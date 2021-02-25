B. Riley Financial Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Declares $3.50 Dividend

Declares special dividend of $3.00 and Increases quarterly dividend to $0.50 from $0.375

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

Feb 25, 2021, 16:05 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million vs. $165.2 million for Q4 2019
  • Record investment banking results driven by increased activity and larger transactions
  • Net income of $170.1 million vs. $16.9 million, EPS of $6.55 vs. $0.59 per diluted share
  • Operating revenues of $270.0 million vs. $130.5 million, Operating EBITDA of $126.8 million vs. $16.4 million
  • Q4 total adjusted EBITDA of $260.5 million vs. $50.3 million

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Record annual total revenues of $902.7 million vs. $652.1 million for FY 2019
  • Net income of $200.4 million vs. $81.3 million, EPS of $7.56 vs. $2.95 per diluted share
  • Operating revenues of $798.7 million vs. $545.6 million, Operating EBITDA of $311.7 million vs. $113.6 million
  • Annual investment gains of approximately $104 million
  • Annual total adjusted EBITDA of $406.8 million vs. $207.9 million

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Given the strength and performance of both our episodic and steady recurring businesses, we are increasingly confident in the earnings power of our platform. The increase in our regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 reflects the continued growth of our recurring businesses, namely our brands, advisory, and principal investments; and our special $3.00 dividend reflects the strength of our episodic businesses, including brokerage and retail liquidation. While these businesses tend to be cyclical, we believe issuing a special dividend allows us to maintain flexibility. As we continue to see extremely attractive uses for our capital, we also believe it is important to reward our shareholders with the cash flow that we generate. We feel strongly that a balanced capital allocation policy includes substantial dividends to our partners."

"Our results demonstrated increased profitability from all of our businesses, and particularly our brokerage. Investment banking delivered an impressive quarter driven not only by an acceleration in capital markets activity, but also from an increased number of larger transactions and significant retail restructuring assignments. In addition, SPAC activity contributed strong earnings, while our at-the-market (ATM) business saw another record quarter," continued Riley.

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "During the quarter, we also made further enhancements to our platform with the addition of a venture capital business, an operations management vertical, and our investment in the Justice brand. Our growth has enabled us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners and to attract talent to our platform."

"As we continue to invest in strategically scaling service offerings that complement core capabilities, our acquisition of National Holdings meaningfully enhances both steady and episodic results and further solidifies our small-cap capital markets leadership. While B. Riley's momentum has never been stronger, we will remain focused on delivering for our clients and partners as we continue to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Riley.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,
















(Dollars in thousands)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenues














    Operating Revenues (2)

$

270,046

$

130,504

$

798,703

$

545,649

    Investment Gains (4)

140,160


34,733


104,018


106,463

        Total Revenues

$

410,206

$

165,237

$

902,721

$

652,112
















Adjusted EBITDA (1)
















   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

126,787

$

16,394

$

311,673

$

113,603

   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

133,699


33,875


95,145


94,282

       Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

260,486

$

50,269

$

406,818

$

207,885

For the three months ended December 31, 2020:

  • B. Riley Financial reported record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million, up from $165.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income available to common shareholders totaled $170.1 million, or $6.55 per diluted share, up from $16.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $260.5 million from $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $270.0 million compared to $130.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased to $126.8 million from $16.4 million for the prior-year quarter.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:

  • B. Riley Financial reported record annual total revenues of $902.7 million, up from $652.1 million for 2019.
  • Net income available to common shareholders was $200.4 million, or $7.56 per diluted share, up from $81.3 million or $2.95 per diluted share for 2019.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $406.8 million compared to $207.9 million for the prior-year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $798.7 million compared to $545.6 million for 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) totaled $311.7 million for the year, compared to $113.6 million for 2019.

The Company reported quarterly investment gains (4) of approximately $140 million, resulting in investment gains (4) of approximately $104 million for the year. Investment gains (4) are primarily unrealized mark-to-market valuations on strategic investments held by the Company. Gains for the year represented a sharp recovery from the markdown in the first quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, cash and investments (7) totaled approximately $1.3 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $103.6 million. B. Riley Financial's cash and investments, (7) net of debt, totaled over $315 million at year-end.

Segment Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020










(Dollars in thousands)

Capital
Markets

Auction and
Liquidation

Financial
Consulting

Principal
Investments

Brands




















    Operating Revenues (2)

$

201,065

$

15,667

$

26,480

$

21,383

$

5,451

    Investment Gains (4)

140,160


-


-


-


-

        Segment Revenue

$

341,225

$

15,667

$

26,480

$

21,383

$

5,451




















    Segment Operating Income (6)

102,503

$

7,460

$

6,873

$

7,300

$

4,054

    Investment Gains Income (5)

133,699


-


-


-


-

        Segment Income

$

236,202

$

7,460

$

6,873

$

7,300

$

4,054

For the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Capital Markets operating revenues totaled $201.1 million with segment operating income of $102.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Record investment banking activity, profits from institutional brokerage, and wealth management contributed to strong earnings for the quarter. Investment banking benefitted from an increase in larger capital markets transactions and significant retail and consumer restructuring advisory engagements completed during the fourth quarter.
  • Auction and Liquidation quarterly results included revenues of $15.7 million and segment income of $7.5 million from B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly known as Great American Group) retail liquidation and store closing projects.
  • Financial Consulting revenues totaled $26.5 million, up from $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment income totaled $6.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the prior-year period. Results were primarily driven by B. Riley Advisory Services bankruptcy, forensic accounting and appraisal assignments.
  • Principal Investments companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed fourth quarter revenues of $21.4 million and segment income of $7.3 million.
  • Brands generated revenues of $5.5 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore ("six brands").

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020










(Dollars in thousands)

Capital
Markets

Auction and
Liquidation

Financial
Consulting

Principal
Investments

Brands




















    Operating Revenues (2)

$

514,721

$

88,764

$

91,622

$

87,138

$

16,458

    Investment Gains (4)

104,018


-


-


-


-

        Segment Revenue

$

618,739

$

88,764

$

91,622

$

87,138

$

16,458




















    Segment Operating Income (6)

208,630

$

25,769

$

22,543

$

33,360

$

(1,789)

    Investment Gains Income (5)

95,145


-


-


-


-

        Segment Income (Loss)

$

303,775

$

25,769

$

22,543

$

33,360

$

(1,789)

For the full year of 2020:

  • Capital Markets operating revenues increased to $514.7 million with segment operating income of $208.6 million, compared to operating revenues of $341.9 million and segment operating income of $77.4 million in 2019.
  • Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $88.8 million and segment income of $25.8 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2020.
  • Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $91.6 million from $76.3 million in 2019. Segment income increased to $22.5 million, up from $17.8 million for the prior-year period.
  • Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack and United Online contributed revenues of $87.1 million and segment income of $33.4 million.
  • Brands contributed licensing revenues of $16.5 million for 2020. The Brands segment was established in October 2019.

The Company has presented information related to its operating results and investments to provide investors with additional metrics regarding its performance and overall results of operations. Additional information related to operating and investment results can be found in a Financial Supplement on the Company's investor relations website.

Segment Reclassification
The Company has realigned its segment reporting structure to reflect certain organizational changes. In conjunction with the new reporting structure, the Company recast its segment presentation. Valuation and Appraisal are reported in the Financial Consulting segment. Bankruptcy, forensic accounting, and real estate results that were previously reported in the Capital Markets segment are now reported as part of the Financial Consulting segment.

Declaration of Common Stock Dividend
A total fourth quarter dividend of $3.50 per share will be paid to common stockholders of record as of March 10, 2021 on or about March 24, 2021. The Company has increased its regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share from the previous $0.375 regular dividend and has declared a special quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share. B. Riley Financial intends to continue to review its dividend policy to align with its business outlook. Upon payment of the fourth quarter dividend, the Company will have returned a total of $4.475 per share in common dividends related to its fiscal 2020 earnings.

Conference Call Details
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results followed by a question and answer period today, February 25, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

Date:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free:

1-855-327-6838

International:

1-604-235-2082


Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, March 4, 2021)

Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin:

10013068

For more information, visit B. Riley Financial's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest news and developments, follow B. Riley on Twitter @BRileyFinancial and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

  1. Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.
  2. Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.
  3. Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
  4. Investment gains  is defined as trading income  and fair value adjustments on loans.
  5. Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment gains income are defined as trading income  and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.
  6. Segment operating income is defined as segment income excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
  7. Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of securities sold not yet purchased, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other equity investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated results of operations for 2021, as well as statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA , net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Contacts

Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker

[email protected]

[email protected]

(212) 409-2424

(646) 885-5425

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)





December 31,

December 31,




2020

2019




(Unaudited)


Assets




Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

103,602

$

104,268

Restricted cash

1,235

471

Due from clearing brokers

7,089

23,818

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

777,319

408,213

Securities borrowed

765,457

814,331

Accounts receivable, net

46,518

46,624

Due from related parties

986

5,832

Advances against customer contracts

200

27,347

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $295,809 from related parties at December 31, 2020)

390,689

43,338

Loans receivable, at cost (includes $157,080 from related parties at December 31, 2019)



225,848

Prepaid expenses and other assets

87,262

81,808

Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,799

47,809

Property and equipment, net

11,685

12,727

Goodwill

227,046

223,697

Other intangible assets, net

190,745

220,525

Deferred tax assets, net

4,098

31,522


Total assets

$

2,662,730

$

2,318,178

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

2,722

$

4,477

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

168,478

130,714

Deferred revenue

68,651

67,121

Deferred tax liabilities, net

34,248


Due to related parties and partners

327

1,750

Due to clearing brokers

#

13,672

#


Securities sold not yet purchased

10,105

41,820

Securities loaned

759,810

810,495

Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,700

4,616

Operating lease liabilities

60,778

61,511

Notes payable

37,967

38,167

Loan participations sold

17,316

12,478

Term loan

74,213

66,666

Senior notes payable, net

870,783

688,112


Total liabilities

2,123,770

1,927,927









Commitments and contingencies




B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 3,971 and 2,349 shares




issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; liquidation





preference of $99,260 and $58,723 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,777,796 and 26,972,332  

3

3

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





Additional paid-in capital

310,326

323,109

Retained earnings

203,080

39,536

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(823)

(1,988)


Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

512,586

360,660

Noncontrolling interests

26,374

29,591


Total equity

538,960

390,251



Total liabilities and equity

$

2,662,730

$

2,318,178

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Revenues:











Services and fees

$

237,270

$

103,518

$

667,069

$

460,493

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

140,160

34,733

104,018

106,463

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

30,116

23,074

102,499

77,221

Sale of goods

2,660

3,912

29,135

7,935


Total revenues

410,206

165,237

902,721

652,112

Operating expenses:











Direct cost of services

9,250

17,109

60,451

58,824

Cost of goods sold

1,018

3,740

12,460

7,575

Selling, general and administrative expenses

137,088

97,256

428,537

385,219

Restructuring charge





1,557

1,699

Impairment of tradenames





12,500


Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

11,782

9,565

42,451

32,144


Total operating expenses

159,138

127,670

557,956

485,461


Operating income

251,068

37,567

344,765

166,651

Other income (expense):











Interest income

27

248

564

1,577

(Loss) income from equity investments

(478)

2,618

(623)

(1,431)

Interest expense

(16,712)

(15,075)

(65,249)

(50,205)


Income before income taxes

233,905

25,358

279,457

116,592

Provision for income taxes

(62,060)

(7,842)

(75,440)

(34,644)


Net income

171,845

17,516

204,017

81,948

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

251

387

(1,131)

337


Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

171,594

17,129

205,148

81,611

Preferred stock dividends

1,480

264

4,710

264


Net income available to common shareholders

$

170,114

$

16,865

$

200,438

$

81,347














Basic income per common share 

$

6.72

$

0.64

$

7.83

$

3.08

Diluted income per common share 

$

6.55

$

0.59

$

7.56

$

2.95














Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

25,331,918

26,547,023

25,607,278

26,401,036

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

25,966,501

28,412,871

26,508,397

27,529,157

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)







Year Ended December 31,





2020

2019





(Unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

204,017

$

81,948

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

19,369

19,048


Provision for doubtful accounts

3,385

2,126


Share-based compensation

18,588

15,916


Fair value adjustments, non-cash

21,954

12,258


Non-cash interest and other

(16,810)

(12,267)


Effect of foreign currency on operations

(460)

(78)


Loss from equity investments

623

1,431


Dividends from equity investments

1,343

3,194


Deferred income taxes

61,619

10,874


Impairment of leaseholds and intangibles, lease loss accrual and gain on disposal of fixed assets

14,107

(286)


Gain on extinguishment of debt

(1,556)



Income allocated and fair value adjustment for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,230

1,220


Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Amounts due to/from clearing brokers

30,401

13,920



Securities and other investments owned

(331,759)

(178,023)



Securities borrowed

48,873

117,015



Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts

24,488

(33,927)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,423

9,588



Accounts payable, accrued payroll and related expenses, accrued expenses and other liabilities

31,301

32,553



Amounts due to/from related parties and partners

3,423

(4,781)



Securities sold, not yet purchased

(31,715)

4,197



Deferred revenue

1,530

(3,098)



Securities loaned

(50,685)

(120,026)




Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

57,689

(27,198)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of loans receivable

(207,466)

(343,811)

Repayments of loans receivable

90,083

159,186

Sale of loan receivable to related party

1,800


Proceeds from loan participations sold

6,900

31,806

Repayment of loan participations sold

(2,233)

(18,911)

Asset acquisition - BR Brand, net of cash acquired $2,160



(114,912)

Acquisition of magicJack, net of cash acquired $53,875




Acquisition of other businesses

(1,500)


Proceeds from sale of division of magicJack



6,196

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

(2,045)

(3,461)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets

1

513

Purchases of equity investments

(13,986)

(33,391)

Distributions from equity investments



18,195




Net cash used in investing activities

(128,446)

(298,590)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from asset based credit facility



140,439

Repayment of asset based credit facility

(37,096)

(103,343)

Proceeds from notes payable




Repayment of notes payable 

(357)

(478)

Payment of participating note payable and contingent consideration

(4,250)

(4,250)

Proceeds from term loan

75,000

10,000

Repayment of term loan

(67,266)

(22,734)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

186,796

281,924

Redemption of senior notes

(1,829)

(52,154)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(3,359)

(3,425)

Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock

(22,578)

(2,022)

Common dividends paid

(38,792)

(41,138)

Preferred dividends paid

(4,710)

(264)

Repurchase of common stock

(48,248)

(4,273)

Repurchase of warrants



(2,777)

Distribution to noncontrolling interests

(3,826)

(1,958)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

604


Proceeds from offering common stock



63

Proceeds from offering preferred stock

39,455

56,566




Net cash provided by financing activities

69,544

250,176




Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,213)

(75,612)




Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,311

73




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

98

(75,539)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

104,739

180,278

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

104,837

$

104,739










Supplemental disclosures:





Interest paid

$

98,595

$

75,625

Taxes paid

$

2,368

$

8,649

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019














Capital Markets segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

$

170,949

$

103,975

$

412,222

$

264,703

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

140,160

34,733

104,018

106,463

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

30,116

23,074

102,499

77,221

    Total revenues

341,225

161,782

618,739

448,387

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(92,260)

(64,501)

(267,330)

(239,716)

Restructuring (charge) recovery





(917)

4

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(11,782)

(9,565)

(42,451)

(32,144)

Depreciation and amortization

(981)

(1,100)

(4,266)

(4,858)


Segment income

236,202

86,616

303,775

171,673

Auction and Liquidation segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

13,761

(47,385)

63,101

18,296

Revenues - Sale of goods

1,906

2,990

25,663

4,220

    Total revenues

15,667

(44,395)

88,764

22,516

Direct cost of services

(4,324)

(11,712)

(40,730)

(33,295)

Cost of goods sold

(406)

(3,024)

(9,766)

(4,016)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(3,477)

(1,685)

(12,357)

(10,731)

Restructuring charge





(140)


Depreciation and amortization



(2)

(2)

(7)


Segment income (loss)

7,460

(60,818)

25,769

(25,533)

Financial Consulting segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

26,480

20,109

91,622

76,292

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(19,476)

(15,379)

(68,232)

(58,226)

Restructuring charge





(500)


Depreciation and amortization

(131)

(66)

(347)

(252)


Segment income

6,873

4,664

22,543

17,814

Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

20,629

22,764

83,666

97,147

Revenues - Sale of goods

754

922

3,472

3,715

    Total revenues

21,383

23,686

87,138

100,862

Direct cost of services

(4,926)

(5,398)

(19,721)

(25,529)

Cost of goods sold

(612)

(716)

(2,694)

(3,559)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(6,000)

(5,846)

(20,352)

(24,256)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,545)

(2,939)

(11,011)

(12,658)

Restructuring charge







(1,703)


Segment income

7,300

8,787

33,360

33,157

Brands segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

5,451

4,055

16,458

4,055

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(682)

(881)

(2,889)

(881)

Depreciation and amortization

(715)

(507)

(2,858)

(507)

Impairment of tradenames





(12,500)



Segment income (loss)

4,054

2,667

(1,789)

2,667

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

261,889

41,916

383,658

199,778














Corporate and other expenses

(10,821)

(4,349)

(38,893)

(33,127)

Interest income

27

248

564

1,577

(Loss) income on equity investments

(478)

2,618

(623)

(1,431)

Interest expense

(16,712)

(15,075)

(65,249)

(50,205)

Income before income taxes

233,905

25,358

279,457

116,592

Provision for income taxes

(62,060)

(7,842)

(75,440)

(34,644)

Net income

171,845

17,516

204,017

81,948

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

251

387

(1,131)

337

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

171,594

17,129

205,148

81,611

Preferred stock dividends

1,480

264

4,710

264

Net income available to common shareholders

$

170,114

$

16,865

$

200,438

$

81,347

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




















Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,




2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

171,594

$

17,129

$

205,148

$

81,611

Adjustments:











Provision for income taxes

62,060

7,842

75,440

34,644

Interest expense

16,712

15,075

65,249

50,205

Interest income

(27)

(248)

(564)

(1,577)

Share based payments

4,321

5,640

18,588

15,916

Depreciation and amortization

4,604

4,831

19,369

19,048

Restructuring costs  





1,557

1,699

Impairment of tradenames





12,500


Transactions related costs and other

1,222



9,531

6,339

















Total EBITDA adjustments

88,892

33,140

201,670

126,274


















Adjusted EBITDA

$

260,486

$

50,269

$

406,818

$

207,885

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:











Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

(140,160)

(34,733)

(104,018)

(106,463)

Other investment related expenses

6,461

858

8,873

12,181

















Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(133,699)

(33,875)

(95,145)

(94,282)















Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

126,787

$

16,394

$

311,673

$

113,603

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

171,594

$

17,129

$

205,148

$

81,611

Adjustments:











Share based payments

4,321

5,640

18,588

15,916

Amortization of intangible assets

3,769

3,815

15,736

13,846

Restructuring costs  





1,557

1,699

Impairment of tradenames





12,500


Transactions related costs and other

1,222



9,531

6,339

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(2,473)

(2,969)

(15,929)

(11,154)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

178,433

$

23,615

$

247,131

$

108,257













Adjusted income per common share:











Adjusted basic income per share 

$

7.04

$

0.89

$

9.65

$

4.10

Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

6.87

$

0.83

$

9.32

$

3.93













Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

25,331,918

26,547,023

25,607,278

26,401,036

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

25,966,501

28,412,871

26,508,397

27,529,157

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Related Links

www.brileyfin.com

Also from this source

B. Riley Adds Compliance, Risk & Resilience Consulting...

B. Riley Financial to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics