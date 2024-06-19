b0arding.com - Next Generation Hotel Booking Platform Announces Its Official Launch With Content Sourced From Travel And Tech Leaders Amadeus & Booking.com

b0arding.com adds 2,000,000+ Hotels & Vacation Rentals to its Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- b0arding.com, the next generation hotel & vacation rental booking platform in the US, today announced that it added 2,000,000 hotels & vacation rental listings to the company's global portfolio during the first four months of 2024. The new listings, with a total of more than 3,000,000 rooms, include well known chains like:

Marriott

Accor

IHG

Hyatt

Hilton

MGM

Omni

Best Western

Radisson

Warwick

Westgate

Wyndham

b0arrding.com revolutionizes the travel booking insudstry by providing real reviews and real experiences, helping you make informed decisions in seconds Enter b0aridng.com - the online travel booking platform for individuals seeking hotels and vacation rentals with video reviews, create their own and get rewarded.

"b0arding.com's progress in 2023 shows our success in capturing the attention of the Generation Z demographic and meeting their demands," declared Victor Nikonets CEO of b0arding.com. "Enabling content through travel and tech leaders Amadeus and Booking.com is invaluable in enhancing our process, and we look forward to rapid growth in the coming months."

In 2023, b0arding.com made a soft launch in the U.S. as a booking platform for vacation rentals with a built-in loyalty program. Since then, the company has seen significant growth and partnered with Property Management Software companies like Guesty and Hostfully.

"b0arding's ability to let users discover, create and share video reviews gives us an edge over other booking platforms," said Alex Iurev, company CTO. "Our goal is to attract and communicate with our GenZ users in the way they prefer."

b0arding.com's new portfolio of hotels offers operators an ability to service young travelers by utilizing its loyalty program model. The company's continued growth, GenerationZ centric approach, market availability, and accessibility to video reviews makes it a compelling choice for young travelers.

b0arding.com is the next generation hotel & vacation rental booking platform that enables its users to discover, create and share authentic video reviews. It encompasses approximately 2,000,000+ properties totaling 3,000,000+ guest rooms across all continents.

For more information about b0arding.com, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Emily Wilson | Head of Communication | [email protected]

