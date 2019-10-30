B. Riley Financial Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) (the "Company" or "B. Riley"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total revenues of $180.1 million

Net income of $34.3 million or $1.21 per diluted share

or per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA of $70.3 million

Adjusted net income of $40.0 million or $1.42 per diluted share

"We are extremely pleased to report record results in our third quarter earnings. These results speak to the strength of our individual businesses, combined with the synergies and opportunities being created throughout B. Riley Financial. The value created by our combined businesses continues to exceed our expectations, and we believe our quarterly and year-to-date results demonstrate the earnings power of our company. Over the last five years, we have transitioned from a traditional investment banking and brokerage business into a diversified platform of companies which provide both recurring and episodic revenues. We have utilized the broad capabilities of our enhanced platform to create investment opportunities for ourselves and our clients, while at the same time expanding our service revenues organically and through acquisitions," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial. "As a strategic matter, we use our balance sheet in situations where we can source off market, proprietary investment opportunities in partnership with our operating businesses. This strategy has created a tremendous number of investment opportunities, often combined with meaningful fee revenue, which have added to our short-term profits as well as our recurring revenues. We are mindful that a balance between steady revenues and episodic opportunities is critical, and today's announcement about the formation of our brand investment platform is a continuation of our efforts to grow recurring revenues."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

For the three-month period ending September 30, 2019, total revenues increased to $180.1 million compared to $99.7 million in revenues for the third quarter of 2018. Strong performance from the Company's Capital Markets and Auction and Liquidation segments contributed to record results for the quarter. Revenues have increased across each of the Company's segments over the respective same year-ago period for the third consecutive quarter. Through the first three quarters of 2019, the Company generated total revenues of $486.9 million.

Capital Markets Segment: Revenues increased to $134.1 million from $76.3 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to $52.4 million from $11.0 million for the same year-ago period.

Revenues increased to from for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to from for the same year-ago period. Auction and Liquidation Segment: Revenues increased to $11.3 million from $2.5 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to $6.0 million from $0.3 million for the same year-ago period.

Revenues increased to from for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to from for the same year-ago period. Valuation and Appraisal Segment: Revenues increased to $10.8 million from $9.4 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income totaled $3.5 million compared to $2.9 million for the same year-ago period.

Revenues increased to from for the same year-ago period. Segment income totaled compared to for the same year-ago period. Principal Investments Segment: Revenues increased to $23.9 million compared to $11.4 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to $8.7 million compared to $4.1 million for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial increased to $34.3 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.8 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the same year-ago period. Net income increased to $64.5 million or $2.37 per diluted share for the nine months ending September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $70.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $21.0 million for the same year-ago period; and increased to $157.6 million through the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, and transaction related and other costs. (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP term.)

Adjusted net income increased to $40.0 million or $1.42 per diluted share compared to $6.4 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the same year-ago period. Through the first three quarters of 2019, adjusted net income increased to $84.6 million or $3.11 per diluted share. Adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based payments, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, transaction related and other costs, and tax impact of aforementioned adjustments. (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP term.)

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a total cash and investment balance of $844.6 million, including approximately $81 million in equity investments and deposits included in prepaid expenses and other assets. Net of $773.9 million of total debt, the Company had a net cash and investment balance of $70.7 million at the end of the third quarter.

Total B. Riley Financial stockholders' equity increased to $298.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

Declaration of Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a special dividend of $0.475 per share in addition to the regular quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share. The total quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share will be paid on or about November 26, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 14, 2019. Upon payment, the Company will have distributed a combined total of $1.49 per share in dividends on its common stock to its shareholders, year-to-date.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board has also approved the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock during the year ending October 31, 2020. The share repurchases may be effected on the open market at prevailing market prices from time to time as market conditions warrant, or in privately negotiated transactions. All purchases will be implemented in accordance with the company's securities trading policy and applicable requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or other legally permissible ways in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Conference Call

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the Company's financial and operational results, followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference line 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. The live broadcast and archive will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

Q3 2019 Earnings Call Details Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll-Free: 1-877-451-6152 International: 1-201-389-0879

Replay Dial-In (expires on Wednesday November 6, 2019) Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin: 13695614

For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. B. Riley operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries which offer complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated results of operations for 2019, expectations regarding the size and consistency of returns, expectations regarding market dynamics, as well as our expectations regarding our business strategies and the expected growth of our business segments. Other factors that could adversely affect our operating results and cash flows include (without limitation) those risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial's periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its cash flow, excluding net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, transaction and other expenses, restructuring costs, and stock-based compensation that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)







































September 30,

December 31,













2019

2018















(Unaudited)





Assets









Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,587

$ 179,440

Restricted cash

471



838

Due from clearing brokers

27,791



37,738

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

326,616



273,577

Securities borrowed

720,207



931,346

Accounts receivable, net

47,419



42,123

Due from related parties

6,689



1,729

Loans receivable

295,898



38,794

Prepaid expenses and other assets

112,309



79,477

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,642



—

Property and equipment, net

13,171



15,523

Goodwill

220,562



223,368

Other intangible assets, net

79,488



91,358

Deferred income taxes

36,041



42,399



Total assets $ 2,106,891

$ 1,957,710 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities:

















Accounts payable $ 6,239

$ 5,646

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

115,062



108,662

Deferred revenue

68,385



69,066

Due to related parties and partners

2,814



2,428

Securities sold not yet purchased

29,092



37,623

Securities loaned

714,947



930,522

Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,395



4,633

Operating lease liabilities

63,817



—

Notes payable



1,193



1,550

Loan participations sold

28,872



—

Term loan





71,393



79,166

Senior notes payable

701,278



459,754



Total liabilities

1,807,487



1,699,050























Commitments and contingencies









B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

—



—

and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.











Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,921,500 and 26,603,355

3



2

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.











Additional paid-in capital

259,237



258,638

Retained earnings

41,957



1,579

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,345)



(2,161)



Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

298,852



258,058 Noncontrolling interests

552



602



Total equity

299,404



258,660





Total liabilities and equity $ 2,106,891

$ 1,957,710

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended













September 30,



September 30,













2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:

























Services and fees $ 153,379



89,824

$ 428,705



295,416

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,766



9,785



54,147



25,406

Sale of goods

918



72



4,023



138



Total revenues

180,063



99,681



486,875



320,960 Operating expenses:























Direct cost of services

12,441



8,156



55,210



33,733

Cost of goods sold

911



52



3,835



142

Selling, general and administrative expenses

96,587



71,782



274,468



216,603

Restructuring charge

—



428



1,699



2,247

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

10,273



6,425



22,579



16,317



Total operating expenses

120,212



86,843



357,791



269,042



Operating income

59,851



12,838



129,084



51,918 Other income (expense):























Interest income

361



442



1,329



736

Income (loss) from equity investments

1,113



828



(4,049)



5,049

Interest expense

(12,772)



(9,340)



(35,130)



(23,926)



Income before income taxes

48,553



4,768



91,234



33,777 Provision for income taxes

(14,409)



(2,046)



(26,802)



(8,412)



Net income

34,144



2,722



64,432



25,365 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(158)



(92)



(50)



1,051



Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 34,302

$ 2,814

$ 64,482

$ 24,314



































Basic income per share $ 1.29

$ 0.11

$ 2.45

$ 0.94 Diluted income per share $ 1.21

$ 0.10

$ 2.37

$ 0.91



































Weighted average basic shares outstanding

26,556,223



25,968,997



26,351,839



25,856,339 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

28,233,423



26,854,261



27,251,837



26,776,133

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,













2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 64,432

$ 25,365

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



14,217



9,768



Provision for doubtful accounts



1,646



840



Share-based compensation



10,276



8,650



Non-cash interest and other



(14,941)



1,384



Effect of foreign currency on operations



8



(352)



Loss (income) from equity investments



4,049



(5,049)



Deferred income taxes



6,358



7



Impairment of leaseholds and intangibles, lease loss accrual and gain on disposal of fixed assets



(327)



1,718



Income allocated and fair value adjustment for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests



857



847



Change in operating assets and liabilities:

















Due from clearing brokers



9,947



(23,412)





Securities and other investments owned



(45,465)



(77,161)





Securities borrowed



211,139



(235,206)





Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts



(8,645)



(35,982)





Prepaid expenses and other assets



(9,619)



(19,418)





Accounts payable, accrued payroll and related expenses, accrued expenses and other liabilities



31,473



10,111





Amounts due to/from related parties and partners



(4,574)



(4,487)





Securities sold, not yet purchased



(8,531)



31,381





Deferred revenue



(502)



64





Securities loaned



(215,575)



232,037







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



46,223



(78,895) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of loans receivable



(350,695)



(35,111)

Acquisition of other businesses



—



(4,000)

Repayments of loans receivable



98,742



—

Loan participations sold



31,806



—

Repayment of loan participations sold



(3,175)



—

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets



(2,885)



(2,314)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets



504



37

Equity investments



(33,391)



(6,856)

Proceeds from sale of division of magicJack



6,196



—

Dividends from equity investments



1,454



1,695







Net cash used in investing activities



(251,444)



(46,549) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from asset based credit facility



—



300,000

Repayment of asset based credit facility



—



(300,000)

Proceeds from notes payable



—



51,020

Repayment of notes payable



(357)



(51,591)

Proceeds from term loan



10,000



—

Repayment of term loan



(17,924)



—

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



244,497



255,290

Payment of debt issuance costs



(4,212)



(6,356)

Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock



(2,626)



(4,106)

Dividends paid



(25,049)



(17,912)

Repurchase of common stock



(4,273)



(17,338)

Repurchase of warrants



(2,777)



—

Distribution to noncontrolling interests



(1,095)



(915)







Net cash provided by financing activities



196,184



208,092







(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(9,037)



82,648







Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(183)



(796)







Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(9,220)



81,852 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year



180,278



152,534 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 171,058

$ 234,386























Supplemental disclosures:













Interest paid

$ 52,931

$ 35,289

Taxes paid



$ 5,029

$ 2,455

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2019

2018

2019

2018 Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees $ 108,330

$ 66,558

$ 259,498

$ 189,051

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,766



9,785



54,147



25,406

Total revenues



134,096



76,343



313,645



214,457

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(70,140)



(57,207)



(196,570)



(168,559)

Restructuring (charge) recovery

—



(428)



4



(2,457)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(10,273)



(6,425)



(22,579)



(16,317)

Depreciation and amortization

(1,281)



(1,309)



(3,844)



(4,428)



Segment income



52,402



10,974



90,656



22,696 Auction and Liquidation segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

11,232



2,459



65,681



44,812

Revenues - Sale of goods



54



48



1,230



48

Total revenues



11,286



2,507



66,911



44,860

Direct cost of services



(2,371)



(838)



(21,584)



(12,263)

Cost of goods sold



(126)



(24)



(992)



(41)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,835)



(1,289)



(9,045)



(7,787)

Depreciation and amortization

(1)



(7)



(5)



(23)



Segment income



5,953



349



35,285



24,746 Valuation and Appraisal segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

10,818



9,404



29,143



27,383

Direct cost of services



(4,505)



(4,067)



(13,495)



(12,388)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,826)



(2,379)



(7,997)



(7,138)

Depreciation and amortization

(36)



(56)



(100)



(159)



Segment income



3,451



2,902



7,551



7,698 Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

22,999



11,403



74,383



34,170

Revenues - Sale of goods



864



24



2,793



90

Total revenues



23,863



11,427



77,176



34,260

Direct cost of services



(5,565)



(3,251)



(20,131)



(9,082)

Cost of goods sold



(785)



(28)



(2,843)



(101)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(5,895)



(2,348)



(18,410)



(6,321)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,956)



(1,682)



(9,719)



(5,040)

Restructuring charge



—



—



(1,703)



—



Segment income



8,662



4,118



24,370



13,716 Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

70,468



18,343



157,862



68,856

































Corporate and other expenses (including restructuring recovery of





















$210 during the nine months ended September 30, 2018)

(10,617)



(5,505)



(28,778)



(16,938) Interest income





361



442



1,329



736 Income (loss) on equity investments

1,113



828



(4,049)



5,049 Interest expense





(12,772)



(9,340)



(35,130)



(23,926)

Income before income taxes

48,553



4,768



91,234



33,777 Provision for income taxes



(14,409)



(2,046)



(26,802)



(8,412)

Net income





34,144



2,722



64,432



25,365 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(158)



(92)



(50)



1,051

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 34,302

$ 2,814

$ 64,482

$ 24,314

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













September 30,

September 30,













2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 34,302

$ 2,814

$ 64,482

$ 24,314 Adjustments:



























Provision for income taxes

14,409



2,046



26,802



8,412

Interest expense

12,772



9,340



35,130



23,926

Interest income

(361)



(442)



(1,329)



(736)

Share based payments

4,728



3,074



10,276



8,310

Depreciation and amortization

4,473



3,098



14,217



9,768

Restructuring costs

—



428



1,699



2,247

Transactions related costs and other

7



648



6,339



2,193







































Total EBITDA adjustments

36,028



18,192



93,134



54,120









































Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,330

$ 21,006

$ 157,616

$ 78,434