B. Riley Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Declares $2.00 Dividend

Total revenues increased to $336.8 million, up 26% from Q2 2020

Operating revenues increased to $304.1 million, up 100% from Q2 2020

Diluted EPS of $2.58 and net income of $73.9 million, down 11% from Q2 2020

Operating EBITDA increased to $92.1 million, up 97% from Q2 2020

Total adjusted EBITDA of $124.9 million for the quarter

Declares total dividend of $2.00 per share, includes $0.50 regular and $1.50 special

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

Jul 29, 2021, 16:01 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $73.9 million, down 11% year-over-year
  • Total revenues of $336.8 million, up 26% year-over-year
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $124.9 million
  • Operating revenues (2) of $304.1 million, up 100% year-over-year
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $92.1 million, up 97% year-over-year
  • Investment gains (4) of $32.7 million

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Our operating EBITDA doubled on a year-over-year basis demonstrating continued strength across our businesses during the second quarter. Our results were driven by our investment banking division which continues to establish its leadership in small and mid-cap equity capital markets, supplemented by steady contributions from Advisory Services and Principal Investments. Increasing our capital base while simultaneously returning capital to shareholders and lowering our cost of capital has provided us with the financial flexibility to pursue the increasing number of opportunities that our diversified platform offers."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Our recent addition of complementary businesses and key hires have helped increase synergies and cross-selling opportunities across our platform. As we continue to work towards integrating our colleagues from National Holdings and enhancing the services we offer to our clients, recruiting remains a key focus. We continue to seek out new talent and businesses that can expand our reach and capabilities across service lines."

Riley added: "The successful execution of our platform strategy has allowed us to build a solid balance sheet while enabling us to return $8.50 in common stock dividends to shareholders over the last three quarters. As we look ahead, we see multiple pathways with which to grow shareholder value. We will continue to take advantage of market opportunities in our core segments while building on additional recurring revenue streams that are both noncorrelated and counter cyclical."

Declaration of Common Stock Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors has approved a total quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share which includes the regular $0.50 dividend and a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on or about August 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of August 13, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, B. Riley Financial reported net income available to common shareholders of $73.9 million, or $2.58 per diluted share.














Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

73,887

$

82,753

$

326,794

$

(16,967)

Basic income (loss) per common share 

$

2.70

$

3.23

$

12.03

$

(0.66)

Diluted income (loss) per common share 

$

2.58

$

3.07

$

11.39

$

(0.66)














Total revenues were $336.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 26% compared to $266.5 million for the prior-year period. The Company reported total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $124.9 million for the quarter.














Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

    Operating Revenues (2)

$

304,091

$

151,921

$

637,308

$

334,157

    Investment Gains (Loss)(4)

32,679

114,547

299,621

(67,895)

        Total Revenues

$

336,770

$

266,468

$

936,929

$

266,262

   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

92,124

$

46,757

$

214,841

$

117,664

   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

32,763

101,507

295,527

(65,465)

       Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

124,887

$

148,264

$

510,368

$

52,199














Second quarter operating revenues (2) were $304.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 100% from $151.9 million for the prior-year period. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $92.1 million increased from $46.8 million for the prior-year period, up 97% year-over-year.

Operating results were enhanced by second quarter investment gains (4) of $32.7 million which are primarily driven by mark-to-market valuations on strategic investments held by the Company.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.0 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $297.4 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was $568.1 million at quarter-end.

Segment Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021














    Operating Revenues(2)

    Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue


Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets

$ 151,488

$ 84,870

$ 29,897

$ 114,080

$ 181,385

$ 198,950

Wealth Management

87,444

15,318

2,865

467

90,309

15,785

Auction and Liquidation

17,277

8,251

-

-

17,277

8,251

Financial Consulting

23,735

18,845

-

-

23,735

18,845

Principal Investments

19,646

21,431

-

-

19,646

21,431

Brands

4,501

3,206

(83)

-

4,418

3,206
















Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)

    Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets

$   74,701

$ 29,471

$ 29,981

$ 101,040

$ 104,682

$ 130,511

Wealth Management

(3,598)

(435)

2,865

467

(733)

32

Auction and Liquidation

3,555

2,020

-

-

3,555

2,020

Financial Consulting

4,175

3,504

-

-

4,175

3,504

Principal Investments

7,275

9,188

-

-

7,275

9,188

Brands

3,096

(6,318)

(83)

-

3,013

(6,318)














  • Excluding investment gains, (4) Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $151.5 million from $84.9 million from the prior-year period, up 78% year-over-year. Segment operating income (7) was $74.7 million, up 153% year-over-year, driven primarily by equity investment banking transactions.
  • Wealth Management revenues of $90.3 million increased from $15.8 million for the prior-year period. A majority of the increase in revenue was due to the inclusion of a full quarter of results from National Holdings which the Company acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management totaled approximately $32 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Auction and Liquidation segment revenues increased to $17.3 million from $8.3 million for the prior-year period, up 109% year-over-year. Segment income increased to $3.6 million compared to $2.0 million for the prior-year period.
  • Financial Consulting revenues increased to $23.7 million from $18.8 million for the prior-year period, up 26% year-over-year. Segment income increased to $4.2 million from $3.5 million for the prior-year period.
  • Principal Investments companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed revenues of $19.6 million and segment income of $7.3 million. magicJack and United Online continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.
  • Brands generated revenues of $4.4 million and segment income of $3.0 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of 2021

  • Total revenues increased to $936.9 million from $266.3 million, up 252% year-over-year.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $326.8 million, or $11.39 per diluted share, increased compared to a net loss of ($17.0 million), or ($0.66) loss per diluted share for the prior year period.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $510.4 million increased compared to $52.2 million for the prior-year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $637.3 million from $334.2 million, up 91% year-over-year.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $214.8 million increased 83% compared to $117.7 million for the prior-year period.
  • Excluding investment gains (losses), (4) Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $359.4 million from $180.3 million, up 99% year-over-year. Segment operating income (7) totaled $180.7 million.
  • Wealth Management segment revenues increased to $158.2 million from $34.2 million, up 362% year-over-year.
  • Auction and Liquidation segment revenues increased to $30.7 million, up from $28.9 million for the prior-year period.
  • Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $45.1 million, up from $39.6 million for the prior-year period.
  • Principal Investments contributed segment revenues of $40.2 million and segment income of $14.8 million.
  • Brands contributed segment revenues of $8.9 million and segment income of $6.1 million.

Additional Metrics and Supplemental Financial Data
Additional metrics related to operating results and investments are presented to provide investors with greater visibility into the Company's performance and overall results of operations. Further details related to these metrics can be found in B. Riley Financial's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement located on the Company's investor relations website.

Segment Realignment
The Company previously realigned its segment reporting structure for Wealth Management during the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the National Holdings acquisition, and Financial Consulting during the fourth quarter of 2020 to reflect certain organizational changes. Segment results have been recast for all periods presented in conjunction with the new reporting structure.

Conference Call Details
B. Riley Financial will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) today, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via the Company's investor relations website.

Date and Time:

Thursday July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial In:

1-855-327-6838 (toll-free) or 1-604-235-2082 (international)

Audio Webcast:

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations





Replay (expires Thursday, August 5, 2021)

Dial In:

1-844-512-2921; 10015719 (pin)

Replay Link:

https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.

(2)

Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.

(3)

Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

(4)

Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.

(5)

Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.

(6)

Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) other investments participation sold reported in noncontrolling interest, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other equity investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7)

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

Contacts

Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker

[email protected]

[email protected] 

(212) 409-2424

(646) 885-5425

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)




June 30,

December 31,




2021

2020




(Unaudited)


Assets

Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

297,396

$

103,602

Restricted cash

1,335

1,235

Due from clearing brokers

424,949

7,089

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,278,773

777,319

Securities borrowed

1,140,023

765,457

Accounts receivable, net

57,853

46,518

Due from related parties

734

986

Advances against customer contracts

200

200

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $131,379 and $295,809 from related parties at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

270,295

390,689

Prepaid expenses and other assets

119,400

87,262

Operating lease right-of-use assets

60,933

48,799

Property and equipment, net

14,447

11,685

Goodwill

236,005

227,046

Other intangible assets, net

200,304

190,745

Deferred tax assets, net

4,080

4,098


Total assets

$

4,106,727

$

2,662,730

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

6,101

$

2,722

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

220,603

168,478

Deferred revenue

68,398

68,651

Deferred tax liabilities, net

90,325

34,248

Due to related parties and partners

230

327

Due to clearing brokers



13,672

Securities sold not yet purchased

272,088

10,105

Securities loaned

1,134,359

759,810

Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,105

4,700

Operating lease liabilities

73,761

60,778

Notes payable

357

37,967

Loan participations sold

4,444

17,316

Term loans, net

257,104

74,213

Senior notes payable, net

1,213,105

870,783


Total liabilities

3,344,980

2,123,770









Commitments and contingencies




B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,275 and 3,971 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and liquidation preference of $106,882 and $99,260 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively




Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,580,300 and 25,777,796 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

387,084

310,326

Retained earnings

338,260

203,080

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,178)

(823)


Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

724,169

512,586

Noncontrolling interests

37,578

26,374


Total equity

761,747

538,960



Total liabilities and equity

$

4,106,727

$

2,662,730

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:











Services and fees

$

266,143

$

125,595

$

555,612

$

284,976

Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans

32,679

114,547

299,621

(67,895)

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,491

24,506

62,411

46,357

Sale of goods

12,457

1,820

19,285

2,824


Total revenues

336,770

266,468

936,929

266,262

Operating expenses:











Direct cost of services

12,094

7,985

23,416

27,937

Cost of goods sold

3,626

860

8,952

1,629

Selling, general and administrative expenses

199,922

106,562

391,266

194,306

Impairment of tradenames



8,500



12,500

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

10,983

11,221

30,172

19,694


Total operating expenses

226,625

135,128

453,806

256,066


Operating income

110,145

131,340

483,123

10,196

Other income (expense):











Interest income

56

224

105

470

Gain on extinguishment of loans

6,509



6,509


(Loss) income from equity investments

(852)

(318)

23

(554)

Interest expense

(20,856)

(16,509)

(40,642)

(32,163)


Income (loss) before income taxes

95,002

114,737

449,118

(22,051)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(19,902)

(32,208)

(117,420)

5,331


Net income (loss)

75,100

82,529

331,698

(16,720)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(576)

(1,311)

1,366

(1,895)


Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

75,676

$

83,840

$

330,332

$

(14,825)

Preferred stock dividends

1,789

1,087

3,538

2,142


Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

73,887

$

82,753

$

326,794

$

(16,967)














Basic income (loss) per common share 

$

2.70

$

3.23

$

12.03

$

(0.66)

Diluted income (loss) per common share 

$

2.58

$

3.07

$

11.39

$

(0.66)














Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

27,344,184

25,627,085

27,159,257

25,827,849

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,668,465

26,992,823

28,690,444

25,827,849

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)















Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss) 

$

331,698

$

(16,720)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

12,924

9,879


Provision for doubtful accounts

755

2,081


Share-based compensation

14,134

9,489


Fair value adjustments, non-cash

(10,046)

21,975


Non-cash interest and other

(9,091)

(6,943)


Effect of foreign currency on operations

(1,486)

(73)


(Income) loss from equity investments

(23)

554


Dividends from equity investments

610

797


Deferred income taxes

51,242

(14,340)


Impairment of intangibles and gain on disposal of fixed assets



12,550


Gain on extinguishment of loans

(6,509)



Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

919

(1,556)


Gain on equity investment

(3,544)



Income allocated for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

347

397


Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Due from clearing brokers

(424,062)

(5,271)



Securities and other investments owned

(316,181)

20,009



Securities borrowed

(374,565)

27,967



Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts

808

27,601



Prepaid expenses and other assets

(25,870)

(19,707)



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(22,983)

738



Amounts due to/from related parties and partners

155

4,404



Securities sold, not yet purchased

261,476

(32,017)



Deferred revenue

(3,158)

3,896



Securities loaned

374,549

(31,481)




Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(147,901)

14,229

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of loans receivable

(87,309)

(152,228)

Repayments of loans receivable

95,522

74,450

Sale of loan receivable to related party



1,800

Proceeds from loan participations sold



2,400

Repayment of loan participations sold

(10,772)

(940)

Acquisition of business, net of $34,924 cash acquired

(390)

(1,500)

Purchases of property, equipment and other

(288)

(851)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets



1

Purchase of equity investments

(10,485)

(6,486)




Net cash used in investing activities

(13,722)

(83,354)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of asset based credit facility



(37,096)

Repayment of notes payable 

(37,610)

(357)

Repayment of term loan

(11,484)

(9,620)

Proceeds from term loan

200,000


Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

475,698

171,078

Redemption of senior notes

(128,156)

(1,829)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(15,661)

(2,760)

Payment for contingent consideration

(411)


Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock

(10,370)

(2,678)

Common dividends paid

(181,269)

(17,489)

Preferred dividends paid

(3,538)

(2,142)

Repurchase of common stock



(27,779)

Distribution to noncontrolling interests

(14,792)

(2,143)

Contribution from noncontrolling interests

10,650


Proceeds from issuance of common stock

64,713


Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

8,281

4,630




Net cash provided by financing activities

356,051

71,815




Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

194,428

2,690




Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(534)

(705)




Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

193,894

1,985

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

104,837

104,739

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

298,731

$

106,724










Supplemental disclosures:





Interest paid

$

66,359

$

45,934

Taxes paid 

$

63,987

$

608

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital Markets segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

$

125,997

$

60,364

$

296,976

$

133,964

Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans

29,897

114,080

294,400

(67,935)

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,491

24,506

62,411

46,357


Total revenues

181,385

198,950

653,787

112,386

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(65,473)

(56,623)

(151,613)

(84,924)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(10,983)

(11,221)

(30,172)

(19,694)

Depreciation and amortization

(247)

(595)

(1,012)

(1,191)


Segment income

104,682

130,511

470,990

6,577

Wealth Management segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

87,444

15,318

152,986

34,205

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

2,865

467

5,221

40


Total revenues

90,309

15,785

158,207

34,245

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(88,702)

(15,283)

(150,174)

(32,831)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,340)

(470)

(4,739)

(953)


Segment (loss) income

(733)

32

3,294

461

Auction and Liquidation segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

5,534

7,206

12,892

27,867

Revenues - Sale of goods

11,743

1,045

17,835

1,045


Total revenues

17,277

8,251

30,727

28,912

Direct cost of services

(7,540)

(3,217)

(14,120)

(18,033)

Cost of goods sold

(3,105)

(285)

(7,579)

(314)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(3,077)

(2,729)

(4,566)

(4,255)

Depreciation and amortization







(1)


Segment income

3,555

2,020

4,462

6,309

Financial Consulting segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

23,735

18,845

45,144

39,559

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(19,471)

(15,268)

(37,460)

(30,997)

Depreciation and amortization

(89)

(73)

(187)

(140)


Segment income

4,175

3,504

7,497

8,422

Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

18,932

20,656

38,725

42,374

Revenues - Sale of goods

714

775

1,450

1,779


Total revenues

19,646

21,431

40,175

44,153

Direct cost of services

(4,554)

(4,768)

(9,296)

(9,904)

Cost of goods sold

(521)

(575)

(1,373)

(1,315)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4,768)

(4,049)

(9,638)

(9,512)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,528)

(2,851)

(5,062)

(5,730)


Segment income

7,275

9,188

14,806

17,692

Brands segment:











Revenues - Services and fees

4,501

3,206

8,889

7,007

Trading losses and fair value adjustments on loans

(83)







Total revenues

4,418

3,206

8,889

7,007

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(690)

(309)

(1,366)

(1,213)

Depreciation and amortization

(715)

(715)

(1,429)

(1,429)

Impairment of tradenames



(8,500)



(12,500)


Segment income (loss)

3,013

(6,318)

6,094

(8,135)

Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

121,967

138,937

507,143

31,326














Corporate and other expenses 

(11,822)

(7,597)

(24,020)

(21,130)

Interest income

56

224

105

470

Gain on extinguishment of loans

6,509



6,509

(Loss) income on equity investments

(852)

(318)

23

(554)

Interest expense

(20,856)

(16,509)

(40,642)

(32,163)

Income (loss) before income taxes

95,002

114,737

449,118

(22,051)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(19,902)

(32,208)

(117,420)

5,331

Net income (loss) 

75,100

82,529

331,698

(16,720)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(576)

(1,311)

1,366

(1,895)

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

75,676

83,840

330,332

(14,825)

Preferred stock dividends

1,789

1,087

3,538

2,142

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

73,887

$

82,753

$

326,794

$

(16,967)

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




June 30,

June 30,




2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

75,676

$

83,840

$

330,332

$

(14,825)

Adjustments:











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

19,902

32,208

117,420

(5,331)

Interest expense

20,856

16,509

40,642

32,163

Interest income

(56)

(224)

(105)

(470)

Share based payments

8,608

4,168

14,134

9,489

Depreciation and amortization

6,165

4,923

12,924

9,879

Gain on extinguishment of loans

(6,509)



(6,509)


Impairment of tradenames



8,500



12,500

Transactions related costs and other

245

(1,660)

1,530

8,794

















Total EBITDA adjustments

49,211

64,424

180,036

67,024


















Adjusted EBITDA

$

124,887

$

148,264

510,368

52,199

Operating EBITDA Adjustments:











Trading (income) losses and fair value adjustments on loans

(32,679)

(114,547)

(299,621)

67,895

Other investment related expenses

(84)

13,040

4,094

(2,430)

















Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(32,763)

(101,507)

(295,527)

65,465


















Operating Adjusted EBITDA

$

92,124

$

46,757

$

214,841

$

117,664

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

75,676

$

83,840

$

330,332

$

(14,825)

Adjustments:











Share based payments

8,608

4,168

14,134

9,489

Amortization of intangible assets

5,134

4,024

11,020

8,048

Gain on extinguishment of loans

(6,509)



(6,509)


Impairment of tradenames



8,500



12,500

Transactions related costs and other

245

(1,660)

1,530

8,794

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(1,557)

(4,172)

(5,073)

(10,731)

Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

$

81,597

$

94,700

$

345,434

$

13,275













Adjusted income per common share:











Adjusted basic income per share 

$

2.98

$

3.70

$

12.72

$

0.51

Adjusted diluted income per share 

$

2.85

$

3.51

$

12.04

$

0.51













Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

27,344,184

25,627,085

27,159,257

25,827,849

Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

28,668,465

26,992,823

28,690,444

25,827,849

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Related Links

www.brileyfin.com

Also from this source

B. Riley Announces Summer Summit on August 18 and 19, 2021 in...

B. Riley Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics