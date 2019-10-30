B. Riley Financial Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Q3 revenues of $180.1M, adj. EBITDA of $70.3M, net income of $34.3M; earnings per diluted share of $1.21

Quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share brings total YTD dividends to $1.49 per common share

Board of directors authorize $50 million share buyback program

B. Riley Financial

Oct 30, 2019, 16:01 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) (the "Company" or "B. Riley"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Total revenues of $180.1 million
  • Net income of $34.3 million or $1.21 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $70.3 million
  • Adjusted net income of $40.0 million or $1.42 per diluted share

"We are extremely pleased to report record results in our third quarter earnings. These results speak to the strength of our individual businesses, combined with the synergies and opportunities being created throughout B. Riley Financial. The value created by our combined businesses continues to exceed our expectations, and we believe our quarterly and year-to-date results demonstrate the earnings power of our company. Over the last five years, we have transitioned from a traditional investment banking and brokerage business into a diversified platform of companies which provide both recurring and episodic revenues. We have utilized the broad capabilities of our enhanced platform to create investment opportunities for ourselves and our clients, while at the same time expanding our service revenues organically and through acquisitions," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial. "As a strategic matter, we use our balance sheet in situations where we can source off market, proprietary investment opportunities in partnership with our operating businesses. This strategy has created a tremendous number of investment opportunities, often combined with meaningful fee revenue, which have added to our short-term profits as well as our recurring revenues. We are mindful that a balance between steady revenues and episodic opportunities is critical, and today's announcement about the formation of our brand investment platform is a continuation of our efforts to grow recurring revenues."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
For the three-month period ending September 30, 2019, total revenues increased to $180.1 million compared to $99.7 million in revenues for the third quarter of 2018. Strong performance from the Company's Capital Markets and Auction and Liquidation segments contributed to record results for the quarter. Revenues have increased across each of the Company's segments over the respective same year-ago period for the third consecutive quarter. Through the first three quarters of 2019, the Company generated total revenues of $486.9 million.

  • Capital Markets Segment: Revenues increased to $134.1 million from $76.3 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to $52.4 million from $11.0 million for the same year-ago period.
  • Auction and Liquidation Segment: Revenues increased to $11.3 million from $2.5 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to $6.0 million from $0.3 million for the same year-ago period.
  • Valuation and Appraisal Segment: Revenues increased to $10.8 million from $9.4 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income totaled $3.5 million compared to $2.9 million for the same year-ago period.
  • Principal Investments Segment: Revenues increased to $23.9 million compared to $11.4 million for the same year-ago period. Segment income increased to $8.7 million compared to $4.1 million for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial increased to $34.3 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.8 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the same year-ago period. Net income increased to $64.5 million or $2.37 per diluted share for the nine months ending September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $70.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $21.0 million for the same year-ago period; and increased to $157.6 million through the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, and transaction related and other costs. (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP term.)

Adjusted net income increased to $40.0 million or $1.42 per diluted share compared to $6.4 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the same year-ago period. Through the first three quarters of 2019, adjusted net income increased to $84.6 million or $3.11 per diluted share. Adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based payments, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, transaction related and other costs, and tax impact of aforementioned adjustments. (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP term.)

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a total cash and investment balance of $844.6 million, including approximately $81 million in equity investments and deposits included in prepaid expenses and other assets. Net of $773.9 million of total debt, the Company had a net cash and investment balance of $70.7 million at the end of the third quarter.

Total B. Riley Financial stockholders' equity increased to $298.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

Declaration of Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors has approved a special dividend of $0.475 per share in addition to the regular quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share. The total quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share will be paid on or about November 26, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 14, 2019. Upon payment, the Company will have distributed a combined total of $1.49 per share in dividends on its common stock to its shareholders, year-to-date.

Share Repurchase Program
The Board has also approved the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock during the year ending October 31, 2020. The share repurchases may be effected on the open market at prevailing market prices from time to time as market conditions warrant, or in privately negotiated transactions. All purchases will be implemented in accordance with the company's securities trading policy and applicable requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or other legally permissible ways in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Conference Call
Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the Company's financial and operational results, followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference line 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. The live broadcast and archive will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

Q3 2019 Earnings Call Details

Date: 

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Time: 

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free: 

1-877-451-6152

International: 

1-201-389-0879

Replay Dial-In (expires on Wednesday November 6, 2019)

Toll-Free:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin:

13695614

For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. B. Riley operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries which offer complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated results of operations for 2019, expectations regarding the size and consistency of returns, expectations regarding market dynamics, as well as our expectations regarding our business strategies and the expected growth of our business segments. Other factors that could adversely affect our operating results and cash flows include (without limitation) those risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial's periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its cash flow, excluding net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, transaction and other expenses, restructuring costs, and stock-based compensation that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)




















September 30,

December 31,







2019

2018








(Unaudited)


Assets




Assets:










Cash and cash equivalents

$

170,587

$

179,440

Restricted cash

471

838

Due from clearing brokers

27,791

37,738

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

326,616

273,577

Securities borrowed

720,207

931,346

Accounts receivable, net

47,419

42,123

Due from related parties

6,689

1,729

Loans receivable

295,898

38,794

Prepaid expenses and other assets

112,309

79,477

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,642


Property and equipment, net

13,171

15,523

Goodwill

220,562

223,368

Other intangible assets, net

79,488

91,358

Deferred income taxes

36,041

42,399


Total assets

$

2,106,891

$

1,957,710

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

6,239

$

5,646

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

115,062

108,662

Deferred revenue

68,385

69,066

Due to related parties and partners

2,814

2,428

Securities sold not yet purchased

29,092

37,623

Securities loaned

714,947

930,522

Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,395

4,633

Operating lease liabilities

63,817


Notes payable

1,193

1,550

Loan participations sold

28,872


Term loan


71,393

79,166

Senior notes payable

701,278

459,754


Total liabilities

1,807,487

1,699,050












Commitments and contingencies




B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued




and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,921,500 and 26,603,355

3

2

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.





Additional paid-in capital

259,237

258,638

Retained earnings

41,957

1,579

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,345)

(2,161)


Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

298,852

258,058

Noncontrolling interests

552

602


Total equity

299,404

258,660



Total liabilities and equity

$

2,106,891

$

1,957,710

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)








Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:












Services and fees

$

153,379

89,824

$

428,705

295,416

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,766

9,785

54,147

25,406

Sale of goods

918

72

4,023

138


Total revenues

180,063

99,681

486,875

320,960

Operating expenses:











Direct cost of services

12,441

8,156

55,210

33,733

Cost of goods sold

911

52

3,835

142

Selling, general and administrative expenses

96,587

71,782

274,468

216,603

Restructuring charge



428

1,699

2,247

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

10,273

6,425

22,579

16,317


Total operating expenses

120,212

86,843

357,791

269,042


Operating income

59,851

12,838

129,084

51,918

Other income (expense):











Interest income

361

442

1,329

736

Income (loss) from equity investments

1,113

828

(4,049)

5,049

Interest expense

(12,772)

(9,340)

(35,130)

(23,926)


Income before income taxes

48,553

4,768

91,234

33,777

Provision for income taxes

(14,409)

(2,046)

(26,802)

(8,412)


Net income

34,144

2,722

64,432

25,365

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(158)

(92)

(50)

1,051


Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

34,302

$

2,814

$

64,482

$

24,314


















Basic income per share 

$

1.29

$

0.11

$

2.45

$

0.94

Diluted income per share 

$

1.21

$

0.10

$

2.37

$

0.91


















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

26,556,223

25,968,997

26,351,839

25,856,339

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

28,233,423

26,854,261

27,251,837

26,776,133

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)









Nine Months Ended September 30,







2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

64,432

$

25,365

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

14,217

9,768


Provision for doubtful accounts

1,646

840


Share-based compensation

10,276

8,650


Non-cash interest and other

(14,941)

1,384


Effect of foreign currency on operations

8

(352)


Loss (income) from equity investments

4,049

(5,049)


Deferred income taxes

6,358

7


Impairment of leaseholds and intangibles, lease loss accrual and gain on disposal of fixed assets

(327)

1,718


Income allocated and fair value adjustment for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

857

847


Change in operating assets and liabilities:








Due from clearing brokers

9,947

(23,412)



Securities and other investments owned

(45,465)

(77,161)



Securities borrowed

211,139

(235,206)



Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts

(8,645)

(35,982)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

(9,619)

(19,418)



Accounts payable, accrued payroll and related expenses, accrued expenses and other liabilities

31,473

10,111



Amounts due to/from related parties and partners

(4,574)

(4,487)



Securities sold, not yet purchased

(8,531)

31,381



Deferred revenue

(502)

64



Securities loaned

(215,575)

232,037




Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

46,223

(78,895)

Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of loans receivable

(350,695)

(35,111)

Acquisition of other businesses



(4,000)

Repayments of loans receivable

98,742


Loan participations sold

31,806


Repayment of loan participations sold

(3,175)


Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

(2,885)

(2,314)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets

504

37

Equity investments

(33,391)

(6,856)

Proceeds from sale of division of magicJack

6,196


Dividends from equity investments

1,454

1,695




Net cash used in investing activities

(251,444)

(46,549)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from asset based credit facility



300,000

Repayment of asset based credit facility



(300,000)

Proceeds from notes payable



51,020

Repayment of notes payable

(357)

(51,591)

Proceeds from term loan

10,000


Repayment of term loan

(17,924)


Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

244,497

255,290

Payment of debt issuance costs

(4,212)

(6,356)

Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock

(2,626)

(4,106)

Dividends paid

(25,049)

(17,912)

Repurchase of common stock

(4,273)

(17,338)

Repurchase of warrants

(2,777)


Distribution to noncontrolling interests

(1,095)

(915)




Net cash provided by financing activities

196,184

208,092




(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(9,037)

82,648




Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(183)

(796)




Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(9,220)

81,852

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of  year

180,278

152,534

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

171,058

$

234,386












Supplemental disclosures:






Interest paid

$

52,931

$

35,289

Taxes paid

$

5,029

$

2,455

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended






September 30,

September 30,






2019

2018

2019

2018

Capital Markets segment:












Revenues - Services and fees

$

108,330

$

66,558

$

259,498

$

189,051

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,766

9,785

54,147

25,406

    Total revenues

134,096

76,343

313,645

214,457

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(70,140)

(57,207)

(196,570)

(168,559)

Restructuring (charge) recovery 



(428)

4

(2,457)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(10,273)

(6,425)

(22,579)

(16,317)

Depreciation and amortization

(1,281)

(1,309)

(3,844)

(4,428)


Segment income

52,402

10,974

90,656

22,696

Auction and Liquidation segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

11,232

2,459

65,681

44,812

Revenues - Sale of goods

54

48

1,230

48

    Total revenues

11,286

2,507

66,911

44,860

Direct cost of services

(2,371)

(838)

(21,584)

(12,263)

Cost of goods sold

(126)

(24)

(992)

(41)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,835)

(1,289)

(9,045)

(7,787)

Depreciation and amortization

(1)

(7)

(5)

(23)


Segment income

5,953

349

35,285

24,746

Valuation and Appraisal segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

10,818

9,404

29,143

27,383

Direct cost of services

(4,505)

(4,067)

(13,495)

(12,388)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,826)

(2,379)

(7,997)

(7,138)

Depreciation and amortization

(36)

(56)

(100)

(159)


Segment income

3,451

2,902

7,551

7,698

Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

22,999

11,403

74,383

34,170

Revenues - Sale of goods

864

24

2,793

90

    Total revenues

23,863

11,427

77,176

34,260

Direct cost of services

(5,565)

(3,251)

(20,131)

(9,082)

Cost of goods sold

(785)

(28)

(2,843)

(101)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(5,895)

(2,348)

(18,410)

(6,321)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,956)

(1,682)

(9,719)

(5,040)

Restructuring charge





(1,703)



Segment income

8,662

4,118

24,370

13,716

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

70,468

18,343

157,862

68,856

















Corporate and other expenses (including restructuring recovery of 










  $210 during the nine months ended September 30, 2018)

(10,617)

(5,505)

(28,778)

(16,938)

Interest income


361

442

1,329

736

Income (loss) on equity investments

1,113

828

(4,049)

5,049

Interest expense


(12,772)

(9,340)

(35,130)

(23,926)

Income before income taxes

48,553

4,768

91,234

33,777

Provision for income taxes

(14,409)

(2,046)

(26,802)

(8,412)

Net income


34,144

2,722

64,432

25,365

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(158)

(92)

(50)

1,051

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

34,302

$

2,814

$

64,482

$

24,314

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)








Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

34,302

$

2,814

$

64,482

$

24,314

Adjustments:













Provision for income taxes

14,409

2,046

26,802

8,412

Interest expense

12,772

9,340

35,130

23,926

Interest income

(361)

(442)

(1,329)

(736)

Share based payments

4,728

3,074

10,276

8,310

Depreciation and amortization

4,473

3,098

14,217

9,768

Restructuring costs  



428

1,699

2,247

Transactions related costs and other

7

648

6,339

2,193




















Total EBITDA adjustments

36,028

18,192

93,134

54,120





















Adjusted EBITDA

$

70,330

$

21,006

$

157,616

$

78,434

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)








Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

34,302

$

2,814

$

64,482

$

24,314

Adjustments:













Share based payments

4,728

3,074

10,276

8,310

Amortization of intangible assets

3,310

2,093

10,031

6,399

Restructuring costs  



428

1,699

2,247

Transactions related costs and other

7

648

6,339

2,193

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(2,380)

(2,628)

(8,185)

(5,411)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

39,967

$

6,429

$

84,642

$

38,052


















Adjusted income per common share:











Adjusted basic income per share 

$

1.51

$

0.25

$

3.21

$

1.47

Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

1.42

$

0.24

$

3.11

$

1.42


















Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

26,556,223

25,968,997

26,351,839

25,856,339

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

28,233,423

26,854,261