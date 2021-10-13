B2B E-commerce Marketplaces By Power Tools & Accessories Market Size Worth $15.11 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global B2B e-commerce marketplaces by power tools & accessories market size is projected to reach USD 15.11 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting both buyers and sellers to consider third-party digital channels to buy and sell power tools, thereby driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Manufacturers of power tools primarily rely on direct sales via e-commerce websites and distributors for selling their products. However, the growing popularity of third-party marketplaces, such as Amazon.com and eBay, owing to various marketing and promotional strategies, such as high discounts and coupons, these marketplaces pursue are particularly proving lucrative for power tool manufacturers..

The drills segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the easy availability of sophisticated, lightweight drills featuring long-lasting batteries at affordable prices

Amazon.com, Inc. is expected to gain a significant market share in terms of revenue due to its large customer base

Asia Pacific , led by China , and North America , led by the U.S., are expected to contribute significantly to the growing regional demand over the forecast period. The growing customer bases of Alibaba and Amazon.com, both of which allow buyers to purchase in bulk at discounted prices, are expected to contribute to the growth of the two regional markets

The sales of power tools witnessed single-digit growth in the B2B marketplaces in 2020. However, they are expected to grow significantly over the next seven years. Marketplaces, such as Amazon.com, eBay, and Alibaba.com, have gained significant popularity among buyers worldwide. Bulk discounts and contractual pricing have typically triggered a paradigm shift in the buyers' attitude toward these e-commerce marketplaces, which bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The preference for DIY among individuals for home improvement activities is growing significantly, thereby encouraging e-commerce marketplaces to increase their Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) to cater to the rising demand for DIY tools. Home improvement activities typically call for power tools, such as power drills, circular saws, impact wrenches, hammer drills, and grinders. They can help individuals in various home improvement activities, such as roofing, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and landscaping, among others. E-commerce marketplaces offer a wide range and options for buyers to choose the power tools of their choice. Various key functionalities, such as comparison of products on various parameters, coupled with transparency in features and prices are particularly encouraging buyers to prefer B2B e-commerce marketplaces over other channels, thereby contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global B2B e-commerce marketplaces by power tools & accessories market based on product and region:

B2B E-commerce Marketplaces By Power Tools & Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Drills



Saws



Wrenches



Grinders



Sanders



Others

B2B E-commerce Marketplaces By Power Tools & Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the B2B E-commerce Marketplaces By Power Tools & Accessories Market

Alibaba.com

Amazon.com, Inc.

ChinaAseanTrade.com

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.

Flipkart.com

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

Quill Lincolnshire, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

