B. Riley Financial Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Raises Regular Dividend to $0.30 per Share and Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 per Share

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

GAAP consolidated revenues of $266.5 million , adjusted EBITDA (1) of $148.3 million

, adjusted EBITDA of Net income available to common shareholders of $82.8 million , or $3.07 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Operating revenues (2) of $151.9 million and operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $46.8 million

of and operating adjusted EBITDA of Investment gains (4) of $114.5 million driven by second quarter market rebound

"Our second quarter results demonstrate our ability to successfully execute on our strategy in a challenging environment created by COVID-19. Our overall business continued to deliver solid performance, while our investment book rebounded sharply from the mark-to-market losses we experienced in the first quarter," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial. "Operating adjusted EBITDA was approximately $117 million for the first six months versus $62 million during the same period in 2019, and increased year-over-year for the second quarter despite the effects of COVID-19 on our retail, brands and appraisal businesses. These results highlight the diversity of our business model and the resiliency of our platform to overcome the impact of COVID-19."

"Investment banking activity accelerated with several noteworthy capital markets transactions, including SPAC and ATM deals. In addition, our counter-cyclical businesses experienced an increase in activity following the initial slowdown in March," Riley continued. "Our bankruptcy and restructuring advisory and banking divisions added a record number of new mandates in June, several of which are ongoing. Retail liquidation activity also resumed in June with several new and returning clients. We expect activity will continue through year-end as COVID-19 accelerates retail industry challenges. Similarly, business for our real estate division increased as retailers and property owners reassess long-term lease and real estate plans."

Riley added, "The ongoing impact of COVID-19 creates limited visibility, but also tremendous opportunities where we believe our diversified platform will continue to serve as a competitive advantage. To that end, we are increasing our regular dividend to $0.30 per common share with an additional special dividend of $0.05 per share for the quarter. We will continue to aggressively leverage our resources and deliver on our mandate to perform for our employees, clients, partners, and shareholders."

B. Riley Financial reported GAAP consolidated revenues of $266.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, up from $164.7 million in total revenues for the prior year period. Total revenues exceeded the Company's previous quarterly record of $180.1 million in total revenues for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $82.8 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Operating revenues (2) totaled $151.9 million compared to $159.1 million in the prior year period. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased to $46.8 million from $43.2 million for the prior year period. Through the first six months of 2020, B. Riley's operating revenues (2) totaled $334.2 million.

Investment gains (4) of $114.5 million reflected a sharp recovery from the significant mark-to-market losses in the first quarter due to the impact of COVID-19 on equity markets. B. Riley's proprietary investments are comprised of certain private and public securities and loans aimed to create revenue opportunities for the Company's operating business while driving long-term value for its clients, partners, and shareholders.

Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $148.3 million from $52.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Supplemental Financial Data

B. Riley has presented information related to its operating results and investments to provide investors with additional metrics regarding its performance and overall results of operations. Further details related to these metrics can be found in a Financial Supplement on the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

Second Quarter 2020 Segment Financial Summary







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

























(Dollars in thousands)

Capital Markets

Auction and

Liquidation

Valuation and

Appraisal

Principal

Investments

Brands













































Operating Revenues (2)

$ 111,364



$ 8,251



$ 7,669



$ 21,431



$ 3,206



Investment Gains (4)



114,547





-





-





-





-



Segment Revenue

$ 225,911



$ 8,251



$ 7,669



$ 21,431



$ 3,206















































Operating Income (Loss)



31,062



$ 2,020



$ 1,478



$ 9,188



$ (6,318)



Investment Gains Income



101,507





-





-





-





-



Segment Income (Loss)

$ 132,569



$ 2,020



$ 1,478



$ 9,188



$ (6,318)



Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $111.4 million compared to $88.7 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by several banking and capital market transactions that closed during the quarter, in addition to contributions from financial consulting operations.

operating revenues increased to compared to for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by several banking and capital market transactions that closed during the quarter, in addition to contributions from financial consulting operations. Auction and Liquidation results reflect retail liquidation projects that closed during the quarter following the pause in March due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and social-distancing restrictions. These results tend to be variable from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

results reflect retail liquidation projects that closed during the quarter following the pause in March due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and social-distancing restrictions. These results tend to be variable from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements. Valuation and Appraisal results declined from the prior year quarter due to a slowdown in financing activity by lenders and COVID-19 related travel restrictions. Historical results for this segment have otherwise remained relatively steady from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year.

results declined from the prior year quarter due to a slowdown in financing activity by lenders and COVID-19 related travel restrictions. Historical results for this segment have otherwise remained relatively steady from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. Principal Investments companies, United Online and magicJack, continued to perform above expectations, contributing steady cash flow for B. Riley. Segment income increased to $9.2 million from $7.8 million for the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and investments totaled $899.5 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $106.3 million. The Company's investment balance included approximately $61 million of other equity investments and deposits reported in prepaid and other assets. Total net debt, including investments reported in prepaid and other assets, was $12.5 million.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased over 200,000 shares of its common stock under its existing share repurchase program. In July, B. Riley announced an agreement to repurchase 900,000 shares of its common stock as part of a privately negotiated transaction. Year-to-date through July, B. Riley has repurchased approximately 1.7 million of its common shares.

Dividend

B. Riley's Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's regular dividend to $0.30 per common share, from the previous dividend of $0.25 per common share. The Company has also declared a one-time, special dividend of $0.05 per common share for the quarter. A total quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share will be paid on or about August 28, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 14, 2020.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries which offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix. (2) Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from service and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sales of goods. (3) Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses. (4) Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated results of operations for 2020, as well as statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and any additional information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenue, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA , net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, and (iv) in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA this includes trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)













June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019



(Unaudited)





Assets









Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,253

$ 104,268 Restricted cash

471



471 Due from clearing brokers

29,089



23,818 Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

399,044



408,213 Securities borrowed

786,363



814,331 Accounts receivable, net

43,226



46,624 Due from related parties

295



5,832 Advances against customer contracts

1,413



27,347 Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $233,396 from related parties at June 30, 2020)

325,517



43,338 Loans receivable, at cost (includes $157,080 from related parties at December 31, 2019)

—



225,848 Prepaid expenses and other assets

105,312



81,808 Operating lease right-of-use assets

44,636



47,809 Property and equipment, net

12,287



12,727 Goodwill

227,046



223,697 Other intangible assets, net

199,991



220,525 Deferred income taxes

14,329



31,522 Total assets $ 2,295,272

$ 2,318,178 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 4,301

$ 4,477 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

106,531



130,714 Deferred revenue

71,017



67,121 Due to related parties and partners

617



1,750 Securities sold not yet purchased

9,804



41,820 Securities loaned

779,013



810,495 Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,351



4,616 Operating lease liabilities

57,364



61,511 Notes payable

714



38,167 Loan participations sold

14,109



12,478 Term loan

57,195



66,666 Senior notes payable

854,037



688,112 Total liabilities

1,959,053



1,927,927











Commitments and contingencies









B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 2,531 and 2,349 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation preference of $63,273 and $58,723 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

—



— Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,864,393 and 26,972,332 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

3



3 Additional paid-in capital

306,772



323,109 Retained earnings

5,927



39,536 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,693)



(1,988) Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

310,009



360,660 Noncontrolling interests

26,210



29,591 Total equity

336,219



390,251 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,295,272

$ 2,318,178

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:

























Services and fees

$ 125,595

$ 139,968

$ 284,976

$ 243,864

Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans



114,547



5,595



(67,895)



31,462

Interest income - Loans and securities lending



24,506



16,961



46,357



28,381

Sale of goods



1,820



2,160



2,824



3,105



Total revenues



266,468



164,684



266,262



306,812 Operating expenses:

























Direct cost of services



7,985



19,663



27,937



33,779

Cost of goods sold



860



1,805



1,629



2,924

Selling, general and administrative expenses



106,562



91,907



194,306



186,871

Restructuring charge



—



1,552



-



1,699

Impairment of tradenames



8,500



—



12,500



—

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold



11,221



5,502



19,694



12,306



Total operating expenses



135,128



120,429



256,066



237,579





Operating income



131,340



44,255



10,196



69,233 Other income (expense):

























Interest income



224



331



470



968

Loss from equity investments



(318)



(1,400)



(554)



(5,162)

Interest expense



(16,509)



(11,588)



(32,163)



(22,358)



Income (loss) before income taxes



114,737



31,598



(22,051)



42,681 (Provision) benefit for income taxes



(32,208)



(9,289)



5,331



(12,393)



Net income (loss)



82,529



22,309



(16,720)



30,288 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,311)



152



(1,895)



108



Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.



83,840



22,157



(14,825)



30,180 Preferred stock dividends



1,087



—



2,142



—



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 82,753

$ 22,157

$ (16,967)

$ 30,180































Basic income (loss) per common share

$ 3.23

$ 0.84

$ (0.66)

$ 1.15 Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ 3.07

$ 0.82

$ (0.66)

$ 1.13































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding



25,627,085



26,278,352



25,827,849



26,247,952 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



26,992,823



26,896,573



25,827,849



26,770,922

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net (loss) income

$ (16,720)

$ 30,288 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



9,879



9,744 Provision for doubtful accounts



2,081



1,067 Share-based compensation



9,489



5,548 Fair value adjustments, non-cash



21,975



(5,639) Non-cash interest and other



(6,943)



(3,144) Effect of foreign currency on operations



(73)



339 Loss from equity investments



554



5,162 Deferred income taxes



(14,340)



6,430 Impairment of intangibles and loss on disposal of fixed assets



12,550



(344) Gain on extinguishment of debt



(1,556)



— Income allocated for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests



397



446 Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Due from clearing brokers



(5,271)



8,493 Securities and other investments owned



20,009



8,926 Securities borrowed



27,967



171,425 Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts



27,601



(22,420) Prepaid expenses and other assets



(19,707)



(45,500) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



738



1,143 Amounts due to/from related parties and partners



4,404



(3,454) Securities sold, not yet purchased



(32,017)



5,131 Deferred revenue



3,896



(790) Securities loaned



(31,481)



(171,413) Net cash provided by operating activities



13,432



1,438 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of loans receivable



(152,228)



(225,072) Repayments of loans receivable



74,450



17,640 Sale of loan receivable to related party



1,800



— Proceeds from loan participations sold



2,400



— Repayment of loan participations sold



(940)



— Purchases of property, equipment and other



(851)



(2,514) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets



1



503 Purchase of equity investments



(6,486)



(25,183) Proceeds from sale of division of magicJack



—



6,196 Dividends and distributions from equity investments



797



854 Acquisition of other businesses



(1,500)



– Net cash used in investing activities



(82,557)



(227,576) Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayment of asset based credit facility



(37,096)



— Repayment of notes payable



(357)



(357) Proceeds from term loan



—



10,000 Repayment of term loan



(9,620)



(8,305) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



171,078



123,935 Redemption of senior notes



(1,829)



— Payment of debt issuance costs



(2,760)



(2,039) Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock



(2,678)



(2,291) Common dividends paid



(17,489)



(9,991) Preferred dividends paid



(2,142)



— Repurchase of common stock



(27,779)



(3,252) Repurchase of warrants



-



(2,777) Distribution to noncontrolling interests



(2,143)



(856) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock



4,630



— Net cash provided by financing activities



71,815



104,067 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



2,690



(122,071) Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(705)



37 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,985



(122,034) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



104,739



180,278 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 106,724

$ 58,244













Supplemental disclosures:











Interest paid

$ 45,934

$ 31,604 Taxes paid

$ 608

$ 891

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Segment Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2020

2019

2020

2019 Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees $ 86,858

$ 71,692

$ 191,271

$ 119,706

Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans

114,547



5,595



(67,895)



31,462

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

24,506



16,961



46,357



28,381

Total revenues



225,911



94,248



169,733



179,549

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(81,030)



(63,041)



(135,741)



(126,430)

Restructuring (charge) recovery

—



(25)



—



4

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(11,221)



(5,502)



(19,694)



(12,306)

Depreciation and amortization

(1,091)



(1,287)



(2,196)



(2,563)



Segment income



132,569



24,393



12,102



38,254 Auction and Liquidation segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

7,206



33,740



27,867



54,449

Revenues - Sale of goods



1,045



1,176



1,045



1,176

Total revenues



8,251



34,916



28,912



55,625

Direct cost of services



(3,217)



(12,939)



(18,033)



(19,213)

Cost of goods sold



(285)



(852)



(314)



(866)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,729)



(3,295)



(4,255)



(6,210)

Depreciation and amortization

—



(2)



(1)



(4)



Segment income



2,020



17,828



6,309



29,332 Valuation and Appraisal segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

7,669



9,742



16,457



18,325

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(6,144)



(6,974)



(13,011)



(14,161)

Depreciation and amortization

(47)



(31)



(88)



(64)



Segment income



1,478



2,737



3,358



4,100 Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

20,656



24,794



42,374



51,384

Revenues - Sale of goods



775



984



1,779



1,929

Total revenues



21,431



25,778



44,153



53,313

Direct cost of services



(4,768)



(6,724)



(9,904)



(14,566)

Cost of goods sold



(575)



(953)



(1,315)



(2,058)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4,049)



(5,495)



(9,512)



(12,515)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,851)



(3,300)



(5,730)



(6,763)

Restructuring charge



—



(1,527)



—



(1,703)



Segment income



9,188



7,779



17,692



15,708 Brands segment:



























Revenues - Services and fees

3,206



—



7,007



—

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(309)



—



(1,213)



—

Depreciation and amortization

(715)



—



(1,429)



—

Impairment of tradenames



(8,500)



—



(12,500)



—



Segment loss





(6,318)



—



(8,135)



— Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

138,937



52,737



31,326



87,394

































Corporate and other expenses

(7,597)



(8,482)



(21,130)



(18,161) Interest income





224



331



470



968 Loss on equity investments



(318)



(1,400)



(554)



(5,162) Interest expense





(16,509)



(11,588)



(32,163)



(22,358)

Income (Loss) before income taxes

114,737



31,598



(22,051)



42,681 (Provision) benefit for income taxes

(32,208)



(9,289)



5,331



(12,393)

Net income (loss)



82,529



22,309



(16,720)



30,288 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,311)



152



(1,895)



108

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

83,840



22,157



(14,825)



30,180 Preferred stock dividends



1,087



—



2,142



—

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 82,753

$ 22,157

$ (16,967)

$ 30,180

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,













2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 83,840

$ 22,157

$ (14,825)

$ 30,180 Adjustments:



























Provision (benefit) for income taxes

32,208



9,289



(5,331)



12,393

Interest expense

16,509



11,588



32,163



22,358

Interest income

(224)



(331)



(470)



(968)

Share based payments

4,167



2,934



9,489



5,548

Depreciation and amortization

4,923



4,831



9,879



9,744

Restructuring costs

—



1,552



—



1,699

Impairment of tradenames

8,500



—



12,500



—

Transactions related costs and other

(1,660)



836



8,794



6,332







































Total EBITDA adjustments

64,423



30,699



67,024



57,106









































Adjusted EBITDA $ 148,263

$ 52,856

$ 52,199

$ 87,286 Operating EBITDA Adjustments:























Trading (income) losses and fair value adjustments on loans (114,547)



(5,595)



67,895



(31,462)

Other investment related expenses

13,040



(4,110)



(2,430)



6,185







































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(101,507)



(9,705)



65,465



(25,277)



































Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,756

$ 43,151

$ 117,664

$ 62,009

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,













2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 83,840

$ 22,157



(14,825)



30,180 Adjustments:



























Share based payments

4,167



2,934



9,489



5,548

Amortization of intangible assets

4,024



3,344



8,048



6,721

Restructuring costs

—



1,552



—



1,699

Impairment of tradenames

8,500



—



12,500



—

Transactions related costs and other

(1,660)



836



8,794



6,332

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(4,172)



(2,560)



(10,731)



(5,805) Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 94,699

$ 28,263



13,275



44,675



































Adjusted income per common share:























Adjusted basic income per share $ 3.70

$ 1.08



0.51



1.70

Adjusted diluted income per share $ 3.51

$ 1.05



0.51



1.67



































Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

25,627,085



26,278,352



25,827,849



26,247,952 Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

26,992,823



26,896,573



25,827,849



26,770,922

