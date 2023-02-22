B. Riley Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; Declares $1.00 Dividend

Q4 2022 GAAP Net Loss of ($59.4 million)

Q4 2022 Total Revenues of $326.8 million

Q4 2022 Operating Revenues of $450.4 million

Q4 2022 Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $101.8 million, had guided to $90-100 million

Q4 2022 Investment loss of ($123.5 million), had guided to ($125-$150 million)

Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 per common share

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today released results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2022.

Q4 and FY 2022 Summary and Highlights

  • Total revenues were $326.8 million for the quarter and $915.5 million for the year.
  • Operating revenues increased to $450.4 million for the quarter and $1.3 billion for the year.
  • Net losses of ($59.4 million) for the quarter and ($167.8 million) for the year were primarily driven by softness in small-cap markets throughout 2022 and related impact on investments.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA was $101.8 million for the quarter and $366.5 million for the year.
  • Investment losses of ($123.5 million) for the quarter and ($403.7 million) for the year primarily reflected mark-to-market losses in the Company's equities portfolio.
  • Completed multiple acquisitions during 2022, which are expected to enhance uncorrelated revenues and cash flow in 2023 and beyond.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "Despite a challenging Capital Markets environment, we are proud to have delivered the second-best year of Operating Adjusted EBITDA in our firm's history. This achievement is a testament to the resiliency and diversification our platform. Capital Markets began to improve late in Q4 and this momentum has continued into Q1, which has us optimistic as our clients resume opportunistically accessing capital. We are also beginning to see increased activity in our Liquidation and Real Estate practices that are benefitting from pockets of distress."

Riley continued: "While our investments marks are not immune to broader market fluctuations, we believe the portfolio is well-positioned heading into 2023. Further, we continue to find attractive opportunities to deploy our excess liquidity in ways that competitively advantage our clients. We appreciate the trust our clients and colleagues place with us, and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy to create value for all B. Riley stakeholders."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Over the past year, we have focused on supporting our clients by helping them deliver on their strategic business initiatives while navigating a liquidity restrained environment. At the same time, we onboarded and integrated several new businesses, and we expect we will continue to grow our platform both organically and through acquisitions. We look forward to expanding operational efficiencies through 2023 and making further enhancements to strengthen our position long term."

Declaration of Common Dividend
The Company has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share payable on or about March 23 to common stockholders of record as of March 10. Upon this payment, the Company will have returned $4.00 per share in cash dividends, totaling approximately $113 million, to common shareholders in fiscal year 2022.

Financial Summary
The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review. Financial results will not be final until B. Riley Financial files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period. Information about B. Riley Financial's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."




















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,




















(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

2022


2021


2022


2021





















Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(59,447)

$

62,182

$

(167,837)

$

437,597





















Basic (loss) income per common share 

$

(2.08)

$

2.26

$

(5.95)

$

15.99


Diluted (loss) income per common share 

$

(2.08)

$

2.08

$

(5.95)

$

15.09






















































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,




















(Dollars in thousands)

2022


2021


2022


2021





















    Operating Revenues (2)

$

450,357

$

353,252

$

1,319,172

$

1,353,885


    Investment (Loss) Gains (4)

(123,544)


68,858


(403,707)


386,676


        Total Revenues

$

326,813

$

422,110

$

915,465

$

1,740,561





















   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

101,807

$

106,097

$

366,458

$

422,029


   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

(115,847)


31,928


(334,176)


340,465


       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

(14,040)

$

138,025

$

32,282

$

762,494




















For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022:

  • Total revenues were $326.8 million compared to $422.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net loss available to common shareholders was ($59.4 million), or ($2.08) diluted loss per share, compared to net income of $62.2 million, or $2.08 diluted earnings per share (EPS), for the prior year period.
  • Investment loss(4) of ($123.5 million) primarily reflected mark-to-market declines in the Company's equities portfolio.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $450.4 million for the quarter, up from $353.3 million for the prior year period.
  • Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $101.8 million compared to $106.1 million for the prior year period.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Total revenues were $915.5 million compared to $1.7 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net loss applicable to common shareholders was ($167.8 million), or ($5.95) diluted loss per share, compared to net income of $437.6 million, or $15.09 diluted earnings per share.
  • Operating revenues(2) remained relatively flat at $1.3 billion compared to the prior year period despite softness in small-cap markets throughout 2022 and a decrease in investment banking and underwriting fees.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA(3) of $366.5 million compared to $422.0 million for the prior year period.
  • Investment loss(4) of ($403.7 million) was primarily due to broad market declines during 2022 which resulted in trading losses of ($349.4 million) related to the valuation of public and private securities in our investment portfolio.

Balance Sheet Highlights
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $268.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $1.1 billion in net securities and other investments owned, and $701.7 million in loans receivable. Of this total, non-accrual loans receivable accounted for approximately $7 million of loans receivable, at fair value. Total cash and investments (6) was approximately $2.15 billion at year-end.

Total debt was approximately $2.45 billion at December 31, 2022 including $1.7 billion of senior notes due at various dates ranging from May 31, 2024 to August 31, 2028 with interest rates ranging from 5.00% to 6.75%; and approximately $700 million from term loans and credit facilities. The Company is in compliance with all of its debt covenants.

Segment Reclassification
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company realigned its segment reporting structure to reflect organizational changes. The Consumer segment includes the previously reported Brands segment and Targus, which the Company acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Consumer segment also includes revenues from equity investments in the Hurley and Justice brands, which were previously reported in the Capital Markets segment. The Company has also realigned its previously reported Principal Investments - Communications and Other segment into two separate segments: Communications segment and All Other segment. The Company has recast its segment presentation in the corresponding unaudited Segment Financial Information tables for all periods presented.

Segment Financial Summary


    Operating Revenues (2)

    Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue


Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Capital Markets

$      133,351

$      171,645

$    (154,455)

$        24,623

$      (21,104)

$      196,268

Wealth Management

45,772

103,803

445

1,140

46,217

104,943

Auction and Liquidation

59,778

5,718

-

-

59,778

5,718

Financial Consulting

25,427

27,877

-

-

25,427

27,877

Communications

87,944

33,872

-

-

87,944

33,872

Consumer

89,670

10,337

30,466

43,095

120,136

53,432

All Other

8,415

-

-

-

8,415

-






















Segment Operating Income (Loss) (7)

    Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Capital Markets

$        50,525

$        81,913

$    (151,940)

$       (12,307)

$    (101,415)

$        69,606

Wealth Management

(7,859)

4,916

445

1,140

(7,414)

6,056

Auction and Liquidation

12,372

(2,706)

-

-

12,372

(2,706)

Financial Consulting

4,412

6,628

-

-

4,412

6,628

Communications

11,205

5,846

-

-

11,205

5,846

Consumer

18,935

8,895

30,466

43,095

49,401

51,990

All Other

(1,931)

-

-

-

(1,931)

-



























    Operating Revenues (2)

    Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Capital Markets

$      541,597

$      682,190

$    (453,690)

$      318,274

$       87,907

$   1,000,464

Wealth Management

230,735

374,361

3,522

7,623

234,257

381,984

Auction and Liquidation

74,096

73,517

-

-

74,096

73,517

Financial Consulting

98,508

94,312

-

-

98,508

94,312

Communications

235,655

93,347

-

-

235,655

93,347

Consumer

124,784

36,158

46,461

60,779

171,245

96,937

All Other

13,797

-

-

-

13,797

-






















Segment Operating Income (Loss) (7)

    Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Capital Markets

$      232,083

$      328,179

$    (390,170)

$      272,063

$    (158,087)

$      600,242

Wealth Management

(37,842)

8,311

3,522

7,623

(34,320)

15,934

Auction and Liquidation

12,600

8,054

-

-

12,600

8,054

Financial Consulting

16,312

16,894

-

-

16,312

16,894

Communications

30,320

27,158

-

-

30,320

27,158

Consumer

49,885

30,235

46,461

60,779

96,346

91,014

All Other

(2,649)

-

-

-

(2,649)

-




















  • Capital Markets: Segment revenues were $87.9 million for the year. Excluding investment loss(4) of ($453.7 million), Capital Markets segment operating revenues(2) were $541.6 million. Lower levels of investment banking and underwriting activity were partially offset by increases in revenues from asset management.

    Interest income from loans and securities lending increased to $61.9 million for the quarter and $240.8 million for the year. Interest income from securities lending increased to $27.5 million for the quarter and $83.1 million for the year. Interest income from loans increased to $157.7 million.
  • Wealth Management: Segment revenues were $234.3 million for the year. The decrease in revenues related to the strategic exit of several brokers and certain businesses previously affiliated with National Securities, which the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2021, in addition to challenging market conditions that resulted in reduced client activity throughout 2022. Wealth management assets under management were over $23 billion as of December 31, 2022.
  • Auction and Liquidation: Segment revenues increased to $74.1 million for the year driven by an increase in retail liquidation assignments during the fourth quarter of 2022. Segment income was $12.6 million for the year. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.
  • Financial Consulting: Segment revenues were $98.5 million for the year related to fees earned from providing bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, real estate, valuation and appraisal services. Segment income was $16.3 million for the year. These businesses have continued to generate stable revenues and profits to our platform.
  • Communications: Segment revenues increased 152% to $235.7 million with segment income of $30.3 million for the year. The significant increase was primarily driven by the Company's acquisition of Marconi Wireless in the fourth quarter of 2021 the Lingo acquisition in the second quarter of 2022, and Lingo's acquisition of BullsEye Telecom in the third quarter of 2022. This segment also includes the Company's United Online and magicJack businesses.
  • Consumer: Segment revenues increased 77% to $171.2 million with segment income of $96.3 million for the year. The significant increase in revenues was primarily due to the acquisition of Targus in the fourth quarter of 2022, which also contributed to the increase in segment income of $5.3 million to $96.3 million from $91.0 million in the prior year. Segment revenues also includes revenue related to the fair value of our investment in the Hurley and Justice brands and dividend income received from these investments, which totaled $28.0 million for the year. This segment also includes revenues related to the licensing of trademarks for our six brands portfolio.

Supplemental Financial Data
Additional details related to operating results and investment performance can be found in the Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement on B. Riley Financial's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details
Management will host an investor call to discuss its fourth quarter results today, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes 
(See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, operating revenue, operating adjusted EBITDA, investment adjusted EBITDA, and total cash and investments, to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs.

(2)

Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.

(3)

Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans.

(5)

Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.

(6)

Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7)

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related operating expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (a) securities sold not yet purchased and (b) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2022 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial undertakes no duty to update this information.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)



















December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021








(Unaudited)


Assets




Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$

268,618

$

278,933

Restricted cash

2,308

927

Due from clearing brokers

48,737

29,657

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,129,268

1,532,095

Securities borrowed

2,343,327

2,090,966

Accounts receivable, net

149,110

49,673

Due from related parties

1,081

2,074

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $98,729 and $167,744 from related parties as of
December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

701,652

873,186

Prepaid expenses and other assets

460,696

463,502

Operating lease right-of-use assets

88,593

56,969

Property and equipment, net

27,141

12,870

Goodwill


512,595

250,568

Other intangible assets, net

374,098

207,651

Deferred income taxes

3,978

2,848

 Total assets

$

6,111,202

$

5,851,919

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities








Accounts payable

$

81,384

$

6,326

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

322,974

343,750

Deferred revenue

85,441

69,507

Deferred income taxes

29,548

93,055

Due to related parties and partners

2,210


Due to clearing brokers

19,307

69,398

Securities sold not yet purchased

5,897

28,623

Securities loaned

2,334,031

2,088,685

Operating lease liabilities

99,124

69,072

Notes payable

25,263

357

Revolving credit facility

127,678

80,000

Term loans, net

572,079

346,385

Senior notes payable, net 

1,721,751

1,606,560

 Total liabilities

5,426,687

4,801,718












Commitments and contingencies




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

178,622

345,000

B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,545 and 4,512 issued and










outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference



of $113,615 and $112,790 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.








Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,523,764 and 27,591,028
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

494,201

413,486

(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings

(45,220)

248,862

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,470)

(1,080)

 Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

446,514

661,271

Noncontrolling interests

59,379

43,930

 Total equity

505,893

705,201

 Total liabilities and equity

$

6,111,202

$

5,851,919

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Revenues:












Services and fees

$

253,432

$

315,848

$

931,497

$

1,172,957

Trading (losses) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(123,544)

68,858

(403,707)

386,676

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

62,545

33,443

245,400

122,723

Sale of goods

134,380

3,961

142,275

58,205


Total revenues

326,813

422,110

915,465

1,740,561

Operating expenses:











Direct cost of services

68,496

12,955

142,455

54,390

Cost of goods sold

71,313

5,559

78,647

26,953

Selling, general and administrative expenses

208,552

270,712

714,614

906,196

Restructuring charge

995



9,011


Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold   

22,738

12,362

66,495

52,631


Total operating expenses

372,094

301,588

1,011,222

1,040,170



Operating (loss) income

(45,281)

120,522

(95,757)

700,391

Other income (expense):











Interest income

1,482

54

2,735

229

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460

(4,471)

10,188

3,796

Income from equity investments

285

1,629

3,570

2,801

Interest expense

(44,399)

(26,441)

(141,186)

(92,455)


(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)

91,293

(220,450)

614,762

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998

(23,847)

63,856

(163,960)


Net (loss) income

(63,455)

67,446

(156,594)

450,802

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests










and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)

3,274

3,235

5,748


Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)

64,172

(159,829)

445,054

Preferred stock dividends

2,002

1,990

8,008

7,457


Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(59,447)

$

62,182

$

(167,837)

$

437,597


















Basic (loss) income per common share

$

(2.08)

$

2.26

$

(5.95)

$

15.99

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$

(2.08)

$

2.08

$

(5.95)

$

15.09


















Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,545,714

27,569,188

28,188,530

27,366,292

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,545,714

29,840,704

28,188,530

29,005,602

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended






December 31,

December 31,






2022

2021

2022

2021

Capital Markets segment:












Revenues - Services and fees

$

71,417

$

138,202

$

300,784

$

559,467

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(154,455)

24,623

(453,690)

318,274

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

61,934

33,443

240,813

122,723

    Total revenues

(21,104)

196,268

87,907

1,000,464

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(55,351)

(113,690)

(171,006)

(345,455)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(22,738)

(12,362)

(66,495)

(52,631)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,222)

(610)

(8,493)

(2,136)


Segment (loss) income 

(101,415)

69,606

(158,087)

600,242

Wealth Management segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

45,772

103,803

230,735

374,361

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

445

1,140

3,522

7,623

    Total revenues

46,217

104,943

234,257

381,984

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(51,696)

(96,799)

(258,134)

(357,130)

Restructuring charge

(849)



(4,955)


Depreciation and amortization

(1,086)

(2,088)

(5,488)

(8,920)


Segment (loss) income

(7,414)

6,056

(34,320)

15,934

Auction and Liquidation segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

4,789

4,532

12,581

20,169

Revenues - Sale of goods

54,378

1,186

56,928

53,348

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

611



4,587


    Total revenues

59,778

5,718

74,096

73,517

Direct cost of services

(17,290)

(2,977)

(23,920)

(30,719)

Cost of goods sold

(16,658)

(1,097)

(17,893)

(20,675)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(13,458)

(4,350)

(19,683)

(14,069)


Segment income (loss)

12,372

(2,706)

12,600

8,054

Financial Consulting segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

25,427

27,877

98,508

94,312

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(20,944)

(21,166)

(81,891)

(77,062)

Depreciation and amortization

(71)

(83)

(305)

(356)


Segment income

4,412

6,628

16,312

16,894

Communications segment












Revenues - Services and fees

85,763

31,096

228,129

88,490

Revenues - Sale of goods

2,181

2,776

7,526

4,857

    Total revenues

87,944

33,872

235,655

93,347

Direct cost of services

(44,366)

(9,978)

(108,686)

(23,671)

Cost of goods sold

(2,493)

(4,462)

(8,592)

(6,278)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(23,368)

(10,397)

(64,836)

(25,493)

Restructuring charge

(146)



(4,056)


Depreciation and amortization

(6,366)

(3,189)

(19,165)

(10,747)


Segment income

11,205

5,846

30,320

27,158

Consumer segment












Revenues - Services and fees

11,849

10,337

46,963

36,158

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

30,466

43,095

46,461

60,779

Revenues - Sale of goods

77,821



77,821


    Total revenues

120,136

53,432

171,245

96,937

Cost of goods sold

(52,162)



(52,162)


Selling, general and administrative expenses

(16,039)

(840)

(18,458)

(3,178)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,534)

(602)

(4,279)

(2,745)


Segment income

49,401

51,990

96,346

91,014

All Other segment












Revenues - Services and fees

8,415



13,797


Direct cost of services

(6,840)



(9,849)


Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,524)



(5,159)


Depreciation and amortization

(982)



(1,438)



Segment loss

(1,931)



(2,649)

Consolidated operating (loss) income from reportable segments

(33,370)

137,420

(39,478)

759,296

















Corporate and other expenses 

(11,911)

(16,898)

(56,279)

(58,905)

Interest income


1,482

54

2,735

229

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

460

(4,471)

10,188

3,796

Income on equity investments

285

1,629

3,570

2,801

Interest expense


(44,399)

(26,441)

(141,186)

(92,455)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(87,453)

91,293

(220,450)

614,762

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

23,998

(23,847)

63,856

(163,960)

Net (loss) income

(63,455)

67,446

(156,594)

450,802

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests










and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,010)

3,274

3,235

5,748

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(57,445)

64,172

(159,829)

445,054

Preferred stock dividends

2,002

1,990

8,008

7,457

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(59,447)

$

62,182

$

(167,837)

$

437,597

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(57,445)

$

64,172

$

(159,829)

$

445,054

Adjustments:













(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(23,998)

23,847

(63,856)

163,960

Interest expense

44,399

26,441

141,186

92,455

Interest income

(1,482)

(54)

(2,735)

(229)

Share based payments

15,312

12,503

61,140

36,011

Depreciation and amortization

13,443

6,805

39,969

25,871

Restructuring charge 

995



9,011


Gain on extinguishment of loans





(1,102)

(6,509)

Transactions related costs and other

(5,264)

4,311

8,498

5,881




















Total EBITDA Adjustments

43,405

73,853

192,111

317,440





















Adjusted EBITDA

$

(14,040)

$

138,025

$

32,282

$

762,494

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:











Trading losses (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

123,544

(68,858)

403,707

(386,676)

Other investment related expenses

(7,697)

36,930

(69,531)

46,211




















Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

115,847

(31,928)

334,176

(340,465)


















Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

101,807

$

106,097

$

366,458

$

422,029

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(57,445)

$

64,172

$

(159,829)

$

445,054

Adjustments:













Share based payments

15,312

12,503

61,140

36,011

Amortization of intangible assets

11,146

5,830

34,292

22,006

Restructuring charge

995



9,011


Gain on extinguishment of loans





(1,102)

(6,509)

Transactions related costs and other

(5,264)

4,311

8,498

5,881

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(6,538)

(6,135)

(30,131)

(15,722)

Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

(41,794)

$

80,681

$

(78,121)

$

486,721


















Adjusted (loss) income per common share:











Adjusted basic (loss) income per share 

$

(1.46)

$

2.93

$

(2.77)

$

17.79

Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share 

$

(1.46)

$

2.70

$

(2.77)

$

16.78


















Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

28,545,714

27,569,188

28,188,530

27,366,292

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

28,545,714

29,840,704

28,188,530

29,005,602

