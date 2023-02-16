B2B-Focused Interim and Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Group Doubles in Size Due to Demand

GROW Powerful has added accomplished marketing leadership to its growing collective

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GROW Powerful, LLC, who has built the most accomplished collective of interim and fractional chief marketing officers in B2B, announced today the addition of industry leading senior marketing executives to solve growth problems for emerging technology and innovation companies.

Unlock Growth

"This is a big step forward to meet the rising demand of proven interim and fractional Chief Marketing Officers," said Brett Schklar, Managing Partner at GROW. "There's a seismic movement towards both individuals who prefer the interim CMO model as well as companies who are realizing what an incredible asset interim marketing leadership can be. We're excited to help this emerging industry gain traction in the business-to-business space."

The interim CMO model offers flexibility, excellence, proven processes and effective results to companies who might not have had access to such accomplished marketing minds before.

The newest additions to GROW's iCMO roster bring expertise in market alignment, channel marketing, demand generation, thought leadership, branding and message development, go-to-market planning, digital transformation, and many other disciplines that span industries including: SaaS, Cloud, BioTech, FinTech, Web3, AdTech, MarTech, SalesTech, EduTech, HealthTech, InfoSec/cyber, GovTech, manufacturing, gaming, infrastructure, services and many others.

The newest members of the GROW collective include:

They complement our already impressive roster of iCMOs, including:

"We're already providing great value to our clients with a 96% Net Promoter Score today," said Schklar. "This open and flexible model has allowed us the honor of attracting the greatest marketing and growth minds in all of B2B Tech and continuing on our path of delivering excellence."

GROW has aggressive plans to continue to recruit top marketing leaders who prefer the new interim/fractional model and serve innovation-focused clients, who see the value in its approach. Being a part of the CMO community allows GROW access to B2B marketing's best of the best.

About GROW Powerful

For emerging B2B companies looking to accelerate their growth, GROW delivers fractional and interim marketing leadership with proven, battle-tested and agile chief marketing officers - to deliver the strategic oversight as well as tactical execution to get marketing programs to scale.

GROW's team of iCMOs are some of the greatest marketing and growth minds in all of B2B - who join together to form the GROW Collective .

Learn more at: https://www.growpowerful.io

Media Contact:

Brett Schklar, Founder & Managing Partner

303-883-2449

[email protected]

SOURCE GROW Powerful, LLC