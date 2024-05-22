B-Yond leads the way in applied Generative AI for Telco Production Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Yond announced today that its pioneering research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Large Language Models (LLM), and Generative AI (GenAI) has been recognized by the world's largest technical society, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The research paper titled "LLMcap: Large Language Model for Unsupervised PCAP Failure Detection" addresses critical challenges in identifying failures in Packet Capture (PCAP) data. This innovative use of LLM in telecommunications offers significant benefits, including:

Self-Supervised Learning: Adapt to various use cases without relying on extensive manual annotation, using self-supervised learning. This reduces the dependency on scarce labeled data, speeding up the deployment of new services. High Accuracy Failure Detection: Achieve high accuracy in detecting failures within PCAP data, identifying abnormalities and failures in the data exchanged between network components. This improves the Mean Time to Detect and Repair, enhancing customer experience and cloud migrations. Language Learning Capabilities: Employ masked language modeling to learn grammar, context, and structure from PCAP files. This approach detects hidden failures, measures abnormalities in message sequences and timing, and yields critical insights for network analysis.

In acknowledgment of this groundbreaking work, the B-Yond data science team has been invited to present at the IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC) on June 13, 2024, at 11:15 AM MST in Denver, Colorado. The presentation will take place during a workshop focusing on the Impact of Large Language Models on 6G Networks.

The ICC, hosted annually by the IEEE Communications Society, is a global premier event that attracts over 2,000 participants from more than 70 countries. It features a rich program of keynote sessions, technical papers, tutorials, workshops, and industry sessions. As a significant international platform for communication technology discourse, the ICC substantially contributes to the IEEE's vast publication archive and plays a crucial role in establishing new industry standards. More information is available at https://icc2024.ieee-icc.org/ .

"We are proud and excited to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as IEEE," said Ned Taleb, CEO of B-Yond. "This is a fantastic opportunity for B-Yond to demonstrate our contributions to the future of AI."

About IEEE

With over 400,000 members in 150 countries, IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology. IEEE authors a significant portion of the global research literature in electrical and electronics engineering, and computer science, and develops nearly 900 active industry standards. For more information, visit www.ieee.org .

About B-Yond

B-Yond revolutionizes network diagnostics with AI-powered automation, helping telecommunications teams proactively address network issues at scale. Beyond mere error detection, B-Yond excels in diagnosing and pinpointing root causes, integrating disparate data sources to provide actionable insights and remediation recommendations. This capability extends from pre-production to large-scale operational environments through our unique predictive failure technology.

