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of fixed income trading revenue and other investment related expenses and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (a) securities sold not yet purchased and (b) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial undertakes no duty to update this information.

                       

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)
                       
             

December 31,
2023

  

December 31,
2022
                       

Assets

          

Assets

                  
 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

231,964

  

$

268,618
 

Restricted cash

  

1,875

    

2,308
 

Due from clearing brokers

  

51,334

    

48,737
 

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

  

1,092,106

    

1,129,268
 

Securities borrowed

  

2,870,939

    

2,343,327
 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,339 and $3,664 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

  

115,496

    

149,110
 

Due from related parties

  

172

    

1,081
 

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $387,657 and $98,729 from related parties as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

  

532,419

    

701,652
 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

  

237,327

    

460,696
 

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

  

87,605

    

88,593
 

Property and equipment, net

  

25,206

    

27,141
 

Goodwill

      

472,326

    

512,595
 

Other intangible assets, net

  

322,014

    

374,098
 

Deferred income taxes

  

33,595

    

3,978

          Total assets

$

6,074,378

  

$

6,111,202

Liabilities and Equity

          

Liabilities

                
 

Accounts payable

$

44,550

  

$

81,384
 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

  

273,193

    

322,974
 

Deferred revenue

  

71,504

    

85,441
 

Due to related parties and partners

  

2,731

    

2,210
 

Due to clearing brokers

  

   

19,307
 

Securities sold not yet purchased

  

8,601

    

5,897
 

Securities loaned

  

2,859,306

    

2,334,031
 

Operating lease liabilities

  

98,563

    

99,124
 

Deferred income taxes

  

   

29,548
 

Notes payable

    

19,391

    

25,263
 

Revolving credit facility

  

43,801

    

127,678
 

Term loan

      

625,151

    

572,079
 

Senior notes payable, net

  

1,668,021

    

1,721,751

          Total liabilities

  

5,714,812

    

5,426,687
                       

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

  

   

178,622

Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

  

291,117

    

446,514

Noncontrolling interests

  

68,449

    

59,379
 

Total equity

  

359,566

    

505,893

          Total liabilities and equity

$

6,074,378

  

$

6,111,202

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

      

Consolidated Statements of Operations

      

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

      
                               
               

Twelve Months Ended 
               

 December 31
               

2023

  

2022

  

2021

Revenues:

                      
 

Services and fees

  

$

1,002,370

  

$

895,623

  

$

1,153,225
 

Trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans

    

41,828

    

(202,628)

    

220,545
 

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

    

284,896

    

245,400

    

122,723
 

Sale of goods

    

314,506

    

142,275

    

58,205
   

Total revenues

    

1,643,600

    

1,080,670

    

1,554,698

Operating expenses:

                  
 

Direct cost of services

    

238,794

    

142,455

    

54,390
 

Cost of goods sold

    

213,351

    

78,647

    

26,953
 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

    

828,903

    

714,614

    

906,196
 

Restructuring charge

    

2,131

    

9,011

    

 

Impairment of goodwill and tradenames

    

70,333

    

   

 

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

    

145,435

    

66,495

    

52,631
   

Total operating expenses

    

1,498,947

    

1,011,222

    

1,040,170
     

Operating income

    

144,653

    

69,448

    

514,528

Other income (expense):

                  
 

Interest income

    

3,875

    

2,735

    

229
 

Dividend income

    

47,776

    

35,874

    

19,732
 

Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

    

(162,589)

    

(201,079)

    

166,131
 

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

    

(4,748)

    

10,188

    

3,796
 

Gain on bargain purchase

    

15,903

    

   

 

(Loss) income from equity investments

    

(181)

    

3,570

    

2,801
 

Interest expense

    

(187,013)

    

(141,186)

    

(92,455)
   

(Loss) income before income taxes

    

(142,324)

    

(220,450)

    

614,762

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

    

36,693

    

63,856

    

(163,960)
   

Net (loss) income

    

(105,631)

    

(156,594)

    

450,802

Net (loss) gain attributable to noncontrolling interests

                  

and redeemable noncontrolling interests

    

(5,721)

    

3,235

    

5,748
   

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

    

(99,910)

    

(159,829)

    

445,054

Preferred stock dividends

    

8,057

    

8,008

    

7,457
   

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

  

$

(107,967)

  

$

(167,837)

  

$

437,597
                               

Basic (loss) income per common share

  

$

(3.69)

  

$

(5.95)

  

$

15.99

Diluted (loss) income per common share

  

$

(3.69)

  

$

(5.95)

  

$

15.09
                               

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

    

29,265,099

    

28,188,530

    

27,366,292

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

    

29,265,099

    

28,188,530

    

29,005,602

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
                         
             

Three Months Ended 

  
             

 December 31,

  
             

2023

  

2022

  
                         

Revenues:

                
 

Services and fees

$

258,461

  

$

243,837

  
 

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

  

(41,518)

    

(58,670)

  
 

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

  

62,781

    

62,545

  
 

Sale of goods

  

63,196

    

134,380

  
   

Total revenues

  

342,920

    

382,092

  

Operating expenses:

            
 

Direct cost of services

  

60,606

    

68,496

  
 

Cost of goods sold

  

47,355

    

71,313

  
 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

  

205,703

    

208,552

  
 

Restructuring charge

  

1,182

    

995

  
 

Impairment of goodwill and tradenames

  

33,100

    

 
 

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

  

38,863

    

22,738

  
   

Total operating expenses

  

386,809

    

372,094

  
     

Operating (loss) income

  

(43,889)

    

9,998

  

Other income (expense):

            
 

Interest income

  

420

    

1,482

  
 

Dividend income

  

12,141

    

9,595

  
 

Realized and unrealized losses on investments

  

(77,629)

    

(64,874)

  
 

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

  

(750)

    

460

  
 

Gain on bargain purchase

  

15,903

    

 
 

(Loss) income from equity investments

  

(6)

    

285

  
 

Interest expense

  

(46,891)

    

(44,399)

  
   

Loss before income taxes

  

(140,701)

    

(87,453)

  

Benefit from income taxes

  

51,037

    

23,998

  
   

Net loss

    

(89,664)

    

(63,455)

  

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

            

and redeemable noncontrolling interests

  

(41)

    

(6,010)

  
   

Net loss attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

  

(89,623)

    

(57,445)

  

Preferred stock dividends

  

2,015

    

2,002

  
   

Net loss available to common shareholders

$

(91,638)

  

$

(59,447)

  
                         

Basic loss per common share

$

(3.03)

  

$

(2.08)

  

Diluted loss per common share

$

(3.03)

  

$

(2.08)

  
                         

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

  

30,248,946

    

28,545,714

  

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

  

30,248,946

    

28,545,714

  

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
             

Three Months Ended 

  

Twelve Months Ended 
             

 December 31,

  

 December 31,
             

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022

Net loss attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(89,623)

  

$

(57,445)

  

$

(99,910)

  

$

(159,829)

Adjustments:

                          
 

Benefit from income taxes

  

(51,037)

    

(23,998)

    

(36,693)

    

(63,856)
 

Interest expense

  

46,891

    

44,399

    

187,013

    

141,186
 

Interest income

  

(420)

    

(1,482)

    

(3,875)

    

(2,735)
 

Share based payments

  

9,845

    

15,312

    

45,109

    

61,140
 

Depreciation and amortization

  

11,502

    

13,443

    

49,604

    

39,969
 

Restructuring charge

  

1,182

    

995

    

2,131

    

9,011
 

Gain on bargain purchase

  

(15,903)

    

   

(15,903)

    

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of loans

  

   

   

5,409

    

(1,102)
 

Impairment of goodwill and tradenames

  

33,100

    

   

70,333

    

 

Transactions related costs and other

  

1,864

    

(5,264)

    

7,026

    

8,498
   

Total EBITDA adjustments

  

37,024

    

43,405

    

310,154

    

192,111
     

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(52,599)

  

$

(14,040)

  

$

210,244

  

$

32,282
                                   

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:

                      
 

Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

  

41,518

    

58,670

    

(41,828)

    

202,628
 

Realized and unrealized losses on investments

  

77,629

    

64,874

    

162,589

    

201,079
 

Fixed Income Spread

  

8,250

    

8,069

    

29,165

    

27,127
 

Other investment related expenses

  

(538)

    

(7,697)

    

2,839

    

(69,531)
   

Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

  

126,859

    

123,916

    

152,765

    

361,303

Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

74,260

  

$

109,876

  

$

363,009

  

$

393,585

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Operating Revenues Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
             

Three Months Ended 

  

Twelve Months Ended 
             

 December 31,

  

 December 31,
             

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022

Total Revenues

  

$

342,920

  

$

382,092

  

$

1,643,600

  

$

1,080,670

Operating Revenues Adjustments:

                      
 

Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

  

41,518

    

58,670

    

(41,828)

    

202,628
 

Fixed Income Spread

  

8,250

    

8,069

    

29,165

    

27,127
   

Total Revenues Adjustments

  

49,768

    

66,739

    

(12,663)

    

229,755

Operating Revenues

$

392,688

  

$

448,831

  

$

1,630,937

  

$

1,310,425

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenues Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
             

Three Months Ended 

  

Twelve Months Ended 
             

 December 31,

  

 December 31,
             

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022
               

(Unaudited)

    

(Unaudited)

            

Revenues:

                            
 

Capital Markets

$

83,973

  

$

72,304

  

$

571,002

  

$

327,596
 

Wealth Management

  

49,350

    

46,217

    

198,245

    

234,257
 

Auction and Liquidation

  

9,439

    

59,778

    

103,265

    

74,096
 

Financial Consulting

  

40,123

    

25,427

    

133,705

    

98,508
 

Communications

  

82,021

    

87,944

    

337,689

    

235,655
 

Consumer Products

  

54,046

    

77,821

    

233,202

    

77,821
 

All Other

      

23,968

    

12,601

    

66,492

    

32,737
   

Total  Revenues

$

342,920

  

$

382,092

  

$

1,643,600

  

$

1,080,670
                                   
                                   
                                   

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Operating (Loss) Income Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
             

Three Months Ended 

  

Twelve Months Ended 
               

December 31,

  

 December 31,
               

2023

    

2022

  

2023

  

2022
               

(Unaudited)

    

(Unaudited)

            

Operating (Loss) Income:

                      
 

Capital Markets

$

(6,253)

  

$

(8,007)

  

$

194,843

  

$

81,602
 

Wealth Management

  

683

    

(7,414)

    

3,097

    

(34,320)
 

Auction and Liquidation

  

(1,147)

    

12,372

    

21,371

    

12,600
 

Financial Consulting

  

7,816

    

4,412

    

30,420

    

16,312
 

Communications

  

6,468

    

11,205

    

34,725

    

30,320
 

Consumer Products

  

(37,538)

    

8,188

    

(77,710)

    

8,188
 

All Other

      

(13,918)

    

(10,758)

    

(62,093)

    

(45,254)
   

Total Operating (Loss) Income

$

(43,889)

  

$

9,998

  

$

144,653

  

$

69,448

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Capital Markets Operating Revenues Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
             

Three Months Ended 

  

Twelve Months Ended 
             

 December 31,

  

 December 31,

Capital Markets

  

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022

Total Revenues

  

$

83,973

  

$

72,304

  

$

571,002

  

$

327,596

Operating Revenues Adjustments:

                      
 

Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

  

44,041

    

59,115

    

(37,070)

    

206,150
 

Fixed Income Spread

  

7,011

    

6,927

    

25,519

    

22,765
   

Total Revenues Adjustments

  

51,052

    

66,042

    

(11,551)

    

228,915

Operating Revenues

$

135,025

  

$

138,346

  

$

559,451

  

$

556,511
                                   
                                   

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Capital Markets Segment Operating Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
             

Three Months Ended 

  

Twelve Months Ended 
             

 December 31,

  

 December 31,

Capital Markets

  

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022

Segment (Loss) Income

$

(6,253)

  

$

(8,007)

  

$

194,843

  

$

81,602

Operating Revenues Adjustments:

                      
 

Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

  

44,041

    

59,115

    

(37,070)

    

206,150
 

Fixed Income Spread

  

7,011

    

6,927

    

25,519

    

22,765
 

Other investment related expenses

  

   

(2,515)

    

12,882

    

(63,519)
   

Total Operating Income Adjustments

  

51,052

    

63,527

    

1,331

    

165,396

Segment Operating Income

$

44,799

  

$

55,520

  

$

196,174

  

$

246,998

