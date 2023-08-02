B. Riley Financial to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 9, 2023

Investor call scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) on the same day followed by a question-and-answer period hosted by Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO.

The live audio webcast may be accessed from the Company's investor relations website, ir.brileyfin.com, under Events and Presentations. A recording will be made available for replay until August 23, 2023.

Supplemental investor materials will be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Call Details Date: Wednesday August 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) Location: https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Investors Media Mike Frank Jo Anne McCusker [email protected] [email protected] (212) 409-2424 (646) 885-5425

