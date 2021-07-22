B2B Payment Experts Invent a New Way for Businesses to Convert Agreements to Revenue with Mercero

Mercero provides a frictionless path from a verbal agreement to collected revenue with the first deal desk platform. Tweet this

Today the team is beyond excited to announce the launch of Mercero, the world's first deal desk platform. Mercero is a B2B SaaS company that aligns teams, automates workflows, and accelerates deals across all industries.

Consumers can buy anything with a click, B2B transactions should happen just as efficiently. Once a prospect verbally commits, it should be easy to convert that agreement into revenue, but it's not- with Mercero, it is.

Mercero's deal desk platform creates a single pane of glass for stakeholders to seamlessly manage and automate approvals, discounts, contracts, financing, and billing.

"At Mercero, we are redefining how businesses transact by streamlining the entire transaction from deal creation to payment collection. Our goal is for anyone implementing Mercero to see a 500% ROI in their first year," says Cofounder & CTO Russ Decker.

Companies using Mercero see significant time savings through fewer manual errors, enhanced coordination, and workflow automation. Mercero not only saves your team thousands of hours, but it also creates an outstanding purchase experience for your customers.

"We're building Mercero for the future of work where humans get to focus on the interesting part of their work, not the busywork. Where teams can collaborate effortlessly, even if they aren't in the same room," says Jake Deichmann, Mercero's Cofounder & CEO.

The lifelong friends are excited to continue their entrepreneurial journey. Mercero recently opened up its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. There, the talented seven-person team is pursuing its ambitious vision and developing innovative technology to redefine B2B transactions. Mercero's team is on track to double in the next six months, hiring top talent from around the globe.

Media Contact: Jake Deichmann, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercero