B. Wise Vineyards acquires Iconic Sonoma Neighbor Amapola Creek

SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma Valley's B. Wise Vineyards has announced the acquisition of Amapola Creek Vineyards and Winery from retiring legendary Sonoma winemaker Richard Arrowood.

The agreement includes vineyards, winery, property and current inventories.

B. Wise Vineyards owner Brion Wise plans to continue the legacy of producing Arrowood's signature Bordeaux-style Cabernets under the Amapola Creek label. Arrowood will play a consulting role in the Amapola Creek wines going forward.

B. Wise and Amapola Creek have been long time neighbors on Moon Mountain. Their vineyards adjoin and share in distinctive farming styles. Wise states, "This acquisition is ideal for both entities. Amapola Creek abuts our estate vineyards on Moon Mountain and complements our portfolio. Richard is legendary with his old-world style Cabernets and one of the top winemakers in Sonoma Cabernet. Acquiring Amapola Creek allows us to maintain our progress in luxury wine as well as fuel strategic growth for the company."

During his 54 year tenure, Richard Arrowood has always been an outspoken supporter of Sonoma County's vinous greatness. His impact on the county and industry cannot be dismissed. A pioneer starting at Korbel back in 1965 before moving to his legendary stay at Chateau St. Jean from 1974 thru 1990 and then launching Arrowood Vineyard & Winery in 1985. "Alis and I are thrilled to transition ownership of Amapola Creek over to Brion," Arrowood stated. He praised what he describes as "Brion's long-standing commitment to quality along with his vision and passion for the business. It is exciting. He is a good steward of the land who brings the shared principles of the two wineries."

Richard and Alis will eventually relocate to Idaho and spend more time fishing and enjoying family and friends.

About B. Wise Vineyards:

B. Wise Vineyards is a grower, producer, and purveyor of fine wine with holdings in the Sonoma and Napa Valleys. Founded in 2002, the winery is located in Sonoma on Moon Mountain with additional property at their Tasting Lounge located on Highway 12 in Kenwood. For more information go to B. Wise Vineyards

About Amapola Creek Vineyards & Winery:

Founded in 2005, Amapola Creek is a small family owned ultra-premium winery located in the Moon Mountain District of Sonoma County. Amapola Creek has approximately 20 acres of certified organic vineyards from which to handcraft upwards of 5,000 cases annually. For more information go to Amapola Creek Vineyards & Winery

SOURCE B. Wise Vineyards