B. RILEY INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In B. Riley To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

News provided by

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

25 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

If you purchased or acquired securities in B. Riley and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/RILY.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("B. Riley" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RILY).

On November 2, 2023, Bloomberg reported that Brian Kahn, the CEO of Franchise Group Inc. ("FRG") had been identified by a "persons familiar with the matter" as a co-conspirator of John Hughes, who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

On November 8, 2023, B. Riley executives stated during the Company's third quarter earnings call that "[d]uring the quarter, we announced our role leading the financing of FRG's $2 billion take-private transaction" and that "B. Riley's business is much more than just FRG and to the extent to which we have ever needed to work to protect the firm's interest and that of our investment partners, we have and always will."

On this news, B. Riley's share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

