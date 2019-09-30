B2B Marketing Lab Expands into Europe with New Office in Germany

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International growth marketing consultancy, The B2B Marketing Laboratory, https://www.b2bml.com has today announced the next stage of its expansion with the official opening of a new office in Germany and a strategic partnership with German Marketing Consultancy, Schindler Parent, in Meersburg in Southern Germany.

Founded in 2012 as part of the ITPR Group, The B2B Marketing Lab is one of the longest established HubSpot Partners outside of the USA, reaching HubSpot Diamond status in May 2016, opening an APAC office in Singapore in March 2017 and expanding its London offices in April 2018.

The Consultancy boasts +35 full-time employees in London and Singapore and is well known for the quality of its consulting staff and its published, tried and tested, 'B2BML HubSpot Engagement Methodology' that enables clients to get the very best out of the HubSpot growth marketing software suite, quickly and effectively.

HubSpot's Sales Director in Germany, Gregor Hufenreuter, commented, "We welcome the expertise that the B2B Marketing Lab brings to larger Enterprise clients who are looking to grow and scale with HubSpot. They have a straight-talking approach to marketing which will resonate well with German Technology and Industrial markets."

Schindler Parent's Managing Director, Michael Meier, said: "We have established a great working relationship with the B2B Marketing Lab over the last 18 months. Their understanding of Inbound Marketing and HubSpot's onboarding processes & engagement methodologies has allowed us to work very effectively on our joint customer engagements."

The B2B Marketing Lab's Chief Executive, Bob Dearsley, said: "A base in Germany and an outstanding consulting partner in Schindler Parent offers us access to larger Enterprise clients in the Technology, Manufacturing & Engineering sectors in Germany. This is a natural extension of our business to put us in close contact with those international and enterprise-scale clients who need support not just in London but across continental Europe and Asia-Pac."

Dearsley concludes, "We are looking at other agencies to work with internationally, not just Germany, to extend our reach and through the use of our published 'B2B Marketing Lab Engagement Methodology' we have a tried & tested blueprint for marketing success which will give international businesses the security of knowing that we can deliver to the same standards whatever the international location."

About The B2B Marketing Lab – www.b2bml.com

The B2B Marketing Lab is an international HubSpot Diamond Partner with more successful HubSpot implementations than any other Partner in Europe or Asia-Pac. This international growth consultancy is based in Central London and now has offices in London UK, Singapore and Meersburg in Germany.

Founded in 2012, as part of The ITPR Group, the business has grown almost exponentially – and helps B2B organisations to transform their digital marketing strategy through Inbound Marketing, Sales & Service exclusively using HubSpot Software as the platform for growth. The B2B Marketing Lab provides marketing automation, sales & service software, outsourced marketing services, web development, education & consultancy services to help businesses grow and sell more. All its clients have a keen interest in improving lead generation, content marketing, lead nurturing, growth-driven website design & build, customer acquisition and client engagement.

The B2B Marketing Lab is 100% Inbound, 1,000% HubSpot!

About Schindler Parent - www.schindlerparent.de

For more than 40 years the agency, Schindler Parent, located in Meersburg, has focused on medium-sized and international operating companies. The key aspect of Schindler Parent's activity is brand-oriented communication in the B2B sector. The agency employs around 40 staff members at their main locations in Meersburg and Pforzheim. Since 1989 the agency has been a member of GWA e. V. (Association of German communication agencies) and since 2007 has been an active member of the international agency network E3.

For more information, please contact, ITPR our PR agency.

Jon Brown or Mike Davies on +44-(0)-20-7183-8200

https://www.itpr.co.uk

SOURCE The B2B Marketing Lab