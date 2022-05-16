B. Riley to Hold Commissions for Charity Day on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 to Support Toigo Foundation and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

100% of B. Riley Securities' Trading Commissions on May 25th Will Be Donated to Two Philanthropies Supporting the Advancement of Diversity in Finance and Improving Children's Health

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a leading provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it will hold its 2022 Commissions for Charity Day on Wednesday May 25 to support Toigo Foundation ("Toigo") and its mission to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in finance; and the Company's long-time philanthropic partner, the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Commissions for Charity Day coincides with the return of B. Riley's Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills on May 25 and 26. The Company will donate 100% of B. Riley Securities trading commissions from May 25 to Toigo and the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "B. Riley has served as an advocate and partner to thousands of underrepresented companies for over 25 years. Our commitment to support the underserved goes well beyond Wall Street and the communities in which we work and live. Through our partnership with Toigo, we uphold our commitment to the advancement of women and minorities in finance to foster greater diversity across our industry. We are also pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, whose sole mission is to improve the lives of children. We encourage friends, investors and clients to show support for these two important organizations by participating in B. Riley's Commissions for Charity Day on May 25."

Toigo has inspired change for over 30 years through education and workplace inclusion programs to advance women and more diverse representation among leadership in finance. B. Riley recently partnered with Toigo for its 2021 Summer MBA Investment Competition, an initiative focused on leadership development and the practical application of capital allocation, M&A, SPACs and ESG investment strategies. B. Riley professionals donated their time as mentors for the program, and the winning teams were awarded a total of $60,000 from B. Riley.

Nancy Sims, President and CEO of the Toigo Foundation, commented: "B. Riley has shown continued commitment to support Toigo's mission to foster career advancement of underrepresented talent in Finance. We are honored to be a recipient of B. Riley's financial support and participation in our educational programming to prepare and guide the next generation of future leaders in our industry."

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation was established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, and his wife, Bernadette, to fund research for pediatric diabetes and raise awareness for programs that help children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise. B. Riley has supported the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation for over a decade through Commissions for Charity Day and sponsorship of its marquee "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing event which is held during B. Riley's Annual Investor Conference.

Sugar Ray Leonard commented: "We are proud to be a partner of B. Riley and are honored by the continued generosity of the firm and its clients. These donations have enabled us to fund groundbreaking research in pediatric diabetes care and educational programs to help children develop lifelong healthy habits. We are excited to bring back our 11th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' event at this year's Investor Conference and look forward to co-hosting a spectacular boxing event in support of an important cause!"

Commissions for Charity Day has raised $670,000 for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation since its inception in 2015. B. Riley added Toigo as a beneficiary in 2020.

To participate in Commissions for Charity Day, please contact your B. Riley representative.

For more information about B. Riley's philanthropic giving and community engagement initiatives, please visit www.brileyfin.com/giving-back.

