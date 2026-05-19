Snack startup gains momentum with 5x growth and 1,500+ retail doors as it bets on taste-first, upcycled puffs

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B-SIDES, the emerging snack brand bringing bold flavor back to the "better-for-you" category, today announced the close of a $500,000 seed round anchored by Cap Ventures 8182. The company plans to use the funding to expand its retail footprint, invest in sales and marketing, and begin vertically integrating its upcycled ingredient supply chain.

B-SIDES Closes $500K Seed Round to Scale Retail Expansion

Founded by former Goldman Sachs private wealth advisor Yousuf Ahmed, B-SIDES makes crunchy snack puffs using upcycled ingredients, including oat flour from oat milk production and corn from grits milling. The puffs are free from the top nine allergens and contain complete plant-based protein.

Since launching, B-SIDES has experienced rapid growth, on track to achieve 5x topline revenue growth year-over-year. The brand is now expanding into retail, with distribution expected to surpass 1,500 doors across the Northeast, including retailers such as Westerly Natural Market, Dumbo Market, Westside Market, and select retailers across the U.S., like Foxtrot.

The funding comes at a pivotal moment as the company transitions from early product development and direct-to-consumer growth into broader retail distribution.

"We took a slower, more deliberate path early on—really focusing on getting the product and positioning right before scaling," said Ahmed. "A lot of brands in this space try to lead with function or nutrition, but our view is simple: if the snack doesn't taste good, none of the rest of it matters. Once you earn that first handful, everything else can follow."

That philosophy recently informed a full brand reimagining led by Studio Mondo, drawing on the bold, irreverent energy of 1990s snack culture. The refreshed identity emphasizes flavor, nostalgia, and shelf presence.

Looking ahead, B-SIDES plans to invest in building out its sales infrastructure, supporting retail partners, and advancing its supply chain strategy. Vertical integration of its upcycled ingredient sourcing and production is expected to improve unit economics and position the brand for long-term scalability.

B-SIDES products are currently available online via Amazon, TikTok Shop, and the company's website.

About B-SIDES:

B-SIDES is a snack brand built for people who eat for fun. The company makes crunchy, flavor-packed puffs using upcycled ingredients, delivering bold taste and satisfying texture alongside thoughtfully sourced inputs. B-SIDES products are free from the top nine allergens, contain plant-based protein, and are designed to be enjoyed, not justified.

Media Contact:

Rachel Van Dolsen

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SOURCE B-SIDES