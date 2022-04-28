B. Riley Financial Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Continued Diversification of Revenue Mix
Declares regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net loss of $12.1 million, ($0.43) diluted EPS
  • Total revenues of $205.6 million
  • Operating revenues (2) of $274.0 million
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $40.7 million
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $84.2 million

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial said, "Our first quarter operating results reflect resilient performance from our diversified platform, offset by a challenging environment for our underwriting business and investment portfolio.  Integration of recent acquisitions remain on track, as does the build out of our fixed income team.  While our platform has demonstrated its ability to deliver outstanding results in more accommodating operating environments, current conditions remind us why we remain committed to a highly variable cost structure and a portfolio approach to a complementary but diversified operating model.  We ended the quarter with $213.6 million in cash and equivalents, leaving us well-armed to capitalize on opportunities presented by recent market dislocations within our proprietary ecosystem."

"Within the Capital Markets segment, investment banking underwriting saw declines from the prior quarter due to market conditions.  However, we continued to gain underwriting market share, and saw activity from ATM offerings, sales and trading, and securities lending businesses remain stable from the prior quarter.  In subsequent quarters, we expect to see a more material benefit from M&A assignments as FocalPoint's robust pipeline is amplified by organic momentum.  Our capital management business continues to show strength on the heels of the addition of 272 Capital last year. And finally, our direct lending activity continues to deliver strong performance while addressing an underserved need in the market."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "We continue to diversify our revenue mix by expanding our Communications business within Principal Investments via our pending acquisitions of Lingo Management and Bullseye Telecom which we anticipate will be completed this summer.  These acquisitions should further enhance our uncorrelated, free cash flows – a core tenet of our platform.  In addition, we are actively managing our equity exposure, and ensuring our recurring businesses continue to provide sufficient cash flow to cover our interest and dividend payments. We have an established track record of delivering market-leading returns and fully expect the competitive advantages of our diversified platform will deliver long-term sustainable growth and continued strong returns to our shareholders." 

Declaration of Common Dividend
B. Riley has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share which is payable on or about May 20 to common stockholders of record as of May 11.

Financial Summary












Three Months Ended


March 31,












(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

2022


2021













Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(12,064)

$

252,907













Basic (loss) income per common share 

$

(0.43)

$

9.38


Diluted (loss) income per common share 

$

(0.43)

$

8.81












For the first quarter, net loss available to common shareholders was $12.1 million, or ($0.43) diluted earnings per share (EPS).












Three Months Ended


March 31,












(Dollars in thousands)

2022


2021













    Operating Revenues (2)

$

273,979

$

333,217


    Investment (Loss) Gains (4)

(68,390)


266,942


        Total Revenues

$

205,589

$

600,159













   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

84,187

$

122,717


   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

(43,525)


262,764


       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

40,662

$

385,481












For the three months ended March 31, 2022:

  • Total revenues decreased 66.0% to $205.6 million from $600.2 million for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $40.7 million compared to $385.5 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) decreased 18% to $274.0 million from $333.2 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $84.2 million compared to $122.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Quarterly investment loss (4) was $68.4 million which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.

As of March 31, 2022, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.5 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $213.6 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was approximately $406 million.

Segment Financial Summary and Highlights




















    Operating Revenues (2)

    Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue


Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Capital Markets

$      130,510

$       207,899

$      (68,912)

$       264,503

$        61,598

$       472,402

Wealth Management

76,957

65,542

522

2,356

77,479

67,898

Auction and Liquidation

3,355

13,450

-

-

3,355

13,450

Financial Consulting

25,936

21,409

-

-

25,936

21,409

Principal Investments

32,664

20,529

-

-

32,664

20,529

Brands

4,557

4,388

-

83

4,557

4,471






















Segment Operating Income (Loss) (7)

    Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)


Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended March 31,

Three Months Ended March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Capital Markets

$        57,869

$       105,983

$      (44,047)

$       260,325

$        13,822

$       366,308

Wealth Management

(10,618)

1,671

522

2,356

(10,096)

4,027

Auction and Liquidation

(800)

907

-

-

(800)

907

Financial Consulting

4,912

3,322

-

-

4,912

3,322

Principal Investments

8,844

7,531

-

-

8,844

7,531

Brands

3,218

2,998

-

83

3,218

3,081




















For the three months ended March 31, 2022:
Capital Markets segment revenues decreased 87% year-over-year to $61.6 million for the first quarter. Excluding investment loss(4) of $68.9 million, segment operating revenues (2) decreased 37% to $130.5 million, and segment operating income (7) decreased 45% to $57.9 million for the quarter. Performance for the first quarter was impacted by a slowdown in investment banking activity driven by challenging market conditions.

Wealth Management segment revenues increased to $77.5 million from $67.9 million in prior year period, while segment loss was $10.1 million reflecting reduced market activity combined with the impact of a settlement charge related to litigation prior to B. Riley's acquisition of National Holdings in 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management were over $30 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Auction and Liquidation segment revenues totaled $3.4 million. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $25.9 million from $21.4 million in prior year period. Segment income increased to $4.9 million from $3.3 million in the prior year period.

Principal Investments segment companies, magicJack, United Online, and Marconi Wireless, generated segment revenues of $32.7 million up from $20.5 million in the prior year quarter. Segment income increased to $8.8 million up from $7.5 million. Results in this segment were primarily due to the addition of Marconi Wireless results in the quarter.

Brands generated quarterly segment revenues of $4.6 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks. These results do not include $5.8 million of dividend income that we earned in Q1 from our investment in Hurley and Justice which are recognized in our Capital Markets operating results.

Supplemental Financial Data
Additional metrics related to operating results and investments can be found in the First Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details
Management will host an investor call to discuss its first quarter results today, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

Date and Time:         

Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial In:                       

1-855-327-6837 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6026 (international)

Audio Webcast:             

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

Replay (expires Thursday, May 5, 2022)

Dial In:             

1-844-512-2921; 10018742 (pin)

Replay Link:   

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.

(2)

Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.

(3)

Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.

(5)

Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.

(6)

Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7)

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)








March 31,

December 31,







2022

2021








(Unaudited)


Assets




Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

213,584

$

278,933

Restricted cash





928

927

Due from clearing brokers





40,350

29,657

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value





1,317,101

1,532,095

Securities borrowed





1,629,773

2,090,966

Accounts receivable, net

44,722

49,673

Due from related parties

1,480

2,074

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $154,862 and $167,744 from related parties as of March
31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

882,391

873,186

Prepaid expenses and other assets

470,525

463,502

Operating lease right-of-use assets

60,677

56,969

Property and equipment, net

12,980

12,870

Goodwill


362,466

250,568

Other intangible assets, net

211,915

207,651

Deferred tax assets, net

2,867

2,848

      Total assets

$

5,251,759

$

5,851,919

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

8,634

$

6,326

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

298,905

343,750

Deferred revenue

75,509

69,507

Deferred tax liabilities, net

51,174

93,055

Due to clearing brokers



69,398

Securities sold not yet purchased

7,498

28,623

Securities loaned

1,619,132

2,088,685

Operating lease liabilities

72,339

69,072

Notes payable

22,891

357

Revolving credit facility

80,000

80,000

Term loans, net

342,851

346,385

Senior notes payable, net

1,627,649

1,606,560

      Total liabilities

4,206,582

4,801,718












Commitments and contingencies 




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

345,000

345,000

B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,535 and 4,512 issued and




outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference





of $113,380 and $112,790 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,928,234 and 27,591,028 issued
and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

3

3

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2020, respectively





Additional paid-in capital

450,164

413,486

Retained earnings

205,765

248,862

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,568)

(1,080)

      Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

654,364

661,271

Noncontrolling interests

45,813

43,930

     Total equity

700,177

705,201

          Total liabilities and equity

$

5,251,759

$

5,851,919












B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

Revenues:






Services and fees

$

210,675

$

289,469

Trading (losses) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(68,390)

266,942

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

61,426

36,920

Sale of goods

1,878

6,828


Total revenues

205,589

600,159

Operating expenses:





Direct cost of services

11,651

11,322

Cost of goods sold

2,251

5,326

Selling, general and administrative expenses

175,199

191,344

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

11,766

19,189


Total operating expenses

200,867

227,181



Operating income

4,722

372,978

Other income (expense):





Interest income

67

49

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

5,981


Income from equity investments

6,775

875

Interest expense

(30,436)

(19,786)


(Loss) Income before income taxes

(12,891)

354,116

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

3,695

(97,518)


Net (loss) income

(9,196)

256,598

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

866

1,942


Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(10,062)

254,656

Preferred stock dividends

2,002

1,749


Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(12,064)

$

252,907












Basic (loss) income per common share 

$

(0.43)

$

9.38

Diluted (loss) income per common share 

$

(0.43)

$

8.81












Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

27,855,033

26,972,275

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

27,855,033

28,710,368

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended






March 31,






2022

2021

Capital Markets segment:





    Revenues - Services and fees

$

69,084

$

170,979

    Trading (losses) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(68,912)

264,503

    Interest income - Loans and securities lending

61,426

36,920

         Total revenues

61,598

472,402

    Selling, general and administrative expenses

(34,117)

(86,140)

    Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(11,766)

(19,189)

    Depreciation and amortization

(1,893)

(765)

          Segment income

13,822

366,308

Wealth Management segment:





Revenues - Services and fees

76,957

65,542

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

522

2,356

    Total revenues

77,479

67,898

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(85,742)

(61,472)

Depreciation and amortization

(1,833)

(2,399)


Segment (loss) income

(10,096)

4,027

Auction and Liquidation segment:





Revenues - Services and fees

3,355

7,358

Revenues - Sale of goods



6,092

    Total revenues

3,355

13,450

Direct cost of services

(2,335)

(6,580)

Cost of goods sold



(4,474)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,820)

(1,489)


Segment (loss) income

(800)

907

Financial Consulting segment:





Revenues - Services and fees

25,936

21,409

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(20,943)

(17,989)

Depreciation and amortization

(81)

(98)


Segment income

4,912

3,322

Principal Investments - Communications segment:





Revenues - Services and fees

30,786

19,793

Revenues - Sale of goods

1,878

736

    Total revenues

32,664

20,529

Direct cost of services

(9,316)

(4,742)

Cost of goods sold

(2,251)

(852)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(9,028)

(4,870)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,225)

(2,534)


Segment income

8,844

7,531

Brands segment:







Revenues - Services and fees

4,557

4,388

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans



83

    Total revenues

4,557

4,471

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(756)

(676)

Depreciation and amortization

(583)

(714)


Segment income

3,218

3,081

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

19,900

385,176











Corporate and other expenses 

(15,178)

(12,198)

Interest income


67

49

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

5,981

Income on equity investments

6,775

875

Interest expense


(30,436)

(19,786)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(12,891)

354,116

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

3,695

(97,518)

Net (loss) income

(9,196)

256,598

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

866

1,942

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(10,062)

254,656

Preferred stock dividends

2,002

1,749

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(12,064)

$

252,907











B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(10,062)

$

254,656

Adjustments:







(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(3,695)

97,518

Interest expense

30,436

19,786

Interest income

(67)

(49)

Share based payments

17,013

5,526

Depreciation and amortization

7,848

6,759

Gain on extinguishment of loans

(1,102)


Transactions related costs and other

291

1,285














Total EBITDA adjustments

50,724

130,825















Adjusted EBITDA

$

40,662

$

385,481

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:





Trading losses (income) and fair value adjustments on loans       

68,390

(266,942)

Other investment related expenses

(24,865)

4,178














Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

43,525

(262,764)












Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

84,187

$

122,717

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(10,062)

$

254,656

Adjustments:







Share based payments

17,013

5,526

Amortization of intangible assets

6,816

5,886

Gain on extinguishment of loans

(1,102)


Transactions related costs and other

291

1,285

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(6,182)

(3,516)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

6,774

$

263,837












Adjusted income per common share:





Adjusted basic income per share 

$

0.24

$

9.78

Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

0.24

$

9.19












Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

27,855,033

26,972,275

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

27,855,033

28,710,368

