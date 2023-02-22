B. Riley Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; Declares $1.00 Dividend

Q4 2022 GAAP Net Loss of ($59.4 million)

Q4 2022 Total Revenues of $326.8 million

Q4 2022 Operating Revenues of $450.4 million

Q4 2022 Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $101.8 million, had guided to $90-100 million

Q4 2022 Investment loss of ($123.5 million), had guided to ($125-$150 million)

Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 per common share

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today released results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2022.

Q4 and FY 2022 Summary and Highlights

Total revenues were $326.8 million for the quarter and $915.5 million for the year.

for the quarter and for the year. Operating revenues increased to $450.4 million for the quarter and $1.3 billion for the year.

for the quarter and for the year. Net losses of ( $59.4 million ) for the quarter and ( $167.8 million ) for the year were primarily driven by softness in small-cap markets throughout 2022 and related impact on investments.

) for the quarter and ( ) for the year were primarily driven by softness in small-cap markets throughout 2022 and related impact on investments. Operating adjusted EBITDA was $101.8 million for the quarter and $366.5 million for the year.

for the quarter and for the year. Investment losses of ( $123.5 million ) for the quarter and ( $403.7 million ) for the year primarily reflected mark-to-market losses in the Company's equities portfolio.

) for the quarter and ( ) for the year primarily reflected mark-to-market losses in the Company's equities portfolio. Completed multiple acquisitions during 2022, which are expected to enhance uncorrelated revenues and cash flow in 2023 and beyond.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "Despite a challenging Capital Markets environment, we are proud to have delivered the second-best year of Operating Adjusted EBITDA in our firm's history. This achievement is a testament to the resiliency and diversification our platform. Capital Markets began to improve late in Q4 and this momentum has continued into Q1, which has us optimistic as our clients resume opportunistically accessing capital. We are also beginning to see increased activity in our Liquidation and Real Estate practices that are benefitting from pockets of distress."

Riley continued: "While our investments marks are not immune to broader market fluctuations, we believe the portfolio is well-positioned heading into 2023. Further, we continue to find attractive opportunities to deploy our excess liquidity in ways that competitively advantage our clients. We appreciate the trust our clients and colleagues place with us, and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy to create value for all B. Riley stakeholders."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Over the past year, we have focused on supporting our clients by helping them deliver on their strategic business initiatives while navigating a liquidity restrained environment. At the same time, we onboarded and integrated several new businesses, and we expect we will continue to grow our platform both organically and through acquisitions. We look forward to expanding operational efficiencies through 2023 and making further enhancements to strengthen our position long term."

Declaration of Common Dividend

The Company has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share payable on or about March 23 to common stockholders of record as of March 10. Upon this payment, the Company will have returned $4.00 per share in cash dividends, totaling approximately $113 million, to common shareholders in fiscal year 2022.

Financial Summary

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review. Financial results will not be final until B. Riley Financial files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period. Information about B. Riley Financial's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."













































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, December 31,







































(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)



2022





2021





2022





2021











































Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (59,447)



$ 62,182



$ (167,837)



$ 437,597











































Basic (loss) income per common share

$ (2.08)



$ 2.26



$ (5.95)



$ 15.99





Diluted (loss) income per common share

$ (2.08)



$ 2.08



$ (5.95)



$ 15.09













































































































































































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, December 31,







































(Dollars in thousands)



2022





2021





2022





2021











































Operating Revenues (2)

$ 450,357



$ 353,252



$ 1,319,172



$ 1,353,885





Investment (Loss) Gains (4)



(123,544)





68,858





(403,707)





386,676





Total Revenues

$ 326,813



$ 422,110



$ 915,465



$ 1,740,561











































Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 101,807



$ 106,097



$ 366,458



$ 422,029





Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



(115,847)





31,928





(334,176)





340,465





Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ (14,040)



$ 138,025



$ 32,282



$ 762,494











































For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Total revenues were $326.8 million compared to $422.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 .

compared to for the fourth quarter ended . Net loss available to common shareholders was ( $59.4 million ), or ($2.08) diluted loss per share, compared to net income of $62.2 million , or $2.08 diluted earnings per share (EPS), for the prior year period.

), or diluted loss per share, compared to net income of , or diluted earnings per share (EPS), for the prior year period. Investment loss (4) of ( $123.5 million ) primarily reflected mark-to-market declines in the Company's equities portfolio.

of ( ) primarily reflected mark-to-market declines in the Company's equities portfolio. Operating revenues (2) increased to $450.4 million for the quarter, up from $353.3 million for the prior year period.

increased to for the quarter, up from for the prior year period. Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $101.8 million compared to $106.1 million for the prior year period.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022:

Total revenues were $915.5 million compared to $1.7 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021 .

compared to for the full year ended . Net loss applicable to common shareholders was ( $167.8 million ), or ($5.95) diluted loss per share, compared to net income of $437.6 million , or $15.09 diluted earnings per share.

), or diluted loss per share, compared to net income of , or diluted earnings per share. Operating revenues (2) remained relatively flat at $1.3 billion compared to the prior year period despite softness in small-cap markets throughout 2022 and a decrease in investment banking and underwriting fees.

remained relatively flat at compared to the prior year period despite softness in small-cap markets throughout 2022 and a decrease in investment banking and underwriting fees. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $366.5 million compared to $422.0 million for the prior year period.

of compared to for the prior year period. Investment loss(4) of ( $403.7 million ) was primarily due to broad market declines during 2022 which resulted in trading losses of ( $349.4 million ) related to the valuation of public and private securities in our investment portfolio.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $268.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $1.1 billion in net securities and other investments owned, and $701.7 million in loans receivable. Of this total, non-accrual loans receivable accounted for approximately $7 million of loans receivable, at fair value. Total cash and investments (6) was approximately $2.15 billion at year-end.

Total debt was approximately $2.45 billion at December 31, 2022 including $1.7 billion of senior notes due at various dates ranging from May 31, 2024 to August 31, 2028 with interest rates ranging from 5.00% to 6.75%; and approximately $700 million from term loans and credit facilities. The Company is in compliance with all of its debt covenants.

Segment Reclassification

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company realigned its segment reporting structure to reflect organizational changes. The Consumer segment includes the previously reported Brands segment and Targus, which the Company acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Consumer segment also includes revenues from equity investments in the Hurley and Justice brands, which were previously reported in the Capital Markets segment. The Company has also realigned its previously reported Principal Investments - Communications and Other segment into two separate segments: Communications segment and All Other segment. The Company has recast its segment presentation in the corresponding unaudited Segment Financial Information tables for all periods presented.

Segment Financial Summary







Operating Revenues (2)

Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue





Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Capital Markets

$ 133,351



$ 171,645



$ (154,455)



$ 24,623



$ (21,104)



$ 196,268



Wealth Management

45,772



103,803



445



1,140



46,217



104,943



Auction and Liquidation

59,778



5,718



-



-



59,778



5,718



Financial Consulting

25,427



27,877



-



-



25,427



27,877



Communications

87,944



33,872



-



-



87,944



33,872



Consumer

89,670



10,337



30,466



43,095



120,136



53,432



All Other

8,415



-



-



-



8,415



-













































Segment Operating Income (Loss) (7)

Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Capital Markets

$ 50,525



$ 81,913



$ (151,940)



$ (12,307)



$ (101,415)



$ 69,606



Wealth Management

(7,859)



4,916



445



1,140



(7,414)



6,056



Auction and Liquidation

12,372



(2,706)



-



-



12,372



(2,706)



Financial Consulting

4,412



6,628



-



-



4,412



6,628



Communications

11,205



5,846



-



-



11,205



5,846



Consumer

18,935



8,895



30,466



43,095



49,401



51,990



All Other

(1,931)



-



-



-



(1,931)



-























































Operating Revenues (2)

Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Capital Markets

$ 541,597



$ 682,190



$ (453,690)



$ 318,274



$ 87,907



$ 1,000,464



Wealth Management

230,735



374,361



3,522



7,623



234,257



381,984



Auction and Liquidation

74,096



73,517



-



-



74,096



73,517



Financial Consulting

98,508



94,312



-



-



98,508



94,312



Communications

235,655



93,347



-



-



235,655



93,347



Consumer

124,784



36,158



46,461



60,779



171,245



96,937



All Other

13,797



-



-



-



13,797



-













































Segment Operating Income (Loss) (7)

Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Capital Markets

$ 232,083



$ 328,179



$ (390,170)



$ 272,063



$ (158,087)



$ 600,242



Wealth Management

(37,842)



8,311



3,522



7,623



(34,320)



15,934



Auction and Liquidation

12,600



8,054



-



-



12,600



8,054



Financial Consulting

16,312



16,894



-



-



16,312



16,894



Communications

30,320



27,158



-



-



30,320



27,158



Consumer

49,885



30,235



46,461



60,779



96,346



91,014



All Other

(2,649)



-



-



-



(2,649)



-











































Capital Markets: Segment revenues were $87.9 million for the year. Excluding investment loss(4) of ( $453.7 million ), Capital Markets segment operating revenues(2) were $541.6 million . Lower levels of investment banking and underwriting activity were partially offset by increases in revenues from asset management.



Interest income from loans and securities lending increased to $61.9 million for the quarter and $240.8 million for the year. Interest income from securities lending increased to $27.5 million for the quarter and $83.1 million for the year. Interest income from loans increased to $157.7 million .

Wealth Management: Segment revenues were $234.3 million for the year. The decrease in revenues related to the strategic exit of several brokers and certain businesses previously affiliated with National Securities, which the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2021, in addition to challenging market conditions that resulted in reduced client activity throughout 2022. Wealth management assets under management were over $23 billion as of December 31, 2022 .

Auction and Liquidation: Segment revenues increased to $74.1 million for the year driven by an increase in retail liquidation assignments during the fourth quarter of 2022. Segment income was $12.6 million for the year. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

Financial Consulting: Segment revenues were $98.5 million for the year related to fees earned from providing bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, real estate, valuation and appraisal services. Segment income was $16.3 million for the year. These businesses have continued to generate stable revenues and profits to our platform.

Communications: Segment revenues increased 152% to $235.7 million with segment income of $30.3 million for the year. The significant increase was primarily driven by the Company's acquisition of Marconi Wireless in the fourth quarter of 2021 the Lingo acquisition in the second quarter of 2022, and Lingo's acquisition of BullsEye Telecom in the third quarter of 2022. This segment also includes the Company's United Online and magicJack businesses.

Consumer: Segment revenues increased 77% to $171.2 million with segment income of $96.3 million for the year. The significant increase in revenues was primarily due to the acquisition of Targus in the fourth quarter of 2022, which also contributed to the increase in segment income of $5.3 million to $96.3 million from $91.0 million in the prior year. Segment revenues also includes revenue related to the fair value of our investment in the Hurley and Justice brands and dividend income received from these investments, which totaled $28.0 million for the year. This segment also includes revenues related to the licensing of trademarks for our six brands portfolio.

Supplemental Financial Data

Additional details related to operating results and investment performance can be found in the Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement on B. Riley Financial's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details

Management will host an investor call to discuss its fourth quarter results today, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes

(See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, operating revenue, operating adjusted EBITDA, investment adjusted EBITDA, and total cash and investments, to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. (2) Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods. (3) Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses. (4) Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans. (5) Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses. (6) Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets. (7) Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related operating expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (a) securities sold not yet purchased and (b) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2022 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial undertakes no duty to update this information.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)





































December 31,

December 31,













2022

2021















(Unaudited)





Assets









Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,618

$ 278,933

Restricted cash

2,308



927

Due from clearing brokers

48,737



29,657

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,129,268



1,532,095

Securities borrowed

2,343,327



2,090,966

Accounts receivable, net

149,110



49,673

Due from related parties

1,081



2,074

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $98,729 and $167,744 from related parties as of

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

701,652



873,186

Prepaid expenses and other assets

460,696



463,502

Operating lease right-of-use assets

88,593



56,969

Property and equipment, net

27,141



12,870

Goodwill





512,595



250,568

Other intangible assets, net

374,098



207,651

Deferred income taxes

3,978



2,848

Total assets $ 6,111,202

$ 5,851,919 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities

















Accounts payable $ 81,384

$ 6,326

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

322,974



343,750

Deferred revenue

85,441



69,507

Deferred income taxes

29,548



93,055

Due to related parties and partners

2,210



—

Due to clearing brokers

19,307



69,398

Securities sold not yet purchased

5,897



28,623

Securities loaned

2,334,031



2,088,685

Operating lease liabilities

99,124



69,072

Notes payable



25,263



357

Revolving credit facility

127,678



80,000

Term loans, net

572,079



346,385

Senior notes payable, net

1,721,751



1,606,560

Total liabilities

5,426,687



4,801,718























Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

178,622



345,000 B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,545 and 4,512 issued and





















outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference







of $113,615 and $112,790 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.











—



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,523,764 and 27,591,028

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.





3



3

Additional paid-in capital

494,201



413,486

(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings

(45,220)



248,862

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,470)



(1,080)

Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

446,514



661,271 Noncontrolling interests

59,379



43,930

Total equity

505,893



705,201

Total liabilities and equity $ 6,111,202

$ 5,851,919

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2022

2021

2022

2021













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Revenues:

























Services and fees $ 253,432

$ 315,848

$ 931,497

$ 1,172,957

Trading (losses) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(123,544)



68,858



(403,707)



386,676

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

62,545



33,443



245,400



122,723

Sale of goods

134,380



3,961



142,275



58,205



Total revenues

326,813



422,110



915,465



1,740,561 Operating expenses:























Direct cost of services

68,496



12,955



142,455



54,390

Cost of goods sold

71,313



5,559



78,647



26,953

Selling, general and administrative expenses

208,552



270,712



714,614



906,196

Restructuring charge

995



—



9,011



—

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

22,738



12,362



66,495



52,631



Total operating expenses

372,094



301,588



1,011,222



1,040,170





Operating (loss) income

(45,281)



120,522



(95,757)



700,391 Other income (expense):























Interest income

1,482



54



2,735



229

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460



(4,471)



10,188



3,796

Income from equity investments

285



1,629



3,570



2,801

Interest expense

(44,399)



(26,441)



(141,186)



(92,455)



(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)



91,293



(220,450)



614,762 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998



(23,847)



63,856



(163,960)



Net (loss) income

(63,455)



67,446



(156,594)



450,802 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests





















and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)



3,274



3,235



5,748



Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)



64,172



(159,829)



445,054 Preferred stock dividends

2,002



1,990



8,008



7,457



Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (59,447)

$ 62,182

$ (167,837)

$ 437,597



































Basic (loss) income per common share $ (2.08)

$ 2.26

$ (5.95)

$ 15.99 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (2.08)

$ 2.08

$ (5.95)

$ 15.09



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,545,714



27,569,188



28,188,530



27,366,292 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,545,714



29,840,704



28,188,530



29,005,602

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Segment Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2022

2021

2022

2021 Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees $ 71,417

$ 138,202

$ 300,784

$ 559,467

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(154,455)



24,623



(453,690)



318,274

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

61,934



33,443



240,813



122,723

Total revenues



(21,104)



196,268



87,907



1,000,464

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(55,351)



(113,690)



(171,006)



(345,455)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(22,738)



(12,362)



(66,495)



(52,631)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,222)



(610)



(8,493)



(2,136)



Segment (loss) income



(101,415)



69,606



(158,087)



600,242 Wealth Management segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

45,772



103,803



230,735



374,361

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

445



1,140



3,522



7,623

Total revenues



46,217



104,943



234,257



381,984

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(51,696)



(96,799)



(258,134)



(357,130)

Restructuring charge



(849)



—



(4,955)



—

Depreciation and amortization

(1,086)



(2,088)



(5,488)



(8,920)



Segment (loss) income



(7,414)



6,056



(34,320)



15,934 Auction and Liquidation segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

4,789



4,532



12,581



20,169

Revenues - Sale of goods



54,378



1,186



56,928



53,348

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

611



—



4,587



—

Total revenues



59,778



5,718



74,096



73,517

Direct cost of services



(17,290)



(2,977)



(23,920)



(30,719)

Cost of goods sold



(16,658)



(1,097)



(17,893)



(20,675)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(13,458)



(4,350)



(19,683)



(14,069)



Segment income (loss)



12,372



(2,706)



12,600



8,054 Financial Consulting segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

25,427



27,877



98,508



94,312

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(20,944)



(21,166)



(81,891)



(77,062)

Depreciation and amortization

(71)



(83)



(305)



(356)



Segment income



4,412



6,628



16,312



16,894 Communications segment

























Revenues - Services and fees

85,763



31,096



228,129



88,490

Revenues - Sale of goods



2,181



2,776



7,526



4,857

Total revenues



87,944



33,872



235,655



93,347

Direct cost of services



(44,366)



(9,978)



(108,686)



(23,671)

Cost of goods sold



(2,493)



(4,462)



(8,592)



(6,278)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(23,368)



(10,397)



(64,836)



(25,493)

Restructuring charge



(146)



—



(4,056)



—

Depreciation and amortization

(6,366)



(3,189)



(19,165)



(10,747)



Segment income



11,205



5,846



30,320



27,158 Consumer segment

























Revenues - Services and fees

11,849



10,337



46,963



36,158

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

30,466



43,095



46,461



60,779

Revenues - Sale of goods



77,821



—



77,821



—

Total revenues



120,136



53,432



171,245



96,937

Cost of goods sold



(52,162)



—



(52,162)



—

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(16,039)



(840)



(18,458)



(3,178)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,534)



(602)



(4,279)



(2,745)



Segment income



49,401



51,990



96,346



91,014 All Other segment

























Revenues - Services and fees

8,415



—



13,797



—

Direct cost of services



(6,840)



—



(9,849)



—

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,524)



—



(5,159)



—

Depreciation and amortization

(982)



—



(1,438)



—



Segment loss



(1,931)



—



(2,649)



— Consolidated operating (loss) income from reportable segments

(33,370)



137,420



(39,478)



759,296

































Corporate and other expenses

(11,911)



(16,898)



(56,279)



(58,905) Interest income





1,482



54



2,735



229 Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460



(4,471)



10,188



3,796 Income on equity investments

285



1,629



3,570



2,801 Interest expense





(44,399)



(26,441)



(141,186)



(92,455)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)



91,293



(220,450)



614,762 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998



(23,847)



63,856



(163,960)

Net (loss) income



(63,455)



67,446



(156,594)



450,802 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests





















and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)



3,274



3,235



5,748

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)



64,172



(159,829)



445,054 Preferred stock dividends



2,002



1,990



8,008



7,457

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (59,447)

$ 62,182

$ (167,837)

$ 437,597

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (57,445)

$ 64,172

$ (159,829)

$ 445,054 Adjustments:



























(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(23,998)



23,847



(63,856)



163,960

Interest expense

44,399



26,441



141,186



92,455

Interest income

(1,482)



(54)



(2,735)



(229)

Share based payments

15,312



12,503



61,140



36,011

Depreciation and amortization

13,443



6,805



39,969



25,871

Restructuring charge

995



—



9,011



—

Gain on extinguishment of loans

—



—



(1,102)



(6,509)

Transactions related costs and other

(5,264)



4,311



8,498



5,881







































Total EBITDA Adjustments

43,405



73,853



192,111



317,440









































Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,040)

$ 138,025

$ 32,282

$ 762,494 Operating EBITDA Adjustments:























Trading losses (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

123,544



(68,858)



403,707



(386,676)

Other investment related expenses

(7,697)



36,930



(69,531)



46,211







































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

115,847



(31,928)



334,176



(340,465)



































Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,807

$ 106,097

$ 366,458

$ 422,029

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (57,445)

$ 64,172

$ (159,829)

$ 445,054 Adjustments:



























Share based payments

15,312



12,503



61,140



36,011

Amortization of intangible assets

11,146



5,830



34,292



22,006

Restructuring charge

995



—



9,011



—

Gain on extinguishment of loans

—



—



(1,102)



(6,509)

Transactions related costs and other

(5,264)



4,311



8,498



5,881

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(6,538)



(6,135)



(30,131)



(15,722) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (41,794)

$ 80,681

$ (78,121)

$ 486,721



































Adjusted (loss) income per common share:























Adjusted basic (loss) income per share $ (1.46)

$ 2.93

$ (2.77)

$ 17.79

Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share $ (1.46)

$ 2.70

$ (2.77)

$ 16.78



































Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

28,545,714



27,569,188



28,188,530



27,366,292 Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

28,545,714



29,840,704



28,188,530



29,005,602

