B. Riley Securities to Host Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit on July 16, 2026

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities"), a leading full-service investment bank, today announced it will host the Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit – a premier single-day healthcare conference connecting institutional investors with management teams pioneering cutting-edge innovations in neurology, muscle and eyecare disease states. The event will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Boston, MA.

Participating companies are selected by B. Riley Securities' award-winning equity research team, ensuring investors access to differentiated opportunities across psychiatry, neurology, neuromuscular, cardiology, and ophthalmology – many poised for meaningful commercial, clinical trial, and regulatory catalysts into 2027.

The summit will feature research analyst-hosted thematic industry panel discussions, one-on-one and small group meetings with corporate management teams and institutional investors across three dedicated tracks:

Mind Track : Featuring innovators focused on psychiatry, neurology, neurodegeneration, next-generation brain delivery, and lysosomal storage disorders.

: Featuring innovators focused on psychiatry, neurology, neurodegeneration, next-generation brain delivery, and lysosomal storage disorders. Muscle Track : Encompassing sponsors developing cutting-edge therapies for rare neuromuscular, cardiology and inflammatory indications.

: Encompassing sponsors developing cutting-edge therapies for rare neuromuscular, cardiology and inflammatory indications. Vision Track: Highlighting innovative biotechs targeting both front- and back-of-the-eye conditions.

B. Riley Securities' Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit comes at a highly dynamic time for this fast-growing sub-sector. Year-to-date in 2026, pharma strategics have committed over $30 billion to CNS, muscle, and ophthalmology programs - roughly 25% of total deal activity by size and volume. These exits represent a durable, accelerating trend that has returned significant capital to industry-dedicated investors now actively seeking their next opportunities.

"Our equity research team has a strong record of identifying differentiated healthcare companies ahead of the broader market, and this summit reflects that discipline. We're bringing together institutional investors with management teams across high-value therapeutic verticals at a moment when strategic capital is accelerating and meaningful commercial, clinical and regulatory milestones are on the horizon," said Andy Moore, CEO, B. Riley Securities.

Institutional investors and industry professionals interested in attending, scheduling one-on-one meetings, or learning more about the participating companies are encouraged to register early.

Participation is by invitation only. To request an invitation, contact your B. Riley Securities representative or email [email protected]. For sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities, Inc.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, B. Riley Securities offers clients an extensive network, deep industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Securities

[email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities