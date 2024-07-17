B. Riley Securities to Host Consumer and TMT Conference in New York on September 12, 2024

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market brokerage and investment bank, and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it will host its 7th Annual Consumer and TMT Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024 in New York.

This one-day event features select small and mid-cap public companies across consumer, technology, media, and telecom verticals, ranging from Aerospace & Defense, Communications, Consumer Products, Electronic Components, FinTech, Gaming, Internet, Media & Entertainment, Outdoor Leisure, Semiconductor, Software, to Specialty Retail & Apparel companies.

Hosted by the B. Riley Securities equity research team, the event will feature a comprehensive schedule including research-moderated panels, analyst-hosted roundtables, one-on-ones, and small group meetings.

"This highly curated event offers deep insights into the opportunities created by an evolving consumer and TMT market," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "We look forward to gathering in New York this September to provide investors and corporates with a rich networking forum."

Participation in the conference is by invitation only. If you are interested in registering for the event, please email [email protected].

