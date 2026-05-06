B. Riley Securities to Hold Annual "Commissions for Charity Day" on May 13, 2026

100% of equity trading commissions to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities"), a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that its annual Commissions for Charity Day will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. On this day, all equity trading commissions generated by the firm will be donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to support its pioneering work in pediatric diabetes research, care, prevention, and education.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is one of the nation's leading pediatric academic medical centers, providing world-class care to children across Southern California and beyond. For more than 15 years, CHLA has been the primary beneficiary of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, which has directed substantial funding toward the hospital's programs focused on pediatric type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Boxing legend and philanthropist Sugar Ray Leonard serves on CHLA's Board of Trustees, and the partnership remains deeply personal and active for both Mr. Leonard and the Foundation.

"B. Riley is proud to support the team at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the extraordinary work they do for children and families navigating diabetes," said Andy Moore, Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Securities. "The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation has championed this mission for over 15 years, and we are honored to amplify that impact through our Commissions for Charity Day. We encourage clients, investors, and friends to help make a difference by transacting with our desk on May 13 - every trade made that day directly contributes to life-changing pediatric care."

This year's Commissions for Charity Day carries special significance as Jennifer Raymond, MD, Chief of CHLA's Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, and the Associates Chair in Endocrinology, has been named the Foundation's 2026 Golden Glove Award honoree. Dr. Raymond is a nationally recognized leader in advancing innovative, patient-centered care for children living with type 1 diabetes, and her work at CHLA exemplifies the mission that this year's Commissions for Charity Day is proud to support.

Dr. Raymond will be recognized during the 15th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing gala, held in conjunction with B. Riley Securities' 26th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, which returns to The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, California on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Institutional clients and investors can participate in Commissions for Charity Day by executing trades through B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2026. For more information, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley Securities' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Securities

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SOURCE B. Riley Securities