B2B Landscape Software Firm LMN Hosts Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti at Grand Opening Today

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN, Inc., https://golmn.com/ North America's leading provider of B2B landscape business management software, will host its Grand Opening event today, Tuesday, September 17th from 4pm - 6pm to celebrate the company's recent move to a larger, newly designed office space in Markham, Ontario, "Canada's Most Diverse City".

The celebration will be attended by Markham's Mayor Frank Scarpitti who will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony with LMN founders Mark Bradley, Janna Bradley and Mike Lysecki.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti will welcome B2B landscape sofware firm to Markham The entrance to LMN's new headquarters in Markham, Ontario

"We are proud to welcome LMN to Markham Centre, as the company continues to expand by drawing on the diverse and skilled talent we have here," says Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. "LMN is transforming thousands of landscape businesses and plays an integral role in our thriving innovation ecosystem. Congratulations to the team as you celebrate your tenth anniversary and on your outstanding achievements in technology, innovation and recruitment."

LMN will welcome team members, family, friends, customers, neighbouring businesses and community leaders for drinks, appetizers and office tours. Located at 180 Enterprise Boulevard, LMN's new headquarters is situated in the heart of a growing area that's within walking distance of a variety of amenities.

"We're proud of our new space and excited to share this milestone with our team and supporters," said Mark Bradley, CEO, LMN. "We're honoured to have Mayor Frank Scarpitti officially welcome

us to the community. His support of technology businesses has positioned Markham as the high-tech capital of Canada and was a key catalyst for LMN selecting Markham as our headquarters. We look forward to tapping into the incredible talent pool here and contributing to the local economy."

Located on the 2nd floor of a commercial space conveniently adjacent to the Toronto Marriott Markham, LMN's 6,500 square foot office was designed by interior design firm Circle Design. Its bright and modern headquarters serves to attract LMN customers from across Canada and the US for training and networking events for its audience of landscaping business owners and industry partners.

For more information, please read, "Landscape Software Firm LMN Marks Massive 10 Year Growth with Move to New Headquarters"

Local media are invited to attend LMN's Grand Opening celebration. Photo opportunities and interview opportunities will be provided. Please register on our Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lmn-grand-opening-celebration-tickets-70945841923

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is North America's leading provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 40,000 professionals at 4,000 landscape companies across Canada and the US. From budgeting and estimating through to scheduling, time tracking and invoicing, LMN helps landscapers build better businesses. Visit www.golmn.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Iannuzzi

Public Relations

905-251-3224

223038@email4pr.com

SOURCE LMN, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.golmn.com

