B. Riley Securities Expands Executive Leadership Team with Return of Industry Leaders Patrice McNicoll and Matt Feinberg

Strategic appointments to accelerate capital markets growth and scale the firm's investment banking platform

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities," "BRS" or the "Company"), a leading full-service investment bank, today announced the return of two highly respected industry leaders to the firm, Patrice McNicoll and Matt Feinberg.

Mr. McNicoll rejoins as Co-President and Head of Capital Markets, and Mr. Feinberg returns as Co-Head of Investment Banking. Together, they will partner closely with Joe Nardini, Co-President and Head of Investment Banking to accelerate the growth of B. Riley Securities' capital markets and advisory origination.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Patrice and Matt back to BRS," said Andy Moore, CEO, B. Riley Securities. "Their return is a powerful validation of our progress and momentum. Patrice and Matt have been two of our most successful dealmakers, and we believe our platform provides them the resources, reach, and entrepreneurial environment to do what they do best: deliver creative, high-impact solutions for clients while generating meaningful results for the firm."

Mr. McNicoll and Mr. Feinberg each bring decades of top tier dealmaking experience to the firm, having originated and executed billions of dollars in capital markets transactions including public equity and debt offerings, institutional private placements, and strategic advisory mandates. During their prior tenures with B. Riley Securities, they led high-profile financings across key growth verticals, including infrastructure, healthcare, real estate, power, and technology.

Most recently, both held leadership positions with Yorkville Securities where Mr. McNicoll served as Co-CEO and Mr. Feinberg as Co-Head of Investment Banking.

"Patrice and Matt understand our culture, our pace, and our strategic objectives," said Joe Nardini, Co-President and Head of Investment Banking. "Their return meaningfully strengthens our leadership team and adds tremendous firepower across our advisory and capital markets efforts as we continue expanding our capabilities and executing for our clients."

"BRS is creating real momentum, the leadership team is aligned, and partnering again with Joe made this opportunity especially exciting for Matt and me," said Patrice McNicoll, Co-President and Head of Capital Markets. "We are ready to get to work and deliver immediate value for our clients, colleagues, and partners."

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from BRS' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Securities

[email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities