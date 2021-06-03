B2B International Expands US Leadership Team with West Coast Presence

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B International, the leading global B2B market research firm and part of Merkle B2B, is leveraging tenured expertise to support the company's US growth ambitions with the promotion of Matthew Powell. Powell, who previously served as managing director of B2B International's London office, has been promoted to the role of vice president and executive director, North America, leading B2B International's Los Angeles office. In this new role, he will be responsible for spearheading growth in the West Coast market while overseeing the B2B International research team in LA.

Julia Doheny, president, B2B International North America, said, "The West Coast accounts for a substantial proportion of our revenue with many key finance and tech clients in the region. We're delighted to have Matthew's wealth of experience and expertise to help drive continued growth and success for our clients here in the US."

Powell commented; "I'm thrilled to be joining our North America business and look forward to the opportunity to work closely with our clients in the West Coast market." He added, "It is an exciting time in the B2B space with many companies seeking to strengthen their brand, differentiate the customer experience, or create products and solutions based around a human need. Our strategic insights lie at the intersection of these decisions."

Powell has been at B2B International for 17 years. He started at the company as a member of the in-house fieldwork team in Greater Manchester, UK. From there, he took on various management roles within B2B International's UK and China locations, before rising to managing director of B2B International, London, to expand the company's client portfolio in the UK capital and join the company's global leadership team.

Powell's experience in B2B market research spans global segmentation programs, brand health trackers, customer journey and customer experience (CX) studies, and research to inform B2B thought leadership.

He has worked with many large global brands including Digital Realty, JLL, Zebra Technologies, and Tetra Pak. In his new role, Powell will continue to support the biggest names in the B2B sector, as well as develop new business opportunities.

Powell has dedicated his career to helping clients create ultimate B2B experiences through tailored research programs. Through the years, he has also been essential in positioning B2B International as a thought leader in the B2B arena. Some of his authored pieces include "New Horizons: B2B CMO Guide to Navigating Complexity" and "The Generational Differences in B2B Decision-Making."

