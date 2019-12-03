B. Riley Wealth Management Appoints Paul Dietrich as Chief Investment Strategist

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., a full-service private wealth and investment services firm and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced the appointment of Paul Dietrich as Chief Investment Strategist. Dietrich joins B. Riley from Fairfax Global Markets, LLC where he previously served as CEO and Chief Investment Officer.

"We're pleased to welcome Paul as Chief Investment Strategist for B. Riley Wealth Management. Paul brings unique perspective on the capital markets as a leading financial commentator with over 30 years of investment management experience. We believe he will be a valuable resource to our advisors as we continue to focus on serving our clients exceptionally well," said Philip Zanone, CEO of B. Riley Wealth Management. "We look forward to Paul's contributions and continued growth in the year ahead thanks to the ongoing efforts of Craig Pirtle to grow our talent base and the expanded capabilities our diversified platform offers."

As B. Riley Wealth Management's Chief Investment Strategist, Dietrich is focused on managing investments for private investors, retirement funds and private institutions throughout the United States. He also serves as a frequent on-air commentator and regularly contributes market analysis to business and financial media including CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg TV, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo! Finance, Reuters and The Washington Post.

"I've long admired the leadership at B. Riley and could not be more impressed by this team. Many investors struggle with investing their retirement savings in a way that can protect them from unpredictable events that are impacting the markets. I look forward to working with our advisors and helping our clients navigate these volatile markets as we look ahead to 2020," said Paul Dietrich.

Prior to his tenure with Fairfax, Dietrich served as CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Foxhall Capital Management. He previously worked as an international corporate attorney with Squire, Sanders & Dempsey (now Squire Patton Boggs) and Jones Day advising on privatization and economic development issues to the World Bank, as well as several governments in Asia and Eastern Europe. Prior to his legal career, Dietrich served as an elected State Representative from St. Louis County in the Missouri General Assembly for four years, from 1976 to 1980. He also previously served as a member of the Advisory Board of the John Templeton Foundation.

B. Riley Wealth Management offers comprehensive financial solutions to clients through its network of over 160 experienced financial advisors across 13 states. The firm manages more than $10 billion in client assets and serves approximately 34,000 client accounts. For more information, visit www.brileywealth.com.

About B. Riley Wealth Management

B. Riley Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment management services and solutions to individuals and families, small and large businesses, non-profits, endowments and foundations, including qualified retirement plans, trusts, foundations and endowments. Our experienced financial advisors leverage the diverse resources and expertise of our affiliated network of companies to help clients create a sound financial strategy. The firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a publicly traded, diversified financial services company. To learn more about our services and to get in touch with a financial advisor near you, visit www.brileywealth.com.

