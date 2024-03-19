B2B Marketing Veteran Wendy Lurrie Joins Triptent to Spearhead New B2B Practice

Wendy will serve on Triptent's leadership team, bringing nearly 40 years of experience to make Triptent the shortest destination between A and B2B

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triptent , a creative branding ad agency, has announced the appointment of Wendy Lurrie as Managing Director, Practice Lead. In her new role, Wendy will head up Triptent's new B2B practice in order to expand the agency's client roster and to help better serve B2B clients across the technology, pharmaceutical, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) industries.

"Bringing Wendy onto our senior team was as easy of a decision as they come. Her record of excellence, particularly in crafting B2B marketing initiatives, will set our newly launched B2B arm up for great success. Wendy's experience being both an agency partner and an in-house stakeholder will help us better understand our clients at Triptent," said Joe Masi, Triptent Chief Executive Officer at Triptent. "Brands are eager to find the right partner and Wendy's experience empowers her to excel at fostering relationships with our clients and prospects, as well as sharing her wisdom among the entire Triptent team."

With almost four decades of experience in marketing leadership roles, both agency side and in-house, Wendy has created and grown successful B2B marketing strategies for brands in the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and technology industries. Most recently, Wendy served as Head of Global Marketing at Medidata Solutions, where she and her team was awarded Forrester's Project of the Year accolade for initiating a marketing and audience-centric approach. Wendy has also helped transform marketing teams into strategic machines at Grey Direct, Draft, and Gyro.

"There's a noticeable gap in the relationship between brands and agencies, one that widens due to a lack of mutual understanding and empathy. What drew me to Triptent is the company's commitment to challenging conventions, simplifying processes, and prioritizing client satisfaction over bureaucratic red tape, setting a new standard for agency-client relationships," said Wendy Lurrie. "I'm thrilled to join the team."

Triptent prides itself on seamlessly integrating with its clients' teams including KPMG, Kohl's, Believe Baby, and Pandora Jewelry, offering a streamlined approach through its team of creatives, production experts, and editors. This fosters innovation, impactful results, and a return to core customer insights — a crucial aspect often lost in the complexities of modern B2B marketing. By collaborating closely with clients, Triptent seeks to rediscover the power of simplicity and craft record-breaking creative programs.

About Triptent

Triptent is the antidote to the traditional advertising agency. With a team of experienced designers, strategists, editors, creatives, and production executives, Triptent develops custom workflows and team structures to match the way clients work, championing better integration and greater creativity between agencies and brands. Find us online at www.triptent.com .

SOURCE Triptent, Inc.