B. Riley Will Hold its Annual Commissions for Charity Day on May 16, 2024

All trading commissions on May 16 will be donated to the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation in support of funding research and care for childhood diabetes

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market brokerage and investment bank, together with B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) (collectively, "B. Riley"), is pleased to announce that its annual Commissions for Charity Day will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2024. All trading commissions on May 16 will be donated to B. Riley's long-standing philanthropic partner – the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation (the "Foundation").

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation has been the firm's primary philanthropic beneficiary for over 13 years. B. Riley, together with its clients, and in conjunction with its annual "Commissions for Charity Day" and "Big Fighters, Big Cause" events, has raised approximately $5 million to support the Foundation's mission to fund groundbreaking research and care for pediatric Type 1 & 2 diabetes and helping children lead healthier lifestyles through diet and exercise.

Boxing legend and six-time world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, said, "This event, together with proceeds from Big Fighters, Big Cause, has enabled us to make meaningful progress in our Foundation's fight to knockout pediatric diabetes. B. Riley is a valued friend and partner whose continued generosity over the last thirteen years has been fundamental to the life-changing research and education programs that our Foundation supports."

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented: "B. Riley's annual Commissions for Charity Day reflects our support for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's mission to find a cure for childhood Type 1 & 2 diabetes. We encourage clients, investors, and friends to help champion an important cause by transacting with our equity desk next Thursday the 16th, where 100% of the day's commissions will benefit the Foundation."

B. Riley and The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation will once again co-present the 13th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing event on Wednesday May 22 during B. Riley's 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills. This star-studded, invitation-only event will feature first-class entertainment, a live and silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, and professional boxing bouts.

Please contact your B. Riley representative to inquire about participating in Commissions for Charity Day.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

[email protected]

(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial