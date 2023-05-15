B2B Payments: Key Opportunities, Segment Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027

May 15, 2023, 18:30 ET
The global transaction value of the B2B payments market will exceed $111 trillion in 2027, from just over $88 trillion in 2022. This growth of 26% will be driven by rising prices caused by rampant inflation, as well as by strong economic growth in developing markets. Increased automation of accounts payable and receivable is
critical to the growing efficiency of payments processing; creating a significant opportunity for B2B payment vendors.
With the average business making over 1,400 domestic payments per year globally in 2027, improving efficiency in payments processes will be critical. Instant payments, and the additional remittance data that the ISO 20022 standard provides, will unlock greater opportunities to seamlessly organise and reconcile payments, by enabling automated reconciliation.
By leveraging new technologies within the accounts payable and receivable processes, businesses can unlock significant cost savings, which is critical during a time of economic uncertainty.
New payment methods, such as CBDCs, hold significant promise in solving challenges within the B2B payments sector. By being purely digital, CBDC payments will be able to be fully automated, being easily traced wherever the payment is. However, CBDCs must be designed with B2B payment use cases in mind, given that B2B payments are generally more complex than consumer payment processes. As such, B2B payments vendors should participate in trials and pilots to ensure these difficult use cases are considered from day one.
The research provides incisive analysis of both the domestic and cross-border B2B payments markets; highlighting the current market status, key pain points in existing processes and the most critical opportunities for vendors to seize. It also features a comprehensive forecast suite, encompassing B2B payments for a range of segments:
- Card Payments (including Virtual Cards)
- Cash Payments
- Cheque Payments
- Cross-border B2B Payments
- Domestic B2B Payments
- Wire Transfers (including Instant Payments)
This research suite comprises:
- Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)
- Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)
- Data & Forecasts (PDF & Excel)
- 12 Months' Access to harvest Online Data Platform
Key Market Statistics
Market Size in 2022:
- $88tn
Market Size in 2027:
- $111tn
2022 to 2027 Growth:
- 26%
Key Features
Domestic B2B Payments Analysis: Analysis of the current state of the domestic market for B2B payments, including the following elements:
- Assessment of key payment mechanisms, with a regional analysis of payment schemes in place.
- Evaluation of the major pain points in domestic payments and what opportunities key stakeholders have to address these challenges.
Cross-border B2B Payments Analysis: Detailed insight into the cross-border B2B payments market, including the following elements:
- Analysis of the stage of cross-border B2B payments, together with the level of disruption from COVID-19 and insights into key business payment corridors.
- Evaluation of the key cross-border pain points in the B2B payments market, including what developments can ease them.
- Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Key opportunities for vendors highlighted across the B2B payments landscape; making for an important reading for key stakeholders.
Benchmark Industry Forecasts: 5-year forecasts are provided for B2B payments transaction volume and value, including splits by domestic versus cross-border, and by payment channel, including by cash, cheque, card, virtual card, wire transfer, instant payments, and other. The data is also split by business size (large, medium and small), as well as by our 8 key forecast regions and 60 countries:
North America:
- Canada, US
Latin America:
- Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay
West Europe:
- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK
Central & East Europe:
- Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
Far East & China:
- China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea
Indian Subcontinent:
- Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan
Rest of Asia Pacific:
- Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Africa & Middle East:
- Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates
Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 17 B2B payments vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard:
- ACI Worldwide
- American Express
- Banking Circle
- CGI
- Discover
- ECS Fin
- Finastra
- FIS
- Fiserv
- IBM
- Mastercard
- Montran Corporation
- Ripple
- SWIFT
- Trevipay
- Visa
- Worldline
Key Questions Answered
- What is the future of the B2B payments market?
- To what extent do B2B payment methods provide an effective experience for businesses on both sides of transactions?
- Which markets within B2B payments represent the greatest opportunity for vendors to operate in?
- What is the market size and split in terms of payment methods in B2B payments?
- What vendors are leading in addressing the B2B payments opportunity?
Key Topics Covered:
B2B Payments: Market Trends & Strategies 2022-2027
1. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations
2. The B2B Market Landscape
3. Key Challenges, Solutions & Future Trends
4. B2B Payments: The View from Verticals
B2B Payments: Competitor Leaderboard 2022-2027
1. Competitor Leaderboard
B2B Payments: Market Data & Forecasting 2022-2027
1. Market Forecast Summary
2. B2B Domestic Payments: Market Sizing & Forecasts
3. B2B Cross-border Payments: Market Sizing & Forecasts
