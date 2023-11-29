B. Riley Launches US-Based Executive Search Practice

Alistair Ross, experienced executive recruiter, joins as Senior Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Advisory Services, a leading provider of business advisory, appraisal and consulting services and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), is pleased to announce the addition of Alistair Ross as a Senior Vice President, based in California.

Ross is an experienced executive search consultant and has been brought on to lead the Los Angeles office, the first expansion into the U.S. for the firm's Executive Search & Interim Management practice that was established through the addition of Farber Group in February 2023. Ross' team will focus on executive and interim appointments across a broad range of industry verticals and will specialize in senior executive placements for private equity (PE) and portfolio company clients.

Prior to joining B. Riley, Ross led the U.S. expansion of a global boutique executive search firm catering to the private equity industry. He was previously with Business Talent Group (subsequently acquired by Heidrick & Struggles) and focused on placing top-tier interim executives for clients across the Healthcare, Industrial Goods, CPG, Technology, and Retail industry verticals.

"We are pleased to welcome Alistair and his talents to our firm as we strategically scale our Executive Search & Interim Management practice in the U.S.," said Ian Ratner, Co-CEO of B. Riley Advisory Services.

Ian Brenner, leader of the firm's Executive Search & Interim Management practice, added, "The launching of this new location is an exciting expansion of B. Riley's Executive Search capabilities, which to date, have been focused on the Canadian market. This is a foundation for us to grow our functional and industry expertise and our geographic reach."

Originally from Ireland, Ross earned his BA in Economics & History from the University of College Cork, and an MSc in Marketing from Smurfit School of Business at University College Dublin.

Ross can be reached at [email protected]. For more information on B. Riley's Executive Search capabilities, visit: https://brileyfin.com/capabilities/interim-management-and-executive-search

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services is a leading provider of specialty business advisory services that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. For more information, visit www.brileyadvisoryservices.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

