B. Riley Wealth Management Welcomes Edward Grimpe As Regional Manager, Southeast Region

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., a full service private wealth and investment services firm and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced that Edward J. Grimpe has been named Regional Manager for the Southeast Region. He will be responsible for expanding the firm's presence in South Florida and surrounding states and will also serve as branch manager of the existing Miami office.

"Ed's extensive experience and proven success in recruiting and managing multiple offices will be instrumental to our growth plans," said Craig Pirtle, Chief Strategy Officer, B. Riley Wealth Management. "Throughout his career, he has continued his own client practice, and brings to this role an understanding of the many opportunities the B. Riley Financial platform can provide for financial advisors and their clients."

Grimpe's 25-year financial services career began with Merrill Lynch where he was a financial advisor, trainee coach, Branch Manager and Complex Director. He joined BB&T Scott & Stringfellow in May 2013 as Managing Director and Complex Manager for South Florida, where he opened five offices and recruited the entire advisory team. He holds a bachelor's degree in corporate management from Florida Atlantic University.

"I've been motivated to change firms just two times in my career, and both for the same reason – mega-corporate mergers transformed those companies," said Grimpe. "So many advisors today are faced with the same frustrations as they try to do what's best for their clients in an environment that doesn't support their efforts. After much research, I found that B. Riley Wealth Management offers the collaborative culture, entrepreneurial spirit and sophisticated services platform that fulfill my needs and those of my clients. I look forward to introducing advisors to this impressive firm."

About B. Riley Wealth Management

B. Riley Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment management services and solutions to individuals and families, small and large businesses, non-profits, endowments and foundations, qualified retirement plans, and trusts. Our experienced financial advisors leverage the diverse resources and expertise of our affiliated network of companies to help clients create a sound financial strategy. B. Riley Wealth Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a publicly traded, diversified financial services company. To learn more about our services and to get in touch with a financial advisor near you, visit www.brileywealth.com.

Contacts:



Media Relations

Andrew Jennings

[email protected]

732-690-5404



Investor Relations

Brad Edwards

[email protected]

(818) 746-9310

SOURCE B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brileywealth.com/

