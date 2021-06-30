B. Riley Named Top Litigation Valuation and Forensic Accounting Firm in Best of 2021 Ranking by Daily Report (Law.com)

B. Riley awarded #1 Forensic Accounting Firm, #1 Litigation Valuation Firm, and Best Overall Expert Witness Services. Tweet this

B. Riley and Ratner have also earned the "Best of 2021" Hall of Fame designation for receiving the highest ratings in the same categories for the past three consecutive years. The annual "Best Of" ranking identifies the finest legal service providers as voted on by lawyers and firm administrators.

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services is a financial consulting and valuation firm that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

[email protected]

(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Related Links

www.brileyfin.com

