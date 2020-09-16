B. Riley's Annual "Commissions for Charity Day" to Benefit Toigo Foundation and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a leading business advisory and financial services company, today announced its annual "Commissions for Charity Day," which will be held on September 23, 2020, will raise money to benefit two philanthropies: the Toigo Foundation and the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation. Total proceeds from the event will include commissions generated by B. Riley Securities, the Company's institutional broker-dealer division.

"Since 1997, we have focused on building our platform with a commitment to not only serve our clients and partners, but also to support our communities in accomplishing their most mission-critical goals," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial. "We have been inspired by the Toigo Foundation's impact and influence in fostering diversity and inclusion leadership within the finance community and are excited to be working in partnership with them on a number of initiatives for years to come."

Tom Kelleher, co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial, added, "For the past decade, it has been a great honor to work in partnership and in support of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's mission to improve the lives of children and we look forward to expanding our philanthropic efforts with our new relationship with Toigo."

Founded in 1989 and based in Oakland, CA, the Toigo Foundation's mission is to transform the performance of forward-thinking organizations through education and strategies that drive greater inclusion and the ongoing development and promotion of exceptional diverse leaders. B. Riley and Toigo are working in-partnership to develop industry education programs that support developing minority leaders as they prepare to embark upon their careers.

"We are deeply touched that B. Riley included us in this effort," said Nancy Sims, president and CEO, Toigo Foundation. "Not only is the financial support meaningful, but we are pleased to be partnering with B. Riley in building out robust educational experiences for our students."

Established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife Bernadette, the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation supports life-changing pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes research and care, while raising awareness for programs that help children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise. In lieu of B. Riley and the Foundation's signature "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity event, which was scheduled to take place during B. Riley's Annual Institutional Investor Conference in May 2020, the Foundation will be holding an online auction that begins on September 22 and runs through September 28, 2020. To register for the auction or for more information please visit www.srlfauction.org.

"We are incredibly grateful to Bryant, Tom and the B. Riley team for their continued generosity and friendship," said boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard. "Our Foundation would not be what it is today without them, their leadership and their wonderful team members who help to plan our events each year."

For more information about B. Riley's charitable efforts, please visit www.brileyfin.com/giving-back.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest Company news and developments, follow B. Riley on Twitter @BRileyFinancial and LinkedIn. For more information about B. Riley, visit our website at www.brileyfin.com.

