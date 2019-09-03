B. Riley Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to PCM on its $581 Million Sale to Insight Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley") today announced its investment banking subsidiary, B. Riley FBR, Inc., served as exclusive financial advisor to PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) ("PCM") in connection with its completed sale to Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) ("Insight"). The transaction, which closed on August 30, 2019, was valued at approximately $581 million and represents Insight's largest acquisition to date. B. Riley FBR's deal team was led by Senior Managing Director Ryan J. Bernath, Director Chobun Hieblinger, and Associate Andre La Brec.

"We were pleased to represent PCM in its sale to Insight," said Ryan J. Bernath, Senior Managing Director, B. Riley FBR. "This transaction is a testament to our role as a leading advisor to public company management teams and Boards of Directors in evaluating opportunities to maximize shareholder value. The technology vertical is one where we continue to deploy significant resources as a firm, providing us with the critical domain expertise to advise on meaningful transactions such as the Insight and PCM combination."

Insight is a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of digital innovation, cloud and data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions. Insight's acquisition of PCM positions the combined companies for future growth and increased scale through an expanded global salesforce and a broader suite of technology solutions offerings.

"We were pleased to work with B. Riley FBR on the sale of PCM to Insight. The team demonstrated deep knowledge of our business and helped guide us through this significant transaction. The combination of Insight and PCM not only allows us to provide greater value to our clients, but also to our shareholders, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead for our employees, customers and partners," said Frank Khulusi, Chairman and CEO, PCM.

B. Riley FBR is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high-net-worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. B. Riley operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries which offer complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

