B-Scada Moves to Professional Services Model for SCADA

There are many business models for software. One of the most common is Professional Services Model utilized primarily by the open source community. In this model, companies have access to software without charge, and contract professional services for integration, training and support of the system. Effective January 1, 2018, this is the model that B-Scada will be adopting for our Status Enterprise SCADA solution. With this new model, our software will be available for download without charge and without restrictions on tag count or the number of clients connected. We will provide freely accessibly resources through the www.ScadaUniversity.com portal and our community forum. Customers requesting consulting services for training, data model design, screen design, development of custom data connectivity and other solutions may access these services at an hourly rate from B-Scada. Those clients looking for a dedicated partner to assist in the design and development of a solution will now have B-Scada experts at their disposal and available on demand. More information on our standard and premium support is available at www.ScadaUniversity.com.

Existing B-Scada customers may submit a request to our support staff to have their current software licenses upgraded to unlimited tag count and client connections. B-Scada will continue to provide premium support for all eligible customers who deployed systems prior to January 1, 2018.

For more information on B-Scada, our systems and our professional services please contact us at info@b-scada.com.

