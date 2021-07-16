B2B Marketplaces Market Report 2021: Global B2B Buyers See Potential in Business-to-Business Marketplaces for their Companies

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B Marketplaces Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global B2B Marketplaces Market 2021" provides insights into the current state and future trends of business-to-business marketplaces industry across the globe. The publication reveals that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for B2B marketplaces services increased significantly, and new local players appeared in different regions.

Global B2B buyers see potential in business-to-business marketplaces for their companies

Despite the fact that B2B marketplaces currently do not make up a large share in the total B2B sales value, in 2020 and in 2021 they have attracted increased attention from global buyers. According to a recent survey cited in the publication, around the world, one in three B2B buyers purchase at least half of their products on business-to-business marketplaces. Furthermore, during COVID-19, both the frequency and the average amount spent rose substantially, representing yet another sign of the increasing importance of the marketplace sales and purchase channel. On a country-level, in Germany, for example, nearly one in four companies were using B2B marketplaces as a sales channel, and this was approximately the same figure across all business sizes.

Newcomers challenge established B2B marketplaces amid COVID-19

It comes as no surprise that in 2021, global giants Amazon Business and Alibaba Groups' B2B marketplace are still topping the sales volume rankings in North America and Asia-Pacific. However, they are not the only players. Amid COVID-19, many B2B start-up marketplaces were raising a substantial amount of investment funding. This was the case, for instance, in the Middle East and North Africa, wherein in 2021, at least three new players attracted millions in funds. On the other part of the globe, in Europe, French B2B retail marketplaces were especially successful in fund raising amid COVID-19.

Report Coverage

This report is a snapshot of the global B2B E-Commerce market with a focus on B2B E-Commerce marketplaces. In this report, marketplaces are defined as platforms where third-party businesses, suppliers and manufacturers can sell their products online whereas the marketplace operator acts as an intermediary. Examples of B2B E-Commerce marketplaces include Amazon Business and Alibaba.com.

In addition to the global data, major global regions in worldwide B2B E-Commerce were covered in the report, including Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , and the Middle East . Data availability varied by region and country.

Report Structure

The report opens with a global chapter. It includes information on the global B2B E-Commerce marketplace development and projections, top market trends and marketplace penetration rates.

In addition to market data, the global chapter also includes profiles of three selected leading B2B E-Commerce marketplaces representing two global regions: Asia-Pacific (Alibaba) and North America (Amazon Business).

(Alibaba) and (Amazon Business). The rest of the report is divided by regions, with each regional section containing county chapters and/or regional information, where available. The regions and countries are ranked by total E-Commerce sales volume or related criteria, such as the share of companies selling and/or purchasing online.

Depending on data availability, the following types of information were included: overview of select market players in the region (recent activities and key metrics where available), B2B marketplace penetration rate, Not all types of data mentioned were included for each section due to varying information availability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

B2B E-Commerce Market Overview, June 2021

B2B Digital Sales, in USD trillion, 2019 & 2020

B2B E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, 2018 - 2020e

Share of E-Commerce Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, February 2021

B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Trends, June 2021

Share of B2B Marketplace Sales, in % of Total B2B E-Commerce Sales, 2020e

Breakdown of B2B Buying Done via Marketplaces, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2020

Breakdown of Purchasing Frequency on B2B Marketplaces Compared to pre-COVID-19, in % of B2B Buyers, July 2020

Change in Spending on B2B Marketplaces Compared to Before COVID-19, in % of B2B Buyers, July 2020

Breakdown of B2B Buying Done with Amazon Business, in % of B2B Buyers, August 2020

B2B Vertical Marketplaces GMV, 2018 & 2019, and Third-Party B2B Marketplaces GMV, in USD billion, 2018 - 2020e

Amazon Business: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020

Alibaba: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, January 2020

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Overview of Select B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, June 2021

Market Share of B2B E-Commerce, by Countries, in % of Total E-Commerce Market, 2020e

4. Europe

4.1. Regional

Top 20 European B2B Marketplaces, by Total Funding, July 2020

Expected Online Sales Growth by 2023, in % of Leading Manufacturers, 2020

5. North America

Share of B2B Purchasing Running Through Digital, Self-Service Channels, in % of Purchasing Professionals, June 2020

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, June 2020

Share of B2B E-Commerce Companies Selling on Marketplaces, in % of B2B E-Commerce Executives and Professionals, 2020

Share of B2B Companies Generating Additional Value by Expanding Available Offerings with Third-Party Sellers, in % of B2B E-Commerce Executives and Professionals, 2020

Share of B2B Companies that are Actively Developing Marketplace Strategies to Compete with Amazon and Alibaba, in % of B2B E-Commerce Executives and Professionals, 2020

6. Middle East

6.1. Regional

Overview of Selected B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces and Classifieds, January 2020

