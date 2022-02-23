B. Riley Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Q4 2021 Net income of $62.2 million, $2.08 diluted EPS

Q4 2021 Total revenues of $422.1 million, total adjusted EBITDA of $138.0 million

Q4 2021 Operating revenues of $353.3 million, operating adjusted EBITDA of $106.1 million

Strong earnings driven by investment banking, in addition to wealth management, principal investments, and brands

Declares regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

Feb 23, 2022, 16:01 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced results for the three- and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $62.2 million, $2.08 diluted EPS
  • Total revenues of $422.1 million
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million
  • Operating revenues (2) of $353.3 million
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $437.6 million, $15.09 diluted EPS
  • Total revenues of $1,740.6 million
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $762.5 million
  • Operating revenues (2) of $1,353.9 million
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $422.0 million
  • Strengthened wealth management, asset management and M&A capabilities
  • Significantly lowered cost of debt
  • Declared dividends of $10.00 per common share for FY 2021

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter and full year of results thanks to our talented and ambitious team.  By adding to our wealth management, asset management and M&A businesses through acquisition and hiring exceptional talent in all areas, we continue to provide unique capabilities to our clients and partners. In 2021, we strengthened our balance sheet and reduced our cost of capital, allowing us the flexibility to invest across the platform and return capital to shareholders with share buybacks and dividend payments.  Over the past four quarters, B. Riley has declared $10.00 in common dividends thanks to the strong cash flow of our episodic and recurring businesses."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Operating revenue for the full year 2021 increased 70% to $1.4 billion compared to $799 million for the full year 2020.  Our efforts to cross-sell throughout the platform is gaining traction and creating opportunities. Furthermore, we have continued to expand our platform as we recently welcomed the addition of FocalPoint Securities, which will enhance our firm's investment banking efforts, with a specific emphasis on M&A advisory and financial sponsors.  We also completed the purchase of a portfolio of loan receivables from Badcock Home Furniture which we believe will add an attractive and consistent income stream."

Mr. Riley continued: "Over the past couple of months capital markets have slowed significantly.  While we have been a large beneficiary of these markets, we also recognize the strength and differentiation of our business model if they are to continue to soften.  When we took the business public in 2014 our business was highly correlated to two cyclical businesses, brokerage and liquidation.  Since that time, we have taken aggressive steps to diversify the cash flow profile of our company by adding several non-correlated companies such as our communications, brands and financial consulting businesses in addition to our recent accounts receivables portfolio. In addition, the credit and current income portion of our investment portfolio provides approximately $85 million of interest and dividend income.  Combined, our non-cyclical businesses and assets provide enough cash flow to cover the vast majority of our annual operating expenses, interest and dividend.  Clearly, we expect strong profits from B. Riley Securities this year and every year. As a reminder, that business has generated a majority of our capital markets operating segment income in each of the last three years.  However, we believe our diversification is a competitive advantage and will enable us to invest when others may need to contract."

Declaration of Common Dividend

B. Riley has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share which is payable on or about March 23 to common stockholders of record as of March 9. Including this $1.00 regular dividend, the Company will have paid $10.00 in common dividends to shareholders related to the FY 2021 period.

Share Repurchases

Under the prior share repurchase plan, effective as of October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 495,000 of its common shares for an aggregate amount of approximately $12.6 million through December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, B. Riley's Board of Directors approved a new annual share repurchase program for up to $50 million.

Financial Summary




















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,




















(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

2021


2020


2021


2020





















Net income available to common shareholders

$

62,182

$

170,114

$

437,597

$

200,438





















Basic income per common share 

$

2.26

$

6.72

$

15.99

$

7.83


Diluted income per common share 

$

2.08

$

6.55

$

15.09

$

7.56




















For the fourth quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $62.2 million, or $2.08 diluted earnings per share (EPS). For the full year, net income available to common shareholders was $437.6 million, or $15.09 diluted EPS.




















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,




















(Dollars in thousands)

2021


2020


2021


2020





















    Operating Revenues (2)

$

353,252

$

270,046

$

1,353,885

$

798,703


    Investment Gains (4)

68,858


140,160


386,676


104,018


        Total Revenues

$

422,110

$

410,206

$

1,740,561

$

902,721





















   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

106,097

$

126,787

$

422,029

$

311,673


   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

31,928


133,699


340,465


95,145


       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

138,025

$

260,486

$

762,494

$

406,818




















For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

  • Total revenues increased 3% to $422.1 million from $410.2 million for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million compared to $260.5 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased 31% to $353.3 million from $270.0 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million compared to $126.8 million for the prior year period.
  • Quarterly investment gains (4) were $68.9 million which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.

For the full year:

  • Total revenues increased 93% to $1.7 billion from $902.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 87% to $762.5 million from $406.8 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased 70% to $1.4 billion from $798.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 35% to $422.0 million from $311.7 million for the prior year period.

As of December 31, 2021, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.6 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $278.9 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was approximately $606 million.

Segment Financial Summary and Highlights




















    Operating Revenues(2)

    Investment Gains (4)

Total Segment Revenue


Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets

$      176,935

$       180,214

$        67,718

$       139,750

$      244,653

$       319,964

Wealth Management

103,803

20,851

1,140

410

104,943

21,261

Auction and Liquidation

5,718

15,667

-

-

5,718

15,667

Financial Consulting

27,877

26,480

-

-

27,877

26,480

Principal Investments

33,872

21,383

-

-

33,872

21,383

Brands

5,047

5,451

-

-

5,047

5,451






















Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)

    Investment Income (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets

$        87,203

$       101,253

$        30,788

$       133,289

$      117,991

$       234,542

Wealth Management

4,916

1,250

1,140

410

6,056

1,660

Auction and Liquidation

(2,706)

7,460

-

-

(2,706)

7,460

Financial Consulting

6,628

6,873

-

-

6,628

6,873

Principal Investments

5,846

7,300

-

-

5,846

7,300

Brands

3,605

4,054

-

-

3,605

4,054




















For the three months ended December 31, 2021:
Capital Markets segment revenues decreased 24% to $244.7 million for the fourth quarter. Excluding investment gains (4) of $67.7 million, segment operating revenues (2) decreased 2% year-over-year to $176.9 million, and segment operating income (7) decreased 14% to $87.2 million for the quarter. Performance was primarily driven by investment banking and fees generated from several significant debt and equity capital markets transactions completed during the quarter.

Wealth Management segment revenues and segment income increased to $104.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, reflecting the addition of National Holdings which was acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management were over $32 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Auction and Liquidation segment revenues totaled $5.7 million. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $27.9 million from $26.5 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $6.6 million, down from $6.9 million for the prior year period.

Principal Investments segment companies, magicJack, United Online, and Marconi Wireless, acquired during the quarter, continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.

Brands generated quarterly segment revenues of $5.0 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks. 























    Operating Revenues(2)

    Investment Gains (4)

Total Segment Revenue


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets

$      698,040

$       442,376

$      379,053

$       103,214

$   1,077,093

$       545,590

Wealth Management

374,361

72,345

7,623

804

381,984

73,149

Auction and Liquidation

73,517

88,764

-

-

73,517

88,764

Financial Consulting

94,312

91,622

-

-

94,312

91,622

Principal Investments

93,347

87,138

-

-

93,347

87,138

Brands

20,308

16,458

-

-

20,308

16,458






















Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)

    Investment Income (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets

$      344,029

$       206,533

$      332,842

$         94,341

$      676,871

$       300,874

Wealth Management

8,311

2,097

7,623

804

15,934

2,901

Auction and Liquidation

8,054

25,769

-

-

8,054

25,769

Financial Consulting

16,894

22,543

-

-

16,894

22,543

Principal Investments

27,158

33,360

-

-

27,158

33,360

Brands

14,385

(1,789)

-

-

14,385

(1,789)




















For the full year:
Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $698.0 million with segment operating income (7) of $344.0 million, compared to operating revenues (2) of $442.4 million and segment operating income (7) of $206.5 million in the prior year period.

Wealth Management annual revenues increased to $382.0 million from $73.1 million in prior year period. Segment income increased to $15.9 million, up from $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increases are primarily from the addition of National Holdings.

Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $73.5 million and segment income of $8.1 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2021.

Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $94.3 million from $91.6 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $16.9 million, down from $22.5 million for the prior year period.

Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack, United Online and Marconi Wireless contributed revenues of $93.3 million and segment income of $27.2 million.

Brands contributed licensing revenue of $20.3 million in 2021.

Supplemental Financial Data
Additional metrics related to operating results and investments can be found in the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details
Management will host an investor call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

Date and Time:                

Wednesday,8 February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial In:                                 

1-877-300-8521 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6026 (international)

Audio Webcast:                               

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations


Replay (expires Wednesday, March 2, 2022)

Dial In:                 

1-844-512-2921; 10164067 (pin)

Replay Link:       

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.

(2)

Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.

(3)

Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.

(5)

Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.

(6)

Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7)

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts


Investors      

Media

Mike Frank     

Jo Anne McCusker / Scott Cianciulli

[email protected]  

[email protected]

(212) 409-2424     

(212) 739-6753

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)








December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020







(Unaudited)


Assets




Assets:










Cash and cash equivalents

$

278,933

$

103,602

Restricted cash





927

1,235

Due from clearing brokers





29,657

7,089

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value





1,532,095

777,319

Securities borrowed





2,090,966

765,457

Accounts receivable, net

49,673

40,806

Due from related parties

2,074

986

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $167,744 and $295,809 from related parties as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

873,186

390,689

Prepaid expenses and other assets

463,502

93,174

Operating lease right-of-use assets

56,969

48,799

Property and equipment, net

12,870

11,685

Goodwill


250,568

227,046

Other intangible assets, net

207,651

190,745

Deferred tax assets, net

2,848

4,098

     Total assets

$

5,851,919

$

2,662,730

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

6,326

$

2,722

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

343,750

173,178

Deferred revenue

69,507

68,651

Deferred tax liabilities, net

93,055

34,248

Due to related parties and partners



327

Due to clearing brokers

69,398

13,672

Securities sold not yet purchased

28,623

10,105

Securities loaned

2,088,685

759,810

Operating lease liabilities

69,072

60,778

Notes payable

357

37,967

Loan participations sold



17,316

Revolving credit facility

80,000


Term loans


346,385

74,213

Senior notes payable, net

1,606,560

870,783

     Total liabilities

4,801,718

2,123,770












Commitments and contingencies 




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

345,000

B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,512 and 3,971 shares




issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; liquidation





preference of $112,790 and $99,260 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;27,591,028 and 25,777,796 shares

3

3

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Additional paid-in capital

413,486

310,326

Retained earnings

248,862

203,080

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,080)

(823)

     Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

661,271

512,586

Noncontrolling interests

43,930

26,374

     Total equity

705,201

538,960

          Total liabilities and equity

$

5,851,919

$

2,662,730

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020

2021

2020







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Revenues:













Services and fees

$

315,848

$

237,270

$

1,172,957

$

667,069

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

68,858

140,160

386,676

104,018

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

33,443

30,116

122,723

102,499

Sale of goods

3,961

2,660

58,205

29,135


Total revenues

422,110

410,206

1,740,561

902,721

Operating expenses:












Direct cost of services

12,955

9,250

54,390

60,451

Cost of goods sold

5,559

1,018

26,953

12,460

Selling, general and administrative expenses

270,712

137,088

906,196

428,537

Restructuring charge







1,557

Impairment of tradenames







12,500

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

12,362

11,782

52,631

42,451


Total operating expenses

301,588

159,138

1,040,170

557,956



Operating income

120,522

251,068

700,391

344,765

Other income (expense):












Interest income

54

27

229

564

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other

(4,471)



3,796



Income (loss) from equity investments

1,629

(478)

2,801

(623)

Interest expense

(26,441)

(16,712)

(92,455)

(65,249)


Income before income taxes

91,293

233,905

614,762

279,457

Provision for income taxes

(23,847)

(62,060)

(163,960)

(75,440)


Net income

67,446

171,845

450,802

204,017

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,274

251

5,748

(1,131)


Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

64,172

171,594

445,054

205,148

Preferred stock dividends

1,990

1,480

7,457

4,710


Net income available to common shareholders

$

62,182

$

170,114

$

437,597

$

200,438



















Basic income per common share 

$

2.26

$

6.72

$

15.99

$

7.83

Diluted income per common share 

$

2.08

$

6.55

$

15.09

$

7.56



















Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

27,569,188

25,331,918

27,366,292

25,607,278

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

29,840,704

25,966,501

29,005,602

26,508,397

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended






December 31,

December 31,






2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets segment:












Revenues - Services and fees

$

143,492

$

150,098

$

575,317

$

339,877

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

67,718

139,750

379,053

103,214

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

33,443

30,116

122,723

102,499

    Total revenues

244,653

319,964

1,077,093

545,590

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(113,690)

(73,118)

(345,455)

(198,962)

Restructuring charge







(917)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(12,362)

(11,782)

(52,631)

(42,451)

Depreciation and amortization

(610)

(522)

(2,136)

(2,386)


Segment income

117,991

234,542

676,871

300,874

Wealth Management segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

103,803

20,851

374,361

72,345

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

1,140

410

7,623

804

    Total revenues

104,943

21,261

381,984

73,149

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(96,799)

(19,142)

(357,130)

(68,368)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,088)

(459)

(8,920)

(1,880)


Segment income

6,056

1,660

15,934

2,901

Auction and Liquidation segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

4,532

13,761

20,169

63,101

Revenues - Sale of goods

1,186

1,906

53,348

25,663

    Total revenues

5,718

15,667

73,517

88,764

Direct cost of services

(2,977)

(4,324)

(30,719)

(40,730)

Cost of goods sold

(1,097)

(406)

(20,675)

(9,766)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4,350)

(3,477)

(14,069)

(12,357)

Restructuring charge







(140)

Depreciation and amortization







(2)


Segment (loss) income

(2,706)

7,460

8,054

25,769

Financial Consulting segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

27,877

26,480

94,312

91,622

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(21,166)

(19,476)

(77,062)

(68,232)

Restructuring charge







(500)

Depreciation and amortization

(83)

(131)

(356)

(347)


Segment income

6,628

6,873

16,894

22,543

Principal Investments - Communications segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

31,096

20,629

88,490

83,666

Revenues - Sale of goods

2,776

754

4,857

3,472

    Total revenues

33,872

21,383

93,347

87,138

Direct cost of services

(9,978)

(4,926)

(23,671)

(19,721)

Cost of goods sold

(4,462)

(612)

(6,278)

(2,694)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(10,397)

(6,000)

(25,493)

(20,352)

Depreciation and amortization

(3,189)

(2,545)

(10,747)

(11,011)


Segment income

5,846

7,300

27,158

33,360

Brands segment:













Revenues - Services and fees

5,047

5,451

20,308

16,458

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(840)

(682)

(3,178)

(2,889)

Depreciation and amortization

(602)

(715)

(2,745)

(2,858)

Impairment of tradenames







(12,500)


Segment income (loss)

3,605

4,054

14,385

(1,789)

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

137,420

261,889

759,296

383,658

















Corporate and other expenses 

(16,898)

(10,821)

(58,905)

(38,893)

Interest income


54

27

229

564

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other

(4,471)



3,796

Income (loss) on equity investments

1,629

(478)

2,801

(623)

Interest expense


(26,441)

(16,712)

(92,455)

(65,249)

Income before income taxes

91,293

233,905

614,762

279,457

Provision for income taxes

(23,847)

(62,060)

(163,960)

(75,440)

Net income


67,446

171,845

450,802

204,017

Net income (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,274

251

5,748

(1,131)

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

64,172

171,594

445,054

205,148

Preferred stock dividends

1,990

1,480

7,457

4,710

Net income available to common shareholders

$

62,182

$

170,114

$

437,597

$

200,438

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

64,172

$

171,594

$

445,054

$

205,148

Adjustments:













Provision for income taxes

23,847

62,060

163,960

75,440

Interest expense

26,441

16,712

92,455

65,249

Interest income

(54)

(27)

(229)

(564)

Share based payments

12,503

4,321

36,011

18,588

Depreciation and amortization

6,805

4,604

25,871

19,369

Restructuring costs  







1,557

Gain on extinguishment of loans





(6,509)


Impairment of tradenames







12,500

Transactions related costs and other

4,311

1,222

5,881

9,531




















Total EBITDA adjustments

73,853

88,892

317,440

201,670





















Adjusted EBITDA

$

138,025

$

260,486

$

762,494

$

406,818

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:











Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

(68,858)

(140,160)

(386,676)

(104,018)

Other investment related expenses

36,930

6,461

46,211

8,873




















Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(31,928)

(133,699)

(340,465)

(95,145)


















Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

106,097

$

126,787

$

422,029

$

311,673

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

64,172

$

171,594

$

445,054

$

205,148

Adjustments:













Share based payments

12,503

4,321

36,011

18,588

Amortization of intangible assets

5,830

3,769

22,006

15,736

Restructuring costs  







1,557

Gain on extinguishment of loans





(6,509)


Impairment of tradenames







12,500

Transactions related costs and other

4,311

1,222

5,881

9,531

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(6,135)

(2,473)

(15,722)

(15,929)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

80,681

$

178,433

$

486,721

$

247,131


















Adjusted income per common share:











Adjusted basic income per share 

$

2.93

$

7.04

$

17.79

$

9.65

Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

2.70

$

6.87

$

16.78

$

9.32


















Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

27,569,188

25,331,918

27,366,292

25,607,278

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

29,840,704

25,966,501

29,005,602

26,508,397

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Also from this source

B. Riley Financial to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021...

B. Riley Financial Announces Acquisition of FocalPoint...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics