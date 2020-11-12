B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Eos Energy Storage LLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG, BMRG WS, BMRG.U) ("BMRG" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial"), today announced that its stockholders have voted in favor of the Company's proposed initial business combination (the "business combination") with Eos Energy Storage LLC ("Eos"), a leading manufacturer of safe, reliable, low-cost zinc battery storage systems.

The business combination is expected to close on November 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will be renamed "Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc." and the Company will delist its units, shares of common stock and warrants from the New York Stock Exchange. The post-business combination company's common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on November 17, 2020 on Nasdaq under ticker symbol "EOSE" and "EOSEW", respectively.

"We thank our financial partners and stockholders for their support in this transaction" said Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of BMRG and Chief Investment Officer of RILY. "We look forward to Eos's continued growth during this exciting time in the energy storage market."

About Eos Energy Storage LLC

At Eos, we are on a mission to accelerate clean energy by deploying stationary storage solutions that can help deliver the reliable and cost-competitive power that the market expects in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. Eos has been pursuing this opportunity since 2008 when it was founded. Eos has more than 10 years of experience in battery storage testing, development, deployment, and operation. The Eos Aurora® system integrates Eos' aqueous, Znyth® technology to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion. https://eosenergystorage.com

About B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II

BMRG was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

