B2B Influencer Marketing Report Finds "Always-On" Programs 12X More Successful Than Periodic Campaigns

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning B2B marketing agency TopRank Marketing released the world's first B2B influencer marketing report, featuring insights from hundreds of B2B marketers including many of the top B2B brands, including Adobe, IBM, LinkedIn, SAP, AT&T Business, Dell Technologies, SAP Ariba and monday.com.

The report shows B2B marketers are optimistic about influencer marketing yet not confident about their ability to execute. 96% of B2B marketers that engage influencers consider their program to be successful.

The 2020 State of B2B Influencer Marketing Report presents direction and inspiration for industry best practices and recommendations in influencer marketing for the business world. Of note, 60% of marketers who implement Always-On programs are very successful versus only 5% who run periodic campaigns.

The report shows B2B marketers are optimistic about influencer marketing yet not confident about their ability to execute:

78% of B2B marketers believe prospects rely on advice from influencers

74% agree that influencer marketing improves customer and prospect experiences

63% agree that marketing would have better results if it included a B2B influencer marketing program

And yet:

Only 19% of B2B marketers are running ongoing influencer marketing programs

60% say they don't have the knowledge to execute or have the right skills in-house to implement ongoing influencer marketing programs

Only half include a plan for influencer activation in their strategy

"Challenged by declining organic social reach, reduced brand trust and content attention deficit, many B2B marketers are turning to Influencer Marketing for improved credibility, connection and engagement," said Lee Odden, co-founder and CEO of TopRank Marketing, "The 2020 State of B2B Influencer Marketing Report provides data informed strategies and best practices along with case studies and predictions for the future from the top brand B2B Influencer Marketing practitioners," continued Odden.

